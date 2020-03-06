High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- Heelan and Johnston won state titles in Iowa, Platte Valley moved to the Final Four in Missouri and Sacred Heart was upset by Wynot in Nebraska on Friday.

MO 1 QF: Platte Valley 58 Norborne 37 

Platte Valley advanced to the final four with their 17th consecutive win.

NE D2 SF: Wynot 37 Falls City Sacred Heart 27

Katelyn Heine was the leading scorer for Wynot with 10 points.

Erison Vonderschmidt scored 12 points for the Irish.

IA 3A FINAL: Bishop Heelan Catholic 53 North Polk 46 

Ella Skinner had 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals to send Bishop Heelan to the state championship. Katie Cooke added 13 points, and Katelyn Stanley had 10 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Jaedon Murphy topped North Polk with 17 points and 15 rebounds. 

IA 5A FINAL: Johnston 69 Waukee 65 

Kendall Nead scored 21 points to send Johnston to a state championship.

Kattie Dinnebier had 29 points for Waukee in the loss.

IA 2A SF: North Linn 61 West Hancock 46 

North Linn used a 26-6 fourth period to complete a 13-point comeback. Grace Flanagan led North Linn with 19 points and 10 rebounds. 

Rachel Leerar topped West Hancock with 17 points. 

IA 2A SF: Osage 46 Cascade 32 

Dani Johnson had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Osage in a second straight upset win.

IA 1A SF: Bishop Garrigan 69 Marquette Catholic 37 

Audi Crooks had 17 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for Bishop Garrigan. Molly Joyce added 23 points and six steals.

IA 1A SF: Newell-Fonda 84 Saint Ansgar 33 

Macy Sievers poured in 20 points and had five assists while Maggie Walker had 17 points and six steals for Newell-Fonda.

NE A SF: Lincoln Pius X 71 Millard South 46 

Alexis Markowski had another big game for Pius with 32 points.

NE A SF: Lincoln East 59 Fremont 50 

Delaney Roberts and Taylor Searcey had 14 points for Lincoln East.

Taylor McCabe had a game-high 17 for Fremont.

NE B SF: Crete 48 Northwest 47  

Morgan Maly had 22 points to lead Crete.

Whitney Brown had 19 points to lead Northwest. 

NE B SF: Beatrice 43 Scottsbluff 26 

Carley Leners had 17 points for Beatrice. 

NE C1 SF: North Bend 39 Adams Central 31 

Sydney Emanuel led North Bend with 13 points.

NE C1 SF: Lincoln Christian 68 St. Paul 59 

Olivia Hollenbeck had 22 points and Barrett Power scored 19 for Lincoln Christian. 

Brooke Poppert scored 22 points for St. Paul.

NE C2 SF: Ponca 53 Oakland-Craig 44

Ashlyn Kingsbury poured in 20 points to lead Ponca in the win.

Kennedy Benne had 20 for Oakland-Craig.

NE D1 SF: Pleasanton 50 CWC 46

Kaci Pierce had 18 points and Cadee Nichols added 12 for Pleasanton.

Taylor Jean Peter had 22 points to top CWC.

NE D1 SF: Archbishop Bergan 40 Hartington Cedar Catholic 34

Lauren Baker had 18 points and Allie DeGroff added 11 for Bergan int he win.

Makenna Noecker had 15 points for HCC.

NE D2 SF: Humphrey St. Francis 66 Mullen 38

Allison Weidner exploded for 39 points to lead Humphrey St. Francis in the victory.

