(KMAland) -- LC won the battle for Council Bluffs, Glenwood finished an unbeaten regular season and East Atchison rolled Friday night.
H-10: Glenwood 74 Denison-Schleswig 46
Glenwood capped off an undefeated regular season with a win over Denison-Schleswig. Madison Camden led the Rams with 22 points. The full recap can be viewed at our local sports page.
NC: Lewis Central 53 Abraham Lincoln 38
Megan Witte scored 14 for the Titans. Delaney Esterling added 12. The complete rundown can be found at our local sports page.
275: East Atchison 61 North Nodaway 29
Jaycee Graves led the Wolves with 24 points. Natalie Hedlund added 12 and Kilea Cooper had 11. Jacquelyn Cline led North Nodaway with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Region 6 -- First Round
Lynnville-Sully 58 Twin Cedars 24
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 74 Denison-Schleswig 46
Missouri Rivers Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Thomas Jefferson 53
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Lewis Central 53 Abraham Lincoln 38
LeMars 49 Vermillion (SD) 33
275 Conference
East Atchison 61 North Nodaway 29
Rock Port 59 West Nodaway 27
Mound City 50 Union Star 28
South Holt 49 Northeast Nodaway 19
Platte Valley 60 Jefferson 19
DeKalb 53 Stewartsville 29
Midland Empire Conference
Chillicothe 50 Savannah 43
Non-Conference (Missouri)
St. Pius X 67 Ewing Marion Kauffman 32
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview Douglas County West
Fort Calhoun Raymond Central
Pioneer Conference
Sterling 70 Tri-County 43
Diller-Odell 58 Friend 12
Humboldt-TRS Johnson-Brock
Metro Conference
Omaha Northwest 58 Omaha Central 57
Papillion-La Vista South Bellevue East
Millard North 69 Bellevue West 52
Omaha Burke 76 Omaha Bryan 14
Elkhorn South 50 Omaha Benson 32
Omaha North 1 Omaha South 0
Millard West 62 Papillion-La Vista 52
Millard South 68 Westside 59
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Syracuse 63 Conestoga 23
Centennial 37 Louisville 32
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Boys Town 18
Hastings 50 Waverly 41
Norris 61 Skutt Catholic 20
Arlington 37 Wayne 34
Mead 59 Omaha Christian Academy 34
Thayer Central 34 Southern 32