(KMAland) -- Falls City advanced on in subdistrict play while Maryville and Worth County were also winners in KMAland girls basketball action on Monday.
TT B-3: Waverly 41 Nebraska City 32
Patricia Trice topped Nebraska City with nine points in the defeat.
MEC: Maryville 52 Cameron 34
Serena Sundell poured in 24 points for Maryville in the win.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict First Round
B-3: Waverly 41 Nebraska City 32
B-4: Blair 49 Schuyler 8
B-5: Crete 49 Seward 22
B-5: Beatrice 42 Norris 30
Class C1 Subdistrict First Round
C1-4: David City 56 Douglas County West 38
C1-5: Lincoln Lutheran 56 Raymond Central 24
C1-6: Falls City 50 Wilber-Clatonia 18
Class C2 Subdistrict First Round
C2-2: Mead 56 Cedar Bluffs 30
Class D2 Subdistrict First Round
D2-3: Osceola 27 Friend 19
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Spencer 75 Sioux City West 36
275 Conference
North Nodaway at Northeast Nodaway
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 52 Cameron 34
St. Pius X 55 Chillicothe 47
Grand River Conference
Braymer 54 North Andrew 46
Worth County 73 Pattonsburg 62
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond 47 West Platte 22
Osborn at Winston