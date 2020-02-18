Kinsey Scheffler, AHSTW.jpg
Kinsey Scheffler 

 KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Stanton, AHSTW, IKM-Manning, Lo-Ma, Mount Ayr, Nod Valley, CD, MSTM, CAM, Exira/EHK, Paton-Churdan and Lamoni were among the advancers in regional action on Tuesday.

TT 1A-7: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Sidney 49 (ON KMA 960)

Tatum Grubbs had 26 points while Macy Emgarten added 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Maddy Duncan had a game-high 27 points and became the all-time leading scorer in Sidney 5-on-5 in history in her final game.

TT 1A-7: Stanton 50 Audubon 38 (ON KMA-FM 99.1) 

Jenna Stephens led the way for Stanton with 17 points while Marleigh Johnson added 10 points.

Audubon’s Jaci Christensen finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

TT 1A-7: Central Decatur 57 Lenox 17 

Riley Bell had 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals for Central Decatur.

TT 1A-7: St. Albert 52 East Mills 47 (ON KMAX-STREAM)

Allie Petry topped St. Albert with 28 points while Alex Knop had 13 points and 11 rebounds for East Mills.

TT 1A-8: CAM, Anita 59 Riverside 28 

Zoey Baylor had 14 points and six rebounds to lead CAM. Sammi Jahde hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points. Marissa Spieker and Mallory Behnken added nine points each.

TT 2A-3: IKM-Manning 66 East Sac County 53 

Nicole Hansen hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead IKM-Manning. Lexi Branning had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Bianca Cadwell chipped in 15 points, nine rebounds and five steals.

TT 2A-8: Logan-Magnolia 68 Tri-Center 31 

Kylie Morrison led Logan-Magnolia with 24 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Violet Lapke added 18 points for the Panthers.

Madison Ausdemore had 14 points for Tri-Center.

TT 2A-8: Mount Ayr 73 Earlham 51 

Sam Stewart had 35 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and five assists for Mount Ayr in a dominant performance. Channler Henle added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Rachel Sobotka chipped in 12 and eight for the Raiderettes.

TT 2A-8: AHSTW 52 Underwood 50 

Kinsey Scheffler hit a buzzer-beating putback to lift the Vikings into a regional semifinal. Scheffler finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Claire Denning had 17 points.

Kendra Kuck topped Underwood with 15 points while Erica Rowe had 11.

TT 2A-8: Nodaway Valley 56 Treynor 50 

Maddax DeVault had 27 points while Alyssa Davis chipped in 10 for Nodaway Valley in the win.

Mandy Stogdill led Treynor with 21 points. Tori Castle pitched in 11.

TT B-3: Waverly 47 Plattsmouth 39 

Bella Chappell led Plattsmouth with seven points.

TT C1-6: Syracuse 58 Falls City 35 

Lily Vollertsen poured in 22 points for Syracuse while Lauren Meyer chipped in 18. 

Hannah Clary topped Falls City with 15 points.

275: East Atchison 61 Union Star 10 

Natalie Hedlund had 13 points while Mercedes Parshall put in 12 and Jaycee Graves added 10 for East Atchison.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Iowa Girls Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 6 Quarterfinals

North Mahaska 60 Southeast Warren 28

Lynnville-Sully 61 Grand View Christian 34

Lamoni 57 Seymour 29

Martensdale-St. Marys 60 Wayne 41

Class 1A Region 7 Quarterfinals

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 66 Sidney 49

Stanton 50 Audubon 38

Central Decatur 57 Lenox 17

St. Albert 52 East Mills 47

Class 1A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Newell-Fonda 84 Westwood 36

Paton-Churdan 48 Glidden-Ralston 39

Woodbury Central 59 Woodbine 35

CAM, Anita 59 Riverside 28

Class 2A Region 3 Quarterfinals

West Hancock 75 Belmond-Klemme 29

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 53 South Central Calhoun 43

Panorama 58 ACGC 53

IKM-Manning 66 East Sac County 53

Class 2A Region 8 Quarterfinals

Logan-Magnolia 68 Tri-Center 31

Mount Ayr 73 Earlham 51

AHSTW 52 Underwood 50

Nodaway Valley 56 Treynor 50

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict Finals

B-1: Omaha Mercy 57 Omaha Duchesne 35

B-2: Platteview 51 Gross Catholic 28

B-3: Waverly 47 Plattsmouth 39

B-4: Bennington 67 Blair 36

B-5: Beatrice 39 Crete 32

B-6: Northwest 65 York 39

B-7: Holdrege 43 McCook 36

B-8: Scottsbluff 64 Sidney 48

Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Ralston

Roncalli Catholic 60 Fort Calhoun 28

Omaha Concordia 43 Brownell-Talbot 31

Class C1 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Waverly

Ashland-Greenwood 61 Conestoga 16

Louisville 58 Boys Town 26

Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Semifinals at Aquinas Catholic

North Bend Central 51 David City 20

Wahoo 48 Arlington 44

Class C1 Subdistrict 5 Semifinals at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln Christian 42 Lincoln Lutheran 30

Malcolm 35 Milford 25

Class C1 Subdistrict 6 Semifinals at Beatrice

Syracuse 58 Falls City 35

Fairbury 41 Auburn 32

Class C2 Subdistrict 1 Semifinals at Weeping Water

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Cornerstone Christian, 6:00 PM

Elmwood-Murdock 57 Elmwood-Murdock 22

Class C2 Subdistrict 2 Semifinals at Logan View

Oakland-Craig 69 Mead 39

Yutan 44 Tekamah-Herman 24

Class C2 Subdistrict 3 at Diller-Odell

Southern 36 Tri County 21

Freeman 38 Johnson County Central 24

Class D1 Subdistrict 2 at Auburn

Weeping Water 52 Pawnee City 31

Humboldt-TRS 50 Johnson-Brock 42 — OT

Class D1 Subdistrict 7 at Fillmore Central

Meridian 51 Deshler 33

Diller-Odell 46 Heartland 29

Class D2 Subdistrict 1 at Pawnee City

Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Parkview Christian 10

Sterling 50 Lewiston 9

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

275 Conference

East Atchison 61 Union Star 10

Rock Port 43 Osborn 27

Mound City 42 Nodaway-Holt 29

West Nodaway at DeKalb 

Platte Valley 50 South Holt 29

Stewartsville 1 Northeast Nodaway 0 (forfeit)

Midland Empire Conference

Benton at Savannah 

St. Pius X 61 Bishop LeBlond 44

Chillicothe 52 Lafayette 21

Grand River Conference

Worth County 56 North Harrison 46

Stanberry 58 Maysville 30

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Cameron 52 Trenton 43

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 66 Omaha Benson 44

Millard West 78 Omaha Burke 62

Bellevue East 45 Omaha North 42

Papillion-LaVista South 69 Omaha South 16

Elkhorn South 45 Omaha Marian 39

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Millard North 60 Lincoln North Star 56

Lincoln East 53 Millard South 46

Bellevue West 55 Lincoln Southeast 42

Westside 37 Lincoln Pius X 33