(KMAland) -- Falls City advanced on in subdistrict play while Maryville and Worth County were also winners in KMAland girls basketball action on Monday.

Patricia Trice topped Nebraska City with nine points in the defeat.

Serena Sundell poured in 24 points for Maryville in the win.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict First Round

B-3: Waverly 41 Nebraska City 32

B-4: Blair 49 Schuyler 8

B-5: Crete 49 Seward 22

B-5: Beatrice 42 Norris 30

Class C1 Subdistrict First Round

C1-4: David City 56 Douglas County West 38

C1-5: Lincoln Lutheran 56 Raymond Central 24

C1-6: Falls City 50 Wilber-Clatonia 18

Class C2 Subdistrict First Round

C2-2: Mead 56 Cedar Bluffs 30

Class D2 Subdistrict First Round

D2-3: Osceola 27 Friend 19

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Spencer 75 Sioux City West 36

275 Conference

North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway 

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 52 Cameron 34

St. Pius X 55 Chillicothe 47

Grand River Conference

Braymer 54 North Andrew 46

Worth County 73 Pattonsburg 62

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Bishop LeBlond 47 West Platte 22

Osborn at Winston