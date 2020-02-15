College Basketball

(KMAland) -- LC won the battle for Council Bluffs, Glenwood finished an unbeaten regular season and East Atchison rolled Friday night.

H-10: Glenwood 74 Denison-Schleswig 46

Glenwood capped off an undefeated regular season with a win over Denison-Schleswig. Madison Camden led the Rams with 22 points. The full recap can be viewed at our local sports page. 

NC: Lewis Central 53 Abraham Lincoln 38

Megan Witte scored 14 for the Titans. Delaney Esterling added 12. The complete rundown can be found at our local sports page.

275: East Atchison 61 North Nodaway 29

Jaycee Graves led the Wolves with 24 points. Natalie Hedlund added 12 and Kilea Cooper had 11. Jacquelyn Cline led North Nodaway with 10 points. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Region 6 -- First Round

Lynnville-Sully 58 Twin Cedars 24 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 74 Denison-Schleswig 46

Missouri Rivers Conference

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Thomas Jefferson 53

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Lewis Central 53 Abraham Lincoln 38

LeMars 49 Vermillion (SD) 33

275 Conference

East Atchison 61 North Nodaway 29

Rock Port 59 West Nodaway 27

Mound City 50 Union Star 28

South Holt 49 Northeast Nodaway 19 

Platte Valley 60 Jefferson 19

DeKalb 53 Stewartsville 29

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe 50 Savannah 43 

Non-Conference (Missouri)

St. Pius X 67 Ewing Marion Kauffman 32

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview Douglas County West

Fort Calhoun Raymond Central

Pioneer Conference

Sterling 70 Tri-County 43

Diller-Odell 58 Friend 12

Humboldt-TRS Johnson-Brock

Metro Conference

Omaha Northwest 58 Omaha Central 57

Papillion-La Vista South Bellevue East 

Millard North 69 Bellevue West 52

Omaha Burke 76 Omaha Bryan 14 

Elkhorn South 50 Omaha Benson 32 

Omaha North 1 Omaha South 0

Millard West 62 Papillion-La Vista 52

Millard South 68 Westside 59

Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Syracuse 63 Conestoga 23

Centennial 37 Louisville 32

Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Boys Town 18

Hastings 50 Waverly 41

Norris 61 Skutt Catholic 20

Arlington 37 Wayne 34 

Mead 59 Omaha Christian Academy 34

Thayer Central 34 Southern 32