Tri-Center Trojans

(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Creston, Red Oak, Tri-Center, Underwood and Heelan are all moving on in regional tournament action. Full rundown from Saturday’s girls hoops in KMAland.

TT 2A-8: Tri-Center 52 Missouri Valley 51 

Madison Ausdemore poured in 26 points and Presley Pogge had 19 to lead Tri-Center.

Missouri Valley’s Morghan Herman dropped in a career-best 30 points and Carlie Winchester had 22.

TT 2A-8: Underwood 52 MVAOCOU 11 

Aliyah Humphrey put in 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Underwood in the win. Leah Hall added nine points off the bench.

TT 3A-3: Roland-Story 64 Kuemper Catholic 26 

Mallory Badding topped Kuemper with eight points on the night.

TT 3A-8: Red Oak 68 Shenandoah 55 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)

Ellie Rengstorf had 31 points and Allie West added 11 for Red Oak in the victory.

Shenandoah’s Roxy Denton scored 19 points while Ava Wolf pitched in 14.

TT 3A-8: Atlantic 58 Clarinda 14 (ON KMA-FM 99.1) 

Haley Rasmussen had 27 points for Atlantic in the win.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Girls Tournament Trail

Class 2A Region 3 – First Round

Belmond-Klemme 61 Eagle Grove 37

ACGC 57 West Central Valley 43

Class 2A Region 8 – First Round

Tri-Center 52 Missouri Valley 51

Underwood 52 MVAOCOU 11

Class 3A Region 1 – First Round

Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Sheldon 21

West Lyon 51 Sioux Center 38

Cherokee 80 OABCIG 46

MOC-Floyd Valley 64 Unity Christian 56

Class 3A Region 3 – First Round

Roland-Story 64 Kuemper Catholic 26

Greene County 56 Southeast Valley 51

Hampton-Dumont 62 Iowa Falls-Alden 34

Jesup 68 Oelwein 26

Class 3A Region 8 – First Round

Red Oak 68 Shenandoah 55

Atlantic 58 Clarinda 14

West Marshall 47 Nevada 38

Creston 74 Clarke 35

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West 48 Sioux City North 34

Grand River Conference Showcase (at King City)

Stanberry 60 Trenton 37

Worth County 68 Milan 54

North Andrew 55 Putnam County 43

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Penney at Maryville 

North Kansas City at Benton

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 48 Conestoga 35

Metro Conference

Millard South 68 Omaha Benson 17

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Norris 49 Lincoln Christian 40

South Sioux City 58 Elkhorn 46

Lincoln East 63 Bellevue East 43

Millard West 54 Lincoln North Star 42

Lincoln Southwest 42 Gretna 35

Elkhorn South 56 Grand Island 19

Norfolk 61 Omaha Northwest 56

Westside 64 Kearney 42

Lincoln High 75 Bellevue West 57

Lincoln Northeast 49 Omaha Central 47

Lincoln Pius X 65 Omaha South 32

Papillion-LaVista South 67 Lincoln Southeast 48

Fremont 78 Omaha Burke 51

 