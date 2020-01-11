(KMAland) -- Glenwood stayed unbeaten with a win over Red Oak while St. Albert, TJ, AL and Exira/EHK were among other KMAland teams picking up wins in girls basketball action Saturday.
H-10: Glenwood 62 Red Oak 57
Madison Camden scored 20 points for Glenwood in the key Hawkeye Ten battle. Sophie Walker reached 1,000 career points for Red Oak.
NC: St. Albert 67 Treynor 43
Jordyn Blaha had 15 points, six assists and four steals for St. Albert in their sixth straight win. Allie Petry added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Isabel Pershing put in 14 points and passed out five assists. Lauren Williams added 12 points.
Clara Teigland topped Treynor with 13 points while Mandy Stogdill had nine.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 62 Red Oak 57
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
St. Albert 67 Treynor 43
Millard South 59 Lewis Central 41
Sioux Center 54 Denison-Schleswig 42
Kuemper Catholic 60 East Sac County 53
Nodaway Valley 69 Clarke 44
Exira/EHK 66 ACGC 57
Thomas Jefferson 49 Plattsmouth 39
Abraham Lincoln 54 Bellevue West 43
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51 Skutt Catholic 45
Mason City 54 Bishop Heelan Catholic 43
Sioux City East 44 Western Christian 28
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 51 Fort Calhoun 32
Metro Conference
Omaha Northwest 52 Bellevue East 50
Westside 56 Elkhorn South 26
Gretna 60 Omaha South 26
Omaha Bryan at Omaha North
Papillion-La Vista South 63 Omaha Burke 59
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
North Kansas City at Benton
Elkhorn 60 Aurora 34
Auburn 37 Nebraska City 20
Archbishop Bergan 48 Arlignton 40
Centennial 67 Raymond Central 32
Syracuse 48 Louisville 31
Crete 40 Wahoo 37 — OT
Falls City 57 Conestoga 43
Oakland-Craig 58 Elmwood-Murdock 33
Weeping Water 54 Johnson-Brock 48
McCool Junction 42 Friend 32
Lewiston at Omaha Christian Academy
Southern 39 Wilber-Clatonia 20
Omaha Duchesne Academy at Omaha Central
Papillion-La Vista 58 Lincoln North Star 48