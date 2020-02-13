(KMAland) -- Regional wins for St. Albert, East Mills, Sidney, Stanton, Audubon, Riverside, CD, Lenox, MSTM, SEW, Wayne, CAM, Paton-Churdan, G-R, Woodbine, Lamoni and Seymour in KMAland girls hoops Thursday.
TT 1A-6: Southeast Warren 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 7
Josie Hartman led three Southeast Warren players in double figures with 19 points to go with four assists and four steals.
Alivia Ruble added 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Annebelle Kennedy pitched in 11 points.
TT 1A-6: Lamoni 50 East Union 45
Leslie Guyer had 12 points and Maddy Maeder added 11 points and eight rebounds for Lamoni.
TT 1A-6: Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Murray 32
Skylyr Stewart had 26 points for Martensdale-St. Marys in the dominant win. Jensen Archibald pitched in 10 points.
Hannah Paschke led Murray with nine points.
TT 1A-7: Sidney 53 Fremont-Mills 36 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Maddy Duncan had 23 points to lead Sidney. Chay Ward chipped in 10.
Kaelynn Driskell topped Fremont-Mills with 11 points.
TT 1A-7: Stanton 73 Diagonal 30
Stanton’s Abby Burke had 15 points and six assists, and Marleigh Johnson pitched in 14 points and six assists. Kami Tibben added 13 points of her own, and Hope Ogletree and Jenna Stephens scored eight each.
TT 1A-7: Audubon 77 Orient-Macksburg 37
Jaci Christensen had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Audubon. Aleah Hermansen added 16 points and eight boards, and Rylie Hartl had 13 points.
TT 1A-7: St. Albert 92 Essex 27
Isabel Pershing had 32 points and made a single-game school record eight 3-pointers. Pershing also broke the single-season record for made 3s at St. Albert.
Allie Petry added 22 points for the Saintes in the dominant victory. Elise Dailey topped Essex with seven points.
TT 1A-7: East Mills 43 Southwest Valley 29 (ON KMA 960)
Alex Knop scored 16 points and had five rebounds for East Mills while Miah Urban added 14 points, six steals and five assists.
TT 1A-8: Woodbine 58 Boyer Valley 56
Woodbine’s Nicole Sherer had 18 points while Amanda Foster chipped in 11 in the win.
Katelyn Neilsen led Boyer Valley with 23 points, and Leah Cooper pitched in 14.
TT 1A-8: CAM, Anita 74 Griswold 20
Sammi Jahde led five Cougars in double figures with 17 points on 5/10 shooting from 3. Marissa Spieker (12 points), Mallory Behnken (11), Zoey Baylor (10 + 8 steals) and Allison Spieker (10) also scored in double digits.
TT 1A-8: Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 52
Bella Dingus had 26 points and five steals to lead Heartland Christian in the defeat.
NE NC: Auburn 44 Lincoln Lutheran 35
Jocelyn Lambert had 20 points and Leah Grant finished with 12 for Auburn.
NE NC: Weeping Water 59 Falls City Sacred Heart 48
Grace Cave had 22 points and Bailee Nelson finished with 10 for Weeping Water.
Falls City Sacred Heart’s Erison Vonderschmidt had 24 points. McKenzie Witt chipped in 10.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 6 – First Round
Southeast Warren 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 7
Grand View Christian 69 Melcher-Dallas 38
Lamoni 50 East Union 45
Seymour 60 Moulton-Udell 52
Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Murray 32
Wayne 55 Moravia 36
Class 1A Region 7 – First Round
Sidney 53 Fremont-Mills 36
Stanton 73 Diagonal 30
Audubon 77 Orient-Macksburg 37
Central Decatur 61 Mormon Trail 11
Lenox 51 Bedford 50
St. Albert 92 Essex 27
East Mills 43 Southwest Valley 29
Class 1A Region 8 – First Round
Westwood 93 West Harrison 37
Paton-Churdan 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 56
Glidden-Ralston 65 Ar-We-Va 32
Woodbury Central 86 Whiting 34
Woodbine 58 Boyer Valley 56
CAM, Anita 74 Griswold 20
Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 52
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 70 Clarinda 16
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 86 South Sioux City 48
Sioux City West 59 Worthington 41
Midland Empire Conference
St. Pius X 61 Cameron 27
Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Stanberry 65 Mound City 16
Worth County 55 North Nodaway 36
East Central Nebraska Conference
Yutan 55 Johnson County Central 24
Elmwood-Murdock 49 Mead 40
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Omaha Mercy 41 Ashland-Greenwood 38
Auburn 44 Lincoln Lutheran 35
Pawnee City at Palmyra
Freeman 34 Johnson-Brock 32
Weeping Water 59 Falls City Sacred Heart 48
Humboldt-TRS at Falls City
Hastings 50 Waverly 41
Norris 61 Skutt Catholic 20
Crete 59 Platteview 43
Lewiston 35 Parkview Christian 18
Friend at Meridian
Omaha Marian 54 Lincoln Northeast 50