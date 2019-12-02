(KMAland) -- Wins for Nod Valley, Creston, Harlan, East Mills, F-M, SW Valley, Lo-Ma, Mt Ayr, East Atchison, Rock Port, Platte Valley and North Nodaway among the KMAland girls basketball action from Monday.
Reminder: Statistics come from coaches that submitted stats or updated QuikStats. If you would like to add statistics to this recap please email sports@kmaland.com.
NC: Harlan 46 Treynor 36
Harlan used a 12-0 run to pull away from a 30-30 tie. Brecken Van Baale and Macie Leinen had 12 points apiece for the Cyclones.
Mandy Stogdill led Treynor with 13 points.
NC: Fremont-Mills 58 Heartland Christian 41
Bella Dingus had 21 points, six rebounds and five steals for Heartland Christian in the defeat.
NC: East Mills 58 Diagonal 28
Alex Knop had 18 points and seven rebounds while Miah Urban put in 11 points to go with 10 rebounds. Emily Williams added 10 points, six rebounds and four steals.
NC: Southwest Valley 64 Griswold 28
Rylee Jacobs scored 17 points while Kayley Myers had 15 and Maggie Haer put in 13 for the Timberwolves.
Hope Ogg and McKenna Wiechman had seven points each for Griswold. Mikala Pelzer added 16 rebounds on the night.
NC: South Central Calhoun 46 Audubon 39
Jaci Christensen led Audubon with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four steals while Leah Subbert put in 10 points off the bench.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 51 Westwood 40
Kylie Morrison put in 18 points and had five assists and four rebounds for Logan-Magnolia. Violet Lapke added 10 points for the Panthers.
NC: Moravia 46 Tri-County 17
Isabel Hanes scored 23 points for Moravia in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Underwood 58 Shenandoah 45
Nodaway Valley 60 Clarinda 12
Creston 65 Winterset 56
Harlan 46 Treynor 36
Gilbert 74 Kuemper Catholic 47
East Mills 58 Diagonal 28
Fremont-Mills 58 Heartland Christian 41
Southwest Valley 64 Griswold 28
MVAOCOU 43 Missouri Valley 28
South Central Calhoun 46 Audubon 39
Logan-Magnolia 51 Westwood 40
Mount Ayr 78 Clarke 47
West Central Valley 68 Southeast Warren 48
Moravia 46 Tri-County 17
Pleasantville 40 Twin Cedars 29
Mound City Invitational
East Atchison 46 Bishop LeBlond 41
Rock Port 27 Mound City 15
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 50 King City 18
Albany 52 Princeton 40
Platte Valley Invitational
Osborn 55 Union Star 18
St. Joseph Christian 37 Northeast Nodaway 20
DeKalb 52 West Nodaway 19
North Nodaway def. Stewartsville