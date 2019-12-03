(KMAland) -- IKM-Manning's Rasmussen clinched his 400th win, AHSTW's Jones scored 28, Bedford's Weed put in 27 and more from the night in KMAland girl's basketball action.
NC: Southwest Valley 47 Shenandoah 42
Rylee Jacobs scored 15 points and Marha Larsen had 10 for Southwest Valley. Kayley Myers hit two free throws to ice the game for the Timberwolves.
H-10: Harlan 46 St. Albert 42
Brecken Van Baale and Macie Leinen scored 14 points each for Harlan in the victory. Leinen, who had 11 rebounds, hit a go-ahead shot to break a 40-40 tie, and Van Baale followed with four free throws to close it.
Bel Pershing had 19 points, and Allie Petry finished with 13 for St. Albert in the defeat.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 54 MVAOCOU 19
Paige Andersen had 22 points, and Hannah Neemann finished with 17 for the Monarchs.
NC: Stanton 68 Clarke 41
Jenna Stephens had 20 points while Kami Tibben added 16 and Hope Ogletree put in 15 for Stanton in the win.
NC: Bedford 63 Essex 25
Kennedy Weed had 27 points for the Bulldogs in the victory.
Riley Jensen led Essex with eight points.
WIC: AHSTW 89 Riverside 20
Kailey Jones scored 28 points, Claire Denning added 18 and Kinsey Scheffler had 17 with six steals and five assists for AHSTW.
WIC: IKM-Manning 70 Underwood 66
IKM-Manning staged a comeback to land Coach Gene Rasmussen his 400th career victory.
WIC: Audubon 58 Missouri Valley 10
Aleah Hermansen scored a game-high 19 points for Audubon. Jaci Christensen chipped in 10 points.
NC: Lenox 58 Orient-Macksburg 26
Jordan England had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Lenox while Cassidy Nelson added eight points and 10 boards. Jynessa Cox pitched in seven points and 12 rebounds, and Brooklyn Ecklin and Marcey Bailey had eight points each.
BLUEGRASS: Moulton-Udell 71 Seymour 59
Chelsey Boettcher scored 33 points to lead Moulton-Udell, which ended Seymour’s 42-game regular season win streak.
FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 52 Whiting 47
Bella Dingus had 23 points while Sarah Stile pitched in 12 points, 10 rebounds and six steals and Shelena Cochran finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.
SI: Maryville 44 Benton 27
Serena Sundell scored 24 points for Maryville.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 78 Clarinda 13
Harlan 46 St. Albert 42
Creston 55 Atlantic 41
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 89 Riverside 20
IKM-Manning 70 Underwood 66
Audubon 58 Missouri Valley 10
Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 56 Boyer Valley 46
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 61 Glidden-Ralston 25
Ar-We-Va 46 Paton-Churdan 42
West Harrison at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 85 Spencer 47
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 56 Murray 27
Moulton-Udell 71 Seymour 59
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Southwest Valley 47 Shenandoah 42
Glenwood 73 Abraham Lincoln 69 — OT
Lewis Central 60 Bishop Heelan Catholic 58 — OT
Carroll 81 Kuemper Catholic 39
Denison-Schleswig 54 MVAOCOU 19
Stanton 68 Clarke 41
Bedford 63 Essex 25
Nodaway Valley 68 Griswold 18
Lenox 58 Orient-Macksburg 26
Central Decatur 50 Des Moines Christian 23
East Union 60 Diagonal 40
Southeast Warren 63 Mormon Trail 31
Wayne 50 Twin Cedars 31
Martensdale-St. Marys 42 Interstate 35, Truro 38
Coon Rapids-Bayard 54 Saydel 15
Sioux City North 70 Storm Lake 59
Melcher-Dallas at Pleasantville
Heartland Christian 52 Whiting 47
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 44 Nodaway-Holt 24
South Holt 35 Mound City 30
Platte Valley Invitational
Union Star vs. Northeast Nodaway
Stewartsville 44 West Nodaway 27
Albany Invitational
Worth County 71 Pattonsburg 29
Stanberry 81 South Harrison 8
Savannah Invitational
Savannah vs. William Chrisman , 7:00 PM
Maryville 44 Benton 27
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Cameron 55 Excelsior Springs 20
Mid-Buchanan at St. Pius X