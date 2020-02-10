High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Red Oak, Essex, Stanton and Mount Ayr were among several non-conference winners in KMAland girls hoops on Monday.

IA NC: Shenandoah 63 Missouri Valley 36 

Ava Wolf scored 17 points and Roxy Denton put in 16 for Shenandoah in the victory.

IA NC: Red Oak 72 Southwest Valley 31 

Chloe Johnson had 19 points while Lexi Johnson added 12 and Ellie Rengstorf put in 10 to lead Red Oak.

H-10: Harlan 73 Atlantic 51 

Macie Leinen had 17 points for Harlan in the win. Jocelyn Cheek added 15 and Brecken Van Baale put in 14.

McKenzie Waters led Atlantic with a game-high 18 points. Haley Rasmussen added 16 and Maycie Waters pitched in 11.

IA NC: Denison-Schleswig 63 Spencer 60

Paige Andersen scored 28 points for Denison-Schleswig in the win. Hannah Neemann added 18.

IA NC: Essex 44 Heartland Christian 43 

Elise Dailey had 12 points for Essex while Desi Glasgo pitched in 11.

Bella Dingus had 15 points and Horan added 11 points and four steals. Sara Stile added just one points, but she pulled in 18 rebounds. 

IA NC: Stanton 60 Lenox 24 

Marleigh Johnson led Stanton with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and Kami Tibben and Jenna Stephens added 11 points each. Hope Ogletree also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 63 Riverside 30 

Kylie Morrison finished with 17 points to lead Logan-Magnolia in the dominant win. 

Ashlynn Amdor had 12 points for Riverside. 

IA NC: Nodaway Valley 58 AHSTW 56 (ON KMA-FM 99.1) 

Alyssa Davis hit the game-winning shot with nine seconds left to send Nodaway Valley a winner. Lexi Shike had 24 points and Maddax DeVault added 19 for the Wolverines.

Kinsey Scheffler fought foul trouble and ended the night with 24 points.

IA NC: Mount Ayr 50 Interstate 35, Truro 44 

Sam Stewart had 24 points and seven steals for Mount Ayr in a battle of former POI rivals. Channler Henle chipped in 11 points and grabbed seven boards for the Raiderettes. 

IA NC: Southeast Warren 55 Moravia 28 

Josie Hartman had 25 points for Southeast Warren.

Kim Chandanais led Moravia with 11 points.

IA NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Panorama 50 

Maddy Stott scored 14 points to lead three Blue Devils in double figures. Skylyr Stewart added 13 points and Anna Parrott had 12.

RVC: Woodbine 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 38 

Amanda Foster and Alexa Steinkuehler had 11 points each, and Whitney Kuhlman scored 10 for Woodbine.

Brynn Bass topped Coon Rapids-Bayard with 14 points.

MEC: Maryville 57 Bishop LeBlond 39 

Serena Sundell had 16 points for Maryville in a bounce back win. Rylee Vierthaler added 12 and Anastyn Petton pitched in 11.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston 80 Clarinda 21

Harlan 73 Atlantic 51

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 63 Riverside 30

Pride of Iowa Conference

Wayne 41 Bedford 34

Rolling Valley Conference

Woodbine 48 Coon Rapids-Bayard 38

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 

CAM 51 Paton-Churdan 34

Glidden-Ralston 64 West Harrison 44

Bluegrass Conference

Seymour at Mormon Trail 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Shenandoah 63 Missouri Valley 36

Red Oak 72 Southwest Valley 31

Denison-Schleswig 63 Spencer 60

Essex 44 Heartland Christian 43

Stanton 60 Lenox 24

IKM-Manning 70 MVAOCOU 31

Nodaway Valley 58 AHSTW 56

Mount Ayr 50 Interstate 35, Truro 44

Southeast Warren 55 Moravia 28

East Union 60 Orient-Macksburg 43

Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Panorama 50

Sioux City West 75 South Sioux City 52

Moulton-Udell at Schuyler County 

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 57 Bishop LeBlond 39

St. Pius X 67 Savannah 39

Grand River Conference

Stanberry 64 South Harrison 29

Non-Conference (Missouri)

West Platte at DeKalb 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Wahoo 43 Waverly 31

Duchesne Academy 43 Fort Calhoun 38

Pawnee City 59 Omaha Christian Academy 20