High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- Wins for Nod Valley, Creston, Harlan, East Mills, F-M, SW Valley, Lo-Ma, Mt Ayr, East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley and North Nodaway among the KMAland girls basketball action from Monday.

Reminder: Statistics come from coaches that submitted stats or updated QuikStats. If you would like to add statistics to this recap please email sports@kmaland.com

NC: Harlan 46 Treynor 36 

Harlan used a 12-0 run to pull away from a 30-30 tie. Brecken Van Baale and Macie Leinen had 12 points apiece for the Cyclones.

Mandy Stogdill led Treynor with 13 points.

NC: Fremont-Mills 58 Heartland Christian 41 

Bella Dingus had 21 points, six rebounds and five steals for Heartland Christian in the defeat.

NC: East Mills 58 Diagonal 28 

Alex Knop had 18 points and seven rebounds while Miah Urban put in 11 points to go with 10 rebounds. Emily Williams added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.

NC: Southwest Valley 64 Griswold 28 

Rylee Jacobs scored 17 points while Kayley Myers had 15 and Maggie Haer put in 13 for the Timberwolves.

Hope Ogg and McKenna Wiechman had seven points each for Griswold. Mikala Pelzer added 16 rebounds on the night.

NC: South Central Calhoun 46 Audubon 39 

Jaci Christensen led Audubon with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four steals while Leah Subbert put in 10 points off the bench.

NC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Westwood 40 

Kylie Morrison put in 18 points and had five assists and four rebounds for Logan-Magnolia. Violet Lapke added 10 points for the Panthers.

NC: Moravia 46 Tri-County 17  

Isabel Hanes scored 23 points for Moravia in the win.

