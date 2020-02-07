(KMAland) -- Glenwood, AHSTW, Nodaway Valley and Bishop Heelan all picked up conference championship-clinching wins in KMAland girls basketball on Friday evening. Check out the full rundown below.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 59 Shenandoah 42
Maci Wittrock scored 15 points and Catherine Mayhall added 13 for the Knights.
Ava Wolf had 13 points and Nichole Gilbert pitched in 11 for Shenandoah.
H-10: Red Oak 55 Creston 35
Ellie Rengstorf dropped in 23 points while Chloe Johnson had 11 for Red Oak in the win.
Creston got 15 points from Kelsey Fields in the defeat.
H-10: Glenwood 79 St. Albert 57
Glenwood clinched an outright conference championship behind 20 points from Madison Camden. Elle Scarborough added 14, Coryl Matheny and Brynlee Arnold pitched in 11 points each. Jenna Hopp recorded 10 points of her own.
Allie Petry scored 20 points for St. Albert.
H-10: Lewis Central 54 Harlan 47
Megan Witte had 19 points and McKenna Pettepier added 16 for Lewis Central in the victory.
Harlan’s Jocelyn Cheek had 11 points while Caitlyn Leinen put in 10.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 46 Atlantic 40
Hannah Neemann had 16 points, including 12 in the second half, and Ellie Magnuson and Paige Andersen scored 11 each for Denison-Schleswig.
Haley Rasmussen scored 16 points and McKenzie Waters had 12 for Atlantic.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 62 Griswold 14
Kaelynn Driskell had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, and added three steals for Fremont-Mills.
WIC: AHSTW 39 Treynor 33
Claire Harris had 13 points and Kinsey Scheffler added 12 for AHSTW, which clinched at least a share of the Western Iowa Conference title for the first time since 2000.
WIC: IKM-Manning 37 Logan-Magnolia 28
Alexa Ahrenholtz had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Lexi Branning pitched in 12 points and four rebounds for IKM-Manning.
Kylie Morrison had 10 points and five rebounds, and Violet Lapke put in nine points and grabbed five boards.
POI: Mount Ayr 49 Bedford 39
Sam Stewart had 18 points and Rachel Sobotka added 14 for Mount Ayr.
POI: Nodaway Valley 66 Lenox 31
Nodaway Valley clinched at least a share of the Pride of Iowa Conference championship with the win.
Maddax DeVault and Lexi Shike had 14 points each while Corinne Bond added 13 and Reagan Weinheimer put in 11. Alyssa Davis made for a fifth player in double figures with 10 points.
Brooklynn Ecklin had nine points for Lenox.
POI: Central Decatur 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 49
Riley Bell had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Hallee Hamilton added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Alaina Applegate pitched in nine points and seven boards.
Jensen Archibald led Martensdale-St. Marys with 17 points.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20 — OT
Gretchen Wallace led all scorers with 17 points for Glidden-Ralston. Hannah Whitver added 10 rebounds.
Brynn Bass had nine points and eight boards for CRB.
RVC: Boyer Valley 66 West Harrison 50
Katelyn Neilsen put in 18 points, Leah Cooper and Taylor Klein scored 11 each and Marie Hanigan added 10 for Boyer Valley in the win.
Haley Koch scored 24 points for West Harrison while Emily McIntosh had 13 points and set the single season rebounding record for the Hawkeyes.
MRC: Sioux City East 48 Abraham Lincoln 42
Nyamer Diew had 13 points and eight rebounds while Kaylynn Tucker added 10 points for East.
Julia Wagoner topped AL with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 43
Megan Keller led Murray with nine points while Teryn Shields put in eight.
275: East Atchison 50 Mound City 22
Jaycee Graves had 12 points and six rebounds for East Atchison. Natalie Hedlund added nine points and nine boards, and Morgan Parshall had eight points.
Kendall Hux led Mound City with seven points. Elizabeth Laukemper pitched in six points and nine rebounds.
NE/MO NC: Falls City 61 West Nodaway 36
Hannah Clary led the way for Falls City with 14 points and five rebounds.
Erin Cook kahd 12 points and six rebounds for West Nodaway.
EMC: Norris 79 Nebraska City 44
Katherine Luther had 10 points for Nebraska City.
NCC: Syracuse 50 Platteview 43
Lily Vollertsen scored 17 points for Syracuse while Sam Tester had 13.
Halle Johnson topped Platteview with 11 points.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 59 Shenandoah 42
Red Oak 55 Creston 35
Glenwood 79 St. Albert 57
Lewis Central 54 Harlan 47
Denison-Schleswig 46 Atlantic 40
Corner Conference
East Mills 57 Essex 15
Fremont-Mills 62 Griswold 14
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 37 Logan-Magnolia 28
AHSTW 39 Treynor 33
Tri-Center 66 Riverside 45
Underwood 78 Missouri Valley 19
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 49 Bedford 39
Nodaway Valley 66 Lenox 31
Central Decatur 57 Martensdale-St. Marys 49
Southeast Warren 53 East Union 50
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 57 Ar-We-Va 41
Glidden-Ralston 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20 — OT
Boyer Valley 66 West Harrison 50
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 48 Abraham Lincoln 42
Sioux City West at Le Mars
Bishop Heelan Catholic 72 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 50 Mormon Trail 16
Murray 44 Moulton-Udell 43
Seymour 57 Orient-Macksburg 56
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Davis County 39 Twin Cedars 31
275 Conference
East Atchison 50 Mound City 22
South Holt 51 Rock Port 26
DeKalb at Nodaway-Holt
Platte Valley 59 North Nodaway 31
Northeast Nodaway at Union Star
Osborn at Stewartsville
Grand River Conference
Worth County 52 Princeton 33
Trenton 47 Stanberry 32
Midland Empire Conference
Savannah 49 Bishop LeBlond 44
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Falls City 61 West Nodaway 36
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 58 Plattsmouth 25
Norris 79 Nebraska City 44
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Wahoo 41 Arlington 35
Ashland-Greenwood 56 Douglas County West 43
Syracuse 50 Platteview 43
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Weeping Water 37 Elmwood-Murdock 27
Semifinal: Malcolm 32 Yutan 19
Consolation: Johnson County Central 60 Palmyra 37
Consolation: Louisville 43 Freeman 39
Consolation: Auburn 61 Mead 29
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Consolation: Southern 28 Johnson-Brock 26
Metro Conference
Omaha Burke 57 Elkhorn South 54
Millard North 57 Millard West 39
Bellevue East 57 Omaha Benson 53
Omaha Marian 62 Omaha North 38
Gretna 66 Omaha Northwest 46
Omaha Central 78 Omaha South 36
Papillion-La Vista 58 Bellevue West 52
Papillion-La Vista South 82 Omaha Bryan 12
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Blair 53 Seward 37
Aurora 43 Waverly 37