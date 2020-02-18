(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Stanton, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Lo-Ma, Mount Ayr, Nod Valley, CD, MSTM, CAM, Exira/EHK, Paton-Churdan and Lamoni were among the advancers in regional action on Tuesday.
TT 1A-7: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Sidney 49 (ON KMA 960)
Tatum Grubbs had 26 points while Macy Emgarten added 24 points and 14 rebounds.
Maddy Duncan had a game-high 27 points and became the all-time leading scorer in Sidney 5-on-5 in history in her final game.
TT 1A-7: Stanton 50 Audubon 38 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Jenna Stephens led the way for Stanton with 17 points while Marleigh Johnson added 10 points.
Audubon’s Jaci Christensen finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
TT 1A-7: Central Decatur 57 Lenox 17
Riley Bell had 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals for Central Decatur.
TT 1A-7: St. Albert 52 East Mills 47 (ON KMAX-STREAM)
Allie Petry topped St. Albert with 28 points while Alex Knop had 13 points and 11 rebounds for East Mills.
TT 1A-8: CAM, Anita 59 Riverside 28
Zoey Baylor had 14 points and six rebounds to lead CAM. Sammi Jahde hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Marissa Spieker and Mallory Behnken added nine points each.
TT 2A-3: IKM-Manning 66 East Sac County 53
Nicole Hansen hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead IKM-Manning. Lexi Branning had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Bianca Cadwell chipped in 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
TT 2A-8: Logan-Magnolia 68 Tri-Center 31
Kylie Morrison led Logan-Magnolia with 24 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Violet Lapke added 18 points for the Panthers.
Madison Ausdemore had 14 points for Tri-Center.
TT 2A-8: Mount Ayr 73 Earlham 51
Sam Stewart had 35 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and five assists for Mount Ayr in a dominant performance. Channler Henle added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Rachel Sobotka chipped in 12 and eight for the Raiderettes.
TT 2A-8: AHSTW 52 Underwood 50
Kinsey Scheffler hit a buzzer-beating putback to lift the Vikings into a regional semifinal. Scheffler finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Claire Denning had 17 points.
Kendra Kuck topped Underwood with 15 points while Erica Rowe had 11.
TT 2A-8: Nodaway Valley 56 Treynor 50
Maddax DeVault had 27 points while Alyssa Davis chipped in 10 for Nodaway Valley in the win.
Mandy Stogdill led Treynor with 21 points. Tori Castle pitched in 11.
TT B-3: Waverly 47 Plattsmouth 39
Bella Chappell led Plattsmouth with seven points.
TT C1-6: Syracuse 58 Falls City 35
Lily Vollertsen poured in 22 points for Syracuse while Lauren Meyer chipped in 18.
Hannah Clary topped Falls City with 15 points.
275: East Atchison 61 Union Star 10
Natalie Hedlund had 13 points while Mercedes Parshall put in 12 and Jaycee Graves added 10 for East Atchison.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail
Class B Subdistrict Finals
B-1: Omaha Mercy 57 Omaha Duchesne 35
B-2: Platteview 51 Gross Catholic 28
B-3: Waverly 47 Plattsmouth 39
B-4: Bennington 67 Blair 36
B-5: Beatrice 39 Crete 32
B-6: Northwest 65 York 39
B-7: Holdrege 43 McCook 36
B-8: Scottsbluff 64 Sidney 48
Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Ralston
Roncalli Catholic 60 Fort Calhoun 28
Omaha Concordia 43 Brownell-Talbot 31
Class C1 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Waverly
Ashland-Greenwood 61 Conestoga 16
Louisville 58 Boys Town 26
Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinals at Aquinas Catholic
North Bend Central 51 David City 20
Wahoo 48 Arlington 44
Class C1 Subdistrict 5 Semifinals at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln Christian 42 Lincoln Lutheran 30
Malcolm 35 Milford 25
Class C1 Subdistrict 6 Semifinals at Beatrice
Syracuse 58 Falls City 35
Fairbury 41 Auburn 32
Class C2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Weeping Water
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Cornerstone Christian, 6:00 PM
Elmwood-Murdock 57 Elmwood-Murdock 22
Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Logan View
Oakland-Craig 69 Mead 39
Yutan 44 Tekamah-Herman 24
Class C2 Subdistrict 3 at Diller-Odell
Southern 36 Tri County 21
Freeman 38 Johnson County Central 24
Class D1 Subdistrict 2 at Auburn
Weeping Water 52 Pawnee City 31
Humboldt-TRS 50 Johnson-Brock 42 — OT
Class D1 Subdistrict 7 at Fillmore Central
Meridian 51 Deshler 33
Diller-Odell 46 Heartland 29
Class D2 Subdistrict 1 at Pawnee City
Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Parkview Christian 10
Sterling 50 Lewiston 9
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
275 Conference
East Atchison 61 Union Star 10
Rock Port 43 Osborn 27
Mound City 42 Nodaway-Holt 29
West Nodaway at DeKalb
Platte Valley 50 South Holt 29
Stewartsville 1 Northeast Nodaway 0 (forfeit)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton at Savannah
St. Pius X 61 Bishop LeBlond 44
Chillicothe 52 Lafayette 21
Grand River Conference
Worth County 56 North Harrison 46
Stanberry 58 Maysville 30
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Cameron 52 Trenton 43
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 66 Omaha Benson 44
Millard West 78 Omaha Burke 62
Bellevue East 45 Omaha North 42
Papillion-LaVista South 69 Omaha South 16
Elkhorn South 45 Omaha Marian 39
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Millard North 60 Lincoln North Star 56
Lincoln East 53 Millard South 46
Bellevue West 55 Lincoln Southeast 42
Westside 37 Lincoln Pius X 33