(KMAland) -- An insane offensive performance for Glenwood, a tight win for D-S, a Corner title for Stanton, a game-winner for AHSTW’s Kailey Jones, another win for Mount Ayr and much more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Lewis Central 73 Shenandoah 30
Delaney Esterling had 27 points, Jayden Cross added 11 and Megan Witte scored 10 for Lewis Central in the win.
Ava Wolf had 12 points to lead Shenandoah.
H-10: Harlan 69 Clarinda 26
Macie Leinen had nine points, nine rebounds and nine blocks for Harlan in a near triple-double performance. Reagan Wicks and Jocelyn Cheek added 11 points, and Ashley Hall scored 10 points for the Cyclones.
Taylor Cole led Clarinda with 10 points.
H-10: Glenwood 95 Red Oak 67
Madison Camden scored 30 points and Elle Scarborough scored 23 for Glenwood in the victory.
Ellie Rengstorf scored 27 points for Red Oak while Chloe Johnson had 16.
H-10: Creston 56 Kuemper Catholic 29
Kelsey Fields had 16 points and Braelyn Baker added 13 for Creston in the win.
Mallory Badding had a game-high 17 points for Kuemper Catholic.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 57 St. Albert 54
Paige Andersen had 21 points while Hannah Neeman scored 16 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
Jordyn Blaha and Allie Petry finished with 16 points apiece for St. Albert.
CCT: East Mills 53 Fremont-Mills 31 (3rd Place) — ON KMA 960
Alex Knop had 20 points for East Mills in the win.
CCT: Stanton 38 Sidney 21 (Champoinship) — ON KMA 960
Marleigh Johnson had 10 points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Abby Burke and Jenna Stephens added eight points apiece in the Viqueens first tourney title since 2012.
WIC: AHSTW 63 Audubon 61 — OT
Kailey Jones had 26 points and 16 rebounds and scored the game-winning bucket on a put back at the horn. Claire Denning adding 18 points and six boards, and Claire Harris put in 14 points with six assists and five steals.
Aleah Hermansen had 22 points for Audubon while Leah Subbert finished with 11.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 44 Treynor 35
Violet Lapke had 19 points and Kylie Morrison added 15 for Logan-Magnolia in the key road win.
Clara Teigland had 11 points for Treynor.
WIC: IKM-Manning 72 Tri-Center 34
Emily Kerkhoff had 18 points and Bianca Cadwell scored 16 for IKM-Manning, which had 21 steals on the night.
POI: Lenox 45 Southeast Warren 41 — OT
Cassidy Nelson had 25 points, eight steals, five rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Jordan England added 11 points and five steals.
POI: Mount Ayr 50 Martensdale-St. Marys 47 — ON KMA-FM 99.1
Sam Stewart scored 25 points to keep Mount Ayr unbeaten in POI action.
POI: Nodaway Valley 71 Central Decatur 52
Maddax DeVault had 23 points, Alyssa Davis added 17 and Lexi Shike had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Nodaway Valley. Reagan Weinheimer had 11 points for the Wolverines.
Riley Bell had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Alaina Applegate added 10 points and 12 boards for Central Decatur.
RVC: Exira/EHK 68 Woodbine 23
Macy Emgarten had 21 points on five 3-point makes for Exira/EHK. Ellie Schultes chipped in 13 points of her own.
Alexa Steinkuehler led Woodbine with 15 points.
RVC: CAM 57 Ar-We-Va 50
Allison Spieker led three players in double figures with 12 points for CAM. Molly Venteicher added 11 and Sammi Jahde finished with 10.
RVC: Boyer Valley 43 Glidden-Ralston 32
Leah Cooper had 12 points and eight rebounds for Boyer Valley in the victory.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 43 Le Mars 26
Lucy Turner scored 10 points and had six rebounds for Abraham Lincoln in the victory.
BLUEGRASS: Diagonal 36 Murray 35
Kerrigan Mobley hit a pair of 3-pointers, including the game-winner, in the final minutes to lead Diagonal.
275: Platte Valley 55 East Atchison 45
Malia Collins scored 15 points and added five rebounds and four assists while Jaclyn Pappert went for 11 points and four rebounds and Kaylin LaMaster had 10 points and five rebounds.
Jaycee Graves and Mercedes Parshall led East Atchison with 11 points each.
275: Rock Port 33 Nodaway-Holt 22
Alivia Baucom scored 17 points for Rock Port in the victory.
PIONEER: Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Lewiston 14
Gina McGowen had 13 points for Lourdes in the victory.
PIONEER: Southern 30 Sterling 28
Kaylee Klover scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds for Southern in the win.
Macy Richardson and Colby Thies had 10 points each for Sterling.
Missouri Valley 42 Riverside 39
Logan-Magnolia 44 Treynor 35
Paton-Churdan 53 Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Sioux City East 49 Thomas Jefferson 41
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 59 Sioux City West 47
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 54 Blair 48
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 47 Syracuse 44
Arlington 44 Douglas County West 27
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 53 Palmyra 29
Metro Conference
Gretna 50 Bellevue East 35
Westside 41 Millard North 29
Omaha Benson 58 Papillion-La Vista South 51
Omaha Northwest 70 Omaha Bryan 24
Papillion-La Vista 56 Omaha Central 40
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Fort Calhoun 43 Conestoga 37
Milford 53 Elmwood-Murdock 36
Fillmore Central Tri County
Malcolm 49 Wilber-Clatonia 16