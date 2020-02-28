(KMAland) -- Maryville, South Holt, Weeping Water, Sacred Heart and Sterling all advanced to their respective state tournaments on Friday night in KMAland girls basketball action.
MO 3-16: Maryville 48 St. Pius X 42
Maryville advanced to state behind 20 points from Anastyn Pettlon and 19 out of Serena Sundell.
NE C1-1: Lincoln Christian 57 Louisville 27
Sagan Leach had nine points for Louisville in the defeat.
NE C1-5: St. Paul 41 Syracuse 33
Syracuse managed just 12 points in the second half in the defeat. Grace Damme had 16 points for the Rockets.
NE C2-5: Ponca 39 Lourdes Central Catholic 37
Libby Baumert had 13 points and Gina McGowen finished with 10 for the Knights in the with defeat.
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 15 Final (at King City)
South Holt 42 DeKalb 24
Class 3 District 16 Final (at Cameron)
Maryville 48 St. Pius X 42
NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class C1 District Finals
1: Lincoln Christian 57 Louisville 27
2: Chadron 46 Roncalli Catholic 34
3: North Bend Central 55 Norfolk Catholic 47 — OT
4: Adams Central 52 Broken Bow 37
5: St. Paul 41 Syracuse 33
6: Malcolm 37 Ogallala 28
7: West Point-Beemer 47 Milford 35
8: Wahoo 51 Chase County 36
Class C2 District Finals
1: Oakland-Craig 55 Wood River 38
2: Crofton 57 Freeman 13
3: Hastings St. Cecilia 46 Centennial 26
4: Clarkson/Leigh 45 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 44
5: Ponca 39 Lourdes Central Catholic 37
6: Grand Island Central Catholic 54 Bridgeport 32
7: Superior 43 North Central 41
8: BRLD 43 South Loup 32
Class D1 District Finals
1: Weeping Water 55 Twin River 20
2: CWC 77 Alma 28
3: Pleasanton 44 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38
4: Hartington Cedar Catholic 71 Humphrey/Lindsay Family 59
5: Maywood-Hayes Center 37 Diller-Odell 27
6: Archbishop Bergan 36 South Platte 31
7: Pender 50 Cambridge 43
8: Dundy County-Stratton 46 North Platte St. Patrick’s 43
Class D2 District Finals
1: Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Wauneta-Palisade 20
2: Humphrey St. Francis 63 Blomfield 21
3: Mullen 51 Leyton 24
4: Wynot 54 Crawford 13
5: Lawrence-Nelson 43 Dorchester 13
6: BDS 44 Stuart 22
7: Sterling 39 Anselmo-Merna 35
8: Loomis 43 Silver Lake 38