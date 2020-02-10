(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Red Oak, Essex, Stanton and Mount Ayr were among several non-conference winners in KMAland girls hoops on Monday.
IA NC: Shenandoah 63 Missouri Valley 36
Ava Wolf scored 17 points and Roxy Denton put in 16 for Shenandoah in the victory.
IA NC: Red Oak 72 Southwest Valley 31
Chloe Johnson had 19 points while Lexi Johnson added 12 and Ellie Rengstorf put in 10 to lead Red Oak.
H-10: Harlan 73 Atlantic 51
Macie Leinen had 17 points for Harlan in the win. Jocelyn Cheek added 15 and Brecken Van Baale put in 14.
McKenzie Waters led Atlantic with a game-high 18 points. Haley Rasmussen added 16 and Maycie Waters pitched in 11.
IA NC: Denison-Schleswig 63 Spencer 60
Paige Andersen scored 28 points for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Hannah Neemann added 18.
IA NC: Essex 44 Heartland Christian 43
Elise Dailey had 12 points for Essex while Desi Glasgo pitched in 11.
Bella Dingus had 15 points and Horan added 11 points and four steals. Sara Stile added just one points, but she pulled in 18 rebounds.
IA NC: Stanton 60 Lenox 24
Marleigh Johnson led Stanton with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and Kami Tibben and Jenna Stephens added 11 points each. Hope Ogletree also had 10 points and seven rebounds.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 63 Riverside 30
Kylie Morrison finished with 17 points to lead Logan-Magnolia in the dominant win.
Ashlynn Amdor had 12 points for Riverside.
IA NC: Nodaway Valley 58 AHSTW 56 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Alyssa Davis hit the game-winning shot with nine seconds left to send Nodaway Valley a winner. Lexi Shike had 24 points and Maddax DeVault added 19 for the Wolverines.
Kinsey Scheffler fought foul trouble and ended the night with 24 points.
IA NC: Mount Ayr 50 Interstate 35, Truro 44
Sam Stewart had 24 points and seven steals for Mount Ayr in a battle of former POI rivals. Channler Henle chipped in 11 points and grabbed seven boards for the Raiderettes.
IA NC: Southeast Warren 55 Moravia 28
Josie Hartman had 25 points for Southeast Warren.
Kim Chandanais led Moravia with 11 points.
IA NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Panorama 50
Maddy Stott scored 14 points to lead three Blue Devils in double figures. Skylyr Stewart added 13 points and Anna Parrott had 12.
RVC: Woodbine 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 38
Amanda Foster and Alexa Steinkuehler had 11 points each, and Whitney Kuhlman scored 10 for Woodbine.
Brynn Bass topped Coon Rapids-Bayard with 14 points.
MEC: Maryville 57 Bishop LeBlond 39
Serena Sundell had 16 points for Maryville in a bounce back win. Rylee Vierthaler added 12 and Anastyn Petton pitched in 11.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 80 Clarinda 21
Harlan 73 Atlantic 51
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 63 Riverside 30
Pride of Iowa Conference
Wayne 41 Bedford 34
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 38
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
CAM 51 Paton-Churdan 34
Glidden-Ralston 64 West Harrison 44
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Shenandoah 63 Missouri Valley 36
Red Oak 72 Southwest Valley 31
Denison-Schleswig 63 Spencer 60
Essex 44 Heartland Christian 43
Stanton 60 Lenox 24
IKM-Manning 70 MVAOCOU 31
Nodaway Valley 58 AHSTW 56
Mount Ayr 50 Interstate 35, Truro 44
Southeast Warren 55 Moravia 28
East Union 60 Orient-Macksburg 43
Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Panorama 50
Sioux City West 75 South Sioux City 52
Moulton-Udell at Schuyler County
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 57 Bishop LeBlond 39
St. Pius X 67 Savannah 39
Grand River Conference
Stanberry 64 South Harrison 29
Non-Conference (Missouri)
West Platte at DeKalb
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Wahoo 43 Waverly 31
Duchesne Academy 43 Fort Calhoun 38
Pawnee City 59 Omaha Christian Academy 20