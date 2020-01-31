Aleah Hermansen, Audubon.jpg
(KMAland) -- Harlan came back to beat Creston, Sidney rolled on, Lo-Ma took a big win at AHSTW, Boyer Valley held off CRB, East Atchison won at the buzzer and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 41 

Ellie Magnuson scored 27 points for Denison-Schleswig. Hannah Neeman put in 15 and Paige Andersen added 10 for the Monarchs.

Roxy Denton led Shenandoah with 13.

H-10: Red Oak 76 Clarinda 31 

Chloe Johnson had 19 points and Sophie Walker added 18 for Red Oak in a dominant performance.

H-10: Harlan 48 Creston 45 

Jocelyn Cheek had 17 points and Claire Schmitz scored 16 for Harlan in a 16-point halftime comeback.

Kelsey Fields led Creston with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

H-10: Lewis Central 69 Kuemper Catholic 38 

Delaney Esterling poured in 20 points while Grace Ruzicka and McKenna Pettepier added 11 apiece for the Titans.

Mallory Badding had 12 points for Kuemper Catholic.

H-10: St. Albert 59 Atlantic 50 

Allie Petry had 22 points and Keely Socha finished with 11 for St. Albert in the win.

CORNER: Stanton 79 Essex 39 

Hope Ogletree had a big night with 25 points to lead three players in double figures. Jenna Stephens added 14 points while Kami Tibben had 12 points and five steals. Kaitlyn Bruce pitched in eight points and 10 rebounds. 

CORNER: Sidney 55 Fremont-Mills 22 

Sidney’s Chay Ward scored 17 points while Maddy Duncan added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Courtney Goodman scored 11 points for Fremont-Mills.

IA NC: East Mills 63 Riverside 16 

Alex Knop scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had five steals for East Mills. Emily Williams added 12 points.

Ashlynn Amdor scored 12 for Riverside.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 54 AHSTW 41 — ON KMA 960 

Kylie Morrison poured in 21 points and Violet Lapke had 15 for Lo-Ma in a pivotal road win.

WIC: Audubon 56 Underwood 44 

Aleah Hermansen scored 24 points and Leah Subbert had 12 for Audubon.

Kendra Kuck scored 15 points to lead Underwood. 

WIC: IKM-Manning 50 Treynor 42 

Lexie Branning scored 15 points and Bianca Cadwell added 13 points and eight boards for IKM-Manning.

Tori Castle and Mandy Stogdill scored 14 points apiece, and Brooklynn Currin put in 10 for the Cardinals.

WIC: Missouri Valley 52 Tri-Center 42 

Morghan Herman dropped in 30 points for Missouri Valley.

Presley Pogge led Tri-Center with 22 points.

POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 47 Bedford 29 

Anna Parrott had 11 first-half points for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.

POI: Nodaway Valley 64 Southeast Warren 27 

Maddax DeVault had 15 points while Corinne Bond put in 10 to lead Nodaway Valley.

RVC: Boyer Valley 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46 

Katelyn Neilsen poured in 25 points for Boyer Valley in the victory.

RVC: Paton-Churdan 44 Woodbine 33 

Danielle Hoyle went for 19 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks for Paton-Churdan.

NW MO TOURNAMENT: East Atchison 54 Worth County 52 -- ON KMA-FM 99.1 

Jaycee Graves had 18 points and scored the game-winning bucket for East Atchison.

KING CITY TOURNAMENT: Stanberry 52 South Holt 41 

Lexie Craig scored 16 points for Stanberry in the championship win.

