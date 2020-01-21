(KMAland) -- Shenandoah beat Tri-Center, Red Oak handled Ar-We-Va, Harlan stopped St. Albert, Sidney & East Mills won in the Corner Conference Tournament, Lo-Ma won in OT over West Monona and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
Full details below.
IA NC: Shenandoah 48 Tri-Center 28
Ava Wolf scored 14 points for Shenandoah in the victory.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 71 Clarinda 50
Kuemper jumped out to a 23-8 victory and cruised on from there. Catherine Mayhall had a game-high 23 points for the Knights.
Jessalee Neihart had 17 points and nine rebounds for Clarinda while Faith Espinosa had 11 points off the bench.
IA NC: Red Oak 66 Ar-We-Va 39
Ellie Rengstorf scored 19 points, Sophie Walker had 17 and Kyndal Kells added 10 for Red Oak. Lexi Johnson chipped in nine points.
H-10: Harlan 49 St. Albert 35
Brecken Van Baale had 11 points for Harlan in the victory.
Jordyn Blaha had 10 points for the Saintes, which shot just 1/12 from the free throw line.
CCT: Sidney 45 Griswold 9
Chay Ward had 15 points for Sidney in their opening game of the Corner Conference Tournament.
CCT: East Mills 57 Essex 27
Alex Knop scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Emily Williams had 13 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Natalie Goodman went for 14 points of her own.
IA NC: Logan-Magnolia 58 West Monona 56 — OT
Violet Lapke hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points for Logan-Magnolia in the win. Kylie Morrison pitched in 17 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and Emme Lake had 10 points.
IA NC: Woodbine 61 Missouri Valley 40
Nicole Sherer and Alexa Steinkuehler had 10 points each for Woodbine.
Morghan Herman led Missouri Valley with a game-high 14 points.
IA NC: Mount Ayr 74 Murray 19
Sam Stewart scored 29 points and had nine steals while Rachel Sobotka scored 15 points for Mount Ayr in the dominant win. Channler Henle chipped in 11 points.
Jayda Chew had seven points and Kinzee Eggers scored six for Murray.
IA NC: Panorama 61 Nodaway Valley 54
Maddax DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 17 points while Reagan Weinheimer had 11 and Lexi Shike put in 10.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 61 Sioux City East 51
Kennedy McCloy had 13 points and five assists for Sioux City East, and Nyamer Diew scored finished with 10 points and eight boards.
BLUEGRASS: Melcher-Dallas 48 Moulton-Udell 27
Kynser Reed had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Melcher-Dallas.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Thomas Jefferson
Creston 71 Clarke 26
MVAOCOU 75 Riverside 25
Mormon Trail at Wayne
East Union 56 Orient-Macksburg 47
Fairfield 59 Martensdale-St. Marys 54
Lawton-Bronson 56 Sioux City North 52 — OT
Northeast Nodaway 55 Platte Valley 9
Cameron 70 Lathrop 38
Blair 53 Plattsmouth 44
Lourdes Central Catholic 60 Falls City 33