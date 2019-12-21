(KMAland) -- Glenwood took down Harlan, St. Albert handled Sidney, Serena Sundell scored another 35 in a Maryville win and more from the Saturday in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Glenwood 62 Harlan 51
Madison Camden led Glenwood with 19 points while Jenna Hopp added 16.
Jocelyn Cheek had 12 points and Ashley Hall finished with 10 for Harlan.
NC: St. Albert 61 Sidney 32
Allie Petry had 24 points and six rebounds, and Jordyn Blaha put in 14 points for St. Albert in the victory. Isabel Pershing added 11 points and nine boards.
Chay Ward led the way for Sidney with 17 points. Maddy Duncan added nine points.
NC: Maryville 57 California 41
Serena Sundell had 35 points for Maryville.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 62 Harlan 51
Non-Conference (Iowa)
St. Albert 61 Sidney 32
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Maryville 57 California 41
Eastern Midlands Conference
Waverly 55 Nebraska City 31
East Central Nebraska Conference
Weeping Water 63 Elmwood-Murdock 43
Pioneer Conference
Humboldt-TRS at Southern
Metro Conference
Elkhorn South 67 Omaha Bryan 24
Millard West 56 Gretna 47
Omaha Burke 82 Omaha North 40
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington 78 Ralston 34
Elkhorn 59 Skutt Catholic 28
Arlington 39 Tekamah-Herman 35
Douglas County West 56 Omaha Christian Academy 15
Malcolm 64 Raymond Central 33
Mead 45 East Butler 38
Omaha Mercy 46 Yutan 44
Falls City Sacred Heart at Bishop LeBlond
Bellevue West 48 Kearney 41
Bellevue East 48 Lincoln Southeast 30
Lincoln East 55 Millard North 48
Millard South 64 Lincoln Southwest 36
Omaha Marian 64 Lincoln North Star 56
Omaha Central 67 Grand Island 36
Papillion-La Vista 75 Lincoln High 54
Norfolk 52 Papillion-La Vista South 40