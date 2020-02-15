(KMAland) -- Atlantic, Creston, Red Oak, Tri-Center, Underwood and Heelan are all moving on in regional tournament action. Full rundown from Saturday’s girls hoops in KMAland.
TT 2A-8: Tri-Center 52 Missouri Valley 51
Madison Ausdemore poured in 26 points and Presley Pogge had 19 to lead Tri-Center.
Missouri Valley’s Morghan Herman dropped in a career-best 30 points and Carlie Winchester had 22.
TT 2A-8: Underwood 52 MVAOCOU 11
Aliyah Humphrey put in 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Underwood in the win. Leah Hall added nine points off the bench.
TT 3A-3: Roland-Story 64 Kuemper Catholic 26
Mallory Badding topped Kuemper with eight points on the night.
TT 3A-8: Red Oak 68 Shenandoah 55 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Ellie Rengstorf had 31 points and Allie West added 11 for Red Oak in the victory.
Shenandoah’s Roxy Denton scored 19 points while Ava Wolf pitched in 14.
TT 3A-8: Atlantic 58 Clarinda 14 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Haley Rasmussen had 27 points for Atlantic in the win.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Girls Tournament Trail
Class 2A Region 3 – First Round
Belmond-Klemme 61 Eagle Grove 37
ACGC 57 West Central Valley 43
Class 2A Region 8 – First Round
Tri-Center 52 Missouri Valley 51
Underwood 52 MVAOCOU 11
Class 3A Region 1 – First Round
Bishop Heelan Catholic 59 Sheldon 21
West Lyon 51 Sioux Center 38
Cherokee 80 OABCIG 46
MOC-Floyd Valley 64 Unity Christian 56
Class 3A Region 3 – First Round
Roland-Story 64 Kuemper Catholic 26
Greene County 56 Southeast Valley 51
Hampton-Dumont 62 Iowa Falls-Alden 34
Jesup 68 Oelwein 26
Class 3A Region 8 – First Round
Red Oak 68 Shenandoah 55
Atlantic 58 Clarinda 14
West Marshall 47 Nevada 38
Creston 74 Clarke 35
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 48 Sioux City North 34
Grand River Conference Showcase (at King City)
Stanberry 60 Trenton 37
Worth County 68 Milan 54
North Andrew 55 Putnam County 43
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Penney at Maryville
North Kansas City at Benton
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 48 Conestoga 35
Metro Conference
Millard South 68 Omaha Benson 17
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Norris 49 Lincoln Christian 40
South Sioux City 58 Elkhorn 46
Lincoln East 63 Bellevue East 43
Millard West 54 Lincoln North Star 42
Lincoln Southwest 42 Gretna 35
Elkhorn South 56 Grand Island 19
Norfolk 61 Omaha Northwest 56
Westside 64 Kearney 42
Lincoln High 75 Bellevue West 57
Lincoln Northeast 49 Omaha Central 47
Lincoln Pius X 65 Omaha South 32
Papillion-LaVista South 67 Lincoln Southeast 48
Fremont 78 Omaha Burke 51