Glenwood Rams

(KMAland) -- Glenwood took down Harlan, St. Albert handled Sidney, Serena Sundell scored another 35 in a Maryville win and more from the Saturday in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Glenwood 62 Harlan 51 

Madison Camden led Glenwood with 19 points while Jenna Hopp added 16.

Jocelyn Cheek had 12 points and Ashley Hall finished with 10 for Harlan.

NC: St. Albert 61 Sidney 32 

Allie Petry had 24 points and six rebounds, and Jordyn Blaha put in 14 points for St. Albert in the victory. Isabel Pershing added 11 points and nine boards.

Chay Ward led the way for Sidney with 17 points. Maddy Duncan added nine points.

NC: Maryville 57 California 41 

Serena Sundell had 35 points for Maryville.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 62 Harlan 51

Non-Conference (Iowa)

St. Albert 61 Sidney 32

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Maryville 57 California 41

Eastern Midlands Conference

Waverly 55 Nebraska City 31

East Central Nebraska Conference

Weeping Water 63 Elmwood-Murdock 43

Pioneer Conference

Humboldt-TRS at Southern 

Metro Conference

Elkhorn South 67 Omaha Bryan 24

Millard West 56 Gretna 47

Omaha Burke 82 Omaha North 40 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)  

Bennington 78 Ralston 34

Elkhorn 59 Skutt Catholic 28

Arlington 39 Tekamah-Herman 35

Douglas County West 56 Omaha Christian Academy 15

Malcolm 64 Raymond Central 33

Mead 45 East Butler 38

Omaha Mercy 46 Yutan 44

Falls City Sacred Heart at Bishop LeBlond 

Bellevue West 48 Kearney 41

Bellevue East 48 Lincoln Southeast 30

Lincoln East 55 Millard North 48

Millard South 64 Lincoln Southwest 36

Omaha Marian 64 Lincoln North Star 56

Omaha Central 67 Grand Island 36

Papillion-La Vista 75 Lincoln High 54

Norfolk 52 Papillion-La Vista South 40