(KMAland) -- Harlan came back to beat Creston, Sidney rolled on, Lo-Ma took a big win at AHSTW, Boyer Valley held off CRB, East Atchison won at the buzzer and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 41
Ellie Magnuson scored 27 points for Denison-Schleswig. Hannah Neeman put in 15 and Paige Andersen added 10 for the Monarchs.
Roxy Denton led Shenandoah with 13.
H-10: Red Oak 76 Clarinda 31
Chloe Johnson had 19 points and Sophie Walker added 18 for Red Oak in a dominant performance.
H-10: Harlan 48 Creston 45
Jocelyn Cheek had 17 points and Claire Schmitz scored 16 for Harlan in a 16-point halftime comeback.
Kelsey Fields led Creston with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
H-10: Lewis Central 69 Kuemper Catholic 38
Delaney Esterling poured in 20 points while Grace Ruzicka and McKenna Pettepier added 11 apiece for the Titans.
Mallory Badding had 12 points for Kuemper Catholic.
H-10: St. Albert 59 Atlantic 50
Allie Petry had 22 points and Keely Socha finished with 11 for St. Albert in the win.
CORNER: Stanton 79 Essex 39
Hope Ogletree had a big night with 25 points to lead three players in double figures. Jenna Stephens added 14 points while Kami Tibben had 12 points and five steals. Kaitlyn Bruce pitched in eight points and 10 rebounds.
CORNER: Sidney 55 Fremont-Mills 22
Sidney’s Chay Ward scored 17 points while Maddy Duncan added 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Courtney Goodman scored 11 points for Fremont-Mills.
IA NC: East Mills 63 Riverside 16
Alex Knop scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and had five steals for East Mills. Emily Williams added 12 points.
Ashlynn Amdor scored 12 for Riverside.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 54 AHSTW 41 — ON KMA 960
Kylie Morrison poured in 21 points and Violet Lapke had 15 for Lo-Ma in a pivotal road win.
WIC: Audubon 56 Underwood 44
Aleah Hermansen scored 24 points and Leah Subbert had 12 for Audubon.
Kendra Kuck scored 15 points to lead Underwood.
WIC: IKM-Manning 50 Treynor 42
Lexie Branning scored 15 points and Bianca Cadwell added 13 points and eight boards for IKM-Manning.
Tori Castle and Mandy Stogdill scored 14 points apiece, and Brooklynn Currin put in 10 for the Cardinals.
WIC: Missouri Valley 52 Tri-Center 42
Morghan Herman dropped in 30 points for Missouri Valley.
Presley Pogge led Tri-Center with 22 points.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 47 Bedford 29
Anna Parrott had 11 first-half points for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.
POI: Nodaway Valley 64 Southeast Warren 27
Maddax DeVault had 15 points while Corinne Bond put in 10 to lead Nodaway Valley.
RVC: Boyer Valley 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Katelyn Neilsen poured in 25 points for Boyer Valley in the victory.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 44 Woodbine 33
Danielle Hoyle went for 19 points, 16 rebounds and eight blocks for Paton-Churdan.
NW MO TOURNAMENT: East Atchison 54 Worth County 52 -- ON KMA-FM 99.1
Jaycee Graves had 18 points and scored the game-winning bucket for East Atchison.
KING CITY TOURNAMENT: Stanberry 52 South Holt 41
Lexie Craig scored 16 points for Stanberry in the championship win.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 58 Shenandoah 41
Red Oak 76 Clarinda 31
Harlan 48 Creston 45
Lewis Central 69 Kuemper Catholic 38
St. Albert 59 Atlantic 50
Corner Conference
Stanton 79 Essex 39
Sidney 55 Fremont-Mills 22
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 54 AHSTW 41
Audubon 56 Underwood 44
IKM-Manning 50 Treynor 42
Missouri Valley 52 Tri-Center 42
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 47 Bedford 29
Central Decatur 45 Southwest Valley 22
Mount Ayr 69 East Union 34
Nodaway Valley 64 Southeast Warren 27
Wayne 46 Lenox 26
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 47 Ar-We-Va 45
Boyer Valley 51 Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Exira/EHK West Harrison
Paton-Churdan 44 Woodbine 33
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars def. Thomas Jefferson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53 Abraham Lincoln 39
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Semifinal: Lamoni 53 Murray 25
Semifinal: Seymour 49 Orient-Macksburg 45
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
East Mills 63 Riverside 16
Northwest Missouri Tournament
Championship: East Atchison 54 Worth County 52
Consolation: St. Joseph Christian 41 Nodaway-Holt 34
King City Tournament
Championship: Stanberry 52 South Holt 41
Third Place: Albany 47 DeKalb 29
Consolation: King City 47 Marysville 39
North Platte Tournament
Consolation: North Platte 58 Plattsburg 38
Third Place: Polo 48 North Andrew 36
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament (at Bennington)
Championship: Elkhorn 61 Bennington 50
Pioneer Conference
Lourdes Central Catholic 57 Tri County 7
Johnson-Brock at Southern
Sterling 50 Lewiston 35
Metro Conference
Millard South 72 Millard North 52
Westside 40 Millard West 39
Omaha Northwest 70 Bellevue West 48
Omaha Burke 67 Omaha South 27
Papillion-La Vista 47 Gretna 46 — OT
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Freeman 52 Diller-Odell 32
Ralston 56 Omaha Bryan 47