Glenwood Rams

(KMAland) -- Glenwood stayed unbeaten with a win over Red Oak while St. Albert, TJ, AL and Exira/EHK were among other KMAland teams picking up wins in girls basketball action Saturday.

H-10: Glenwood 62 Red Oak 57 

Madison Camden scored 20 points for Glenwood in the key Hawkeye Ten battle. Sophie Walker reached 1,000 career points for Red Oak.

NC: St. Albert 67 Treynor 43 

Jordyn Blaha had 15 points, six assists and four steals for St. Albert in their sixth straight win. Allie Petry added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Isabel Pershing put in 14 points and passed out five assists. Lauren Williams added 12 points.

Clara Teigland topped Treynor with 13 points while Mandy Stogdill had nine.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 62 Red Oak 57

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

St. Albert 67 Treynor 43

Millard South 59 Lewis Central 41

Sioux Center 54 Denison-Schleswig 42

Kuemper Catholic 60 East Sac County 53

Nodaway Valley 69 Clarke 44

Exira/EHK 66 ACGC 57

Thomas Jefferson 49 Plattsmouth 39

Abraham Lincoln 54 Bellevue West 43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Skutt Catholic 45

Mason City 54 Bishop Heelan Catholic 43

Sioux City East 44 Western Christian 28

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood 51 Fort Calhoun 32

Metro Conference

Omaha Northwest 52 Bellevue East 50

Westside 56 Elkhorn South 26

Gretna 60 Omaha South 26

Omaha Bryan at Omaha North 

Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Burke 59

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

North Kansas City at Benton 

Elkhorn 60 Aurora 34

Auburn 37 Nebraska City 20 

Archbishop Bergan 48 Arlignton 40

Centennial 67 Raymond Central 32

Syracuse 48 Louisville 31

Crete 40 Wahoo 37 — OT

Falls City 57 Conestoga 43

Oakland-Craig 58 Elmwood-Murdock 33

Weeping Water 54 Johnson-Brock 48

McCool Junction 42 Friend 32

Lewiston at Omaha Christian Academy 

Southern 39 Wilber-Clatonia 20

Omaha Duchesne Academy at Omaha Central 

Papillion-La Vista 58 Lincoln North Star 48