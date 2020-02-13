High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Regional wins for St. Albert, East Mills, Sidney, Stanton, Audubon, Riverside, CD, Lenox, MSTM, SEW, Wayne, CAM, Paton-Churdan, G-R, Woodbine, Lamoni and Seymour in KMAland girls hoops Thursday.

TT 1A-6: Southeast Warren 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 7 

Josie Hartman led three Southeast Warren players in double figures with 19 points to go with four assists and four steals.

Alivia Ruble added 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Annebelle Kennedy pitched in 11 points.

TT 1A-6: Lamoni 50 East Union 45 

Leslie Guyer had 12 points and Maddy Maeder added 11 points and eight rebounds for Lamoni.

TT 1A-6: Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Murray 32 

Skylyr Stewart had 26 points for Martensdale-St. Marys in the dominant win. Jensen Archibald pitched in 10 points.

Hannah Paschke led Murray with nine points.

TT 1A-7: Sidney 53 Fremont-Mills 36 (ON KMA-FM 99.1) 

Maddy Duncan had 23 points to lead Sidney. Chay Ward chipped in 10.

Kaelynn Driskell topped Fremont-Mills with 11 points.

TT 1A-7: Stanton 73 Diagonal 30 

Stanton’s Abby Burke had 15 points and six assists, and Marleigh Johnson pitched in 14 points and six assists. Kami Tibben added 13 points of her own, and Hope Ogletree and Jenna Stephens scored eight each.

TT 1A-7: Audubon 77 Orient-Macksburg 37 

Jaci Christensen had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Audubon. Aleah Hermansen added 16 points and eight boards, and Rylie Hartl had 13 points.

TT 1A-7: St. Albert 92 Essex 27 

Isabel Pershing had 32 points and made a single-game school record eight 3-pointers. Pershing also broke the single-season record for made 3s at St. Albert.

Allie Petry added 22 points for the Saintes in the dominant victory. Elise Dailey topped Essex with seven points.

TT 1A-7: East Mills 43 Southwest Valley 29 (ON KMA 960) 

Alex Knop scored 16 points and had five rebounds for East Mills while Miah Urban added 14 points, six steals and five assists. 

TT 1A-8: Woodbine 58 Boyer Valley 56 

Woodbine’s Nicole Sherer had 18 points while Amanda Foster chipped in 11 in the win.

Katelyn Neilsen led Boyer Valley with 23 points, and Leah Cooper pitched in 14.

TT 1A-8: CAM, Anita 74 Griswold 20 

Sammi Jahde led five Cougars in double figures with 17 points on 5/10 shooting from 3. Marissa Spieker (12 points), Mallory Behnken (11), Zoey Baylor (10 + 8 steals) and Allison Spieker (10) also scored in double digits. 

TT 1A-8: Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 52 

Bella Dingus had 26 points and five steals to lead Heartland Christian in the defeat. 

NE NC: Auburn 44 Lincoln Lutheran 35 

Jocelyn Lambert had 20 points and Leah Grant finished with 12 for Auburn.

NE NC: Weeping Water 59 Falls City Sacred Heart 48 

Grace Cave had 22 points and Bailee Nelson finished with 10 for Weeping Water.

Falls City Sacred Heart’s Erison Vonderschmidt had 24 points. McKenzie Witt chipped in 10.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 6 – First Round

Southeast Warren 54 Ankeny Christian Academy 7

Grand View Christian 69 Melcher-Dallas 38

Lamoni 50 East Union 45

Seymour 60 Moulton-Udell 52

Martensdale-St. Marys 66 Murray 32

Wayne 55 Moravia 36

Class 1A Region 7 – First Round

Sidney 53 Fremont-Mills 36

Stanton 73 Diagonal 30

Audubon 77 Orient-Macksburg 37

Central Decatur 61 Mormon Trail 11

Lenox 51 Bedford 50

St. Albert 92 Essex 27

East Mills 43 Southwest Valley 29

Class 1A Region 8 – First Round  

Westwood 93 West Harrison 37

Paton-Churdan 67 Coon Rapids-Bayard 56

Glidden-Ralston 65 Ar-We-Va 32

Woodbury Central 86 Whiting 34

Woodbine 58 Boyer Valley 56

CAM, Anita 74 Griswold 20

Riverside 55 Heartland Christian 52

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Lewis Central 70 Clarinda 16

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 86 South Sioux City 48

Sioux City West 59 Worthington 41

Midland Empire Conference

St. Pius X 61 Cameron 27

Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond 

Non-Conference (Missouri)  

Stanberry 65 Mound City 16

Worth County 55 North Nodaway 36

East Central Nebraska Conference

Yutan 55 Johnson County Central 24

Elmwood-Murdock 49 Mead 40

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Omaha Mercy 41 Ashland-Greenwood 38

Auburn 44 Lincoln Lutheran 35

Pawnee City at Palmyra 

Freeman 34 Johnson-Brock 32 

Weeping Water 59 Falls City Sacred Heart 48

Humboldt-TRS at Falls City 

Hastings 50 Waverly 41

Norris 61 Skutt Catholic 20

Crete 59 Platteview 43

Lewiston 35 Parkview Christian 18

Friend at Meridian 

Omaha Marian 54 Lincoln Northeast 50