Gene Rasmussen

(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning's Rasmussen clinched his 400th win, AHSTW's Jones scored 28, Bedford's Weed put in 27 and more from the night in KMAland girl's basketball action.

NC: Southwest Valley 47 Shenandoah 42 

Rylee Jacobs scored 15 points and Marha Larsen had 10 for Southwest Valley. Kayley Myers hit two free throws to ice the game for the Timberwolves. 

H-10: Harlan 46 St. Albert 42 

Brecken Van Baale and Macie Leinen scored 14 points each for Harlan in the victory. Leinen, who had 11 rebounds, hit a go-ahead shot to break a 40-40 tie, and Van Baale followed with four free throws to close it.

Bel Pershing had 19 points, and Allie Petry finished with 13 for St. Albert in the defeat.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 54 MVAOCOU 19 

Paige Andersen had 22 points, and Hannah Neemann finished with 17 for the Monarchs.

NC: Stanton 68 Clarke 41 

Jenna Stephens had 20 points while Kami Tibben added 16 and Hope Ogletree put in 15 for Stanton in the win.

NC: Bedford 63 Essex 25 

Kennedy Weed had 27 points for the Bulldogs in the victory.

Riley Jensen led Essex with eight points.

WIC: AHSTW 89 Riverside 20   

Kailey Jones scored 28 points, Claire Denning added 18 and Kinsey Scheffler had 17 with six steals and five assists for AHSTW. 

WIC: IKM-Manning 70 Underwood 66 

IKM-Manning staged a comeback to land Coach Gene Rasmussen his 400th career victory.

WIC: Audubon 58 Missouri Valley 10 

Aleah Hermansen scored a game-high 19 points for Audubon. Jaci Christensen chipped in 10 points.

NC: Lenox 58 Orient-Macksburg 26 

Jordan England had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Lenox while Cassidy Nelson added eight points and 10 boards. Jynessa Cox pitched in seven points and 12 rebounds, and Brooklyn Ecklin and Marcey Bailey had eight points each.

BLUEGRASS: Moulton-Udell 71 Seymour 59 

Chelsey Boettcher scored 33 points to lead Moulton-Udell, which ended Seymour’s 42-game regular season win streak.

FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 52 Whiting 47 

Bella Dingus had 23 points while Sarah Stile pitched in 12 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and Shelena Cochran finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

SI: Maryville 44 Benton 27 

Serena Sundell scored 24 points for Maryville.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak 78 Clarinda 13

Harlan 46 St. Albert 42

Creston 55 Atlantic 41

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW 89 Riverside 20  

IKM-Manning 70 Underwood 66

Audubon 58 Missouri Valley 10

Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center 

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM 56 Boyer Valley 46

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Glidden-Ralston 25

Ar-We-Va 46 Paton-Churdan 42

West Harrison at Woodbine 

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East 85 Spencer 47

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni 56 Murray 27

Moulton-Udell 71 Seymour 59

Non-Conference (Iowa) 

Southwest Valley 47 Shenandoah 42

Glenwood 73 Abraham Lincoln 69 — OT

Lewis Central 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 — OT

Carroll 81 Kuemper Catholic 39

Denison-Schleswig 54 MVAOCOU 19

Stanton 68 Clarke 41

Bedford 63 Essex 25

Nodaway Valley 68 Griswold 18

Lenox 58 Orient-Macksburg 26

Central Decatur 50 Des Moines Christian 23

East Union 60 Diagonal 40

Southeast Warren 63 Mormon Trail 31

Wayne 50 Twin Cedars 31

Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Interstate 35, Truro 38

Coon Rapids-Bayard 54 Saydel 15

Sioux City North 70 Storm Lake 59

Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville 

Heartland Christian 52 Whiting 47

Mound City Invitational 

Bishop LeBlond 44 Nodaway-Holt 24

South Holt 35 Mound City 30

Platte Valley Invitational 

Union Star vs. Northeast Nodaway 

Stewartsville 44 West Nodaway 27

Albany Invitational 

Worth County 71 Pattonsburg 29

Stanberry 81 South Harrison 8

Savannah Invitational 

Savannah vs. William Chrisman , 7:00 PM

Maryville 44 Benton 27

Non-Conference (Missouri) 

Cameron 55 Excelsior Springs 20

Mid-Buchanan at St. Pius X