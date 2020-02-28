High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- Maryville, South Holt, Weeping Water, Sacred Heart and Sterling all advanced to their respective state tournaments on Friday night in KMAland girls basketball action.

Maryville advanced to state behind 20 points from Anastyn Pettlon and 19 out of Serena Sundell.

NE C1-1: Lincoln Christian 57 Louisville 27 

Sagan Leach had nine points for Louisville in the defeat.

NE C1-5: St. Paul 41 Syracuse 33 

Syracuse managed just 12 points in the second half in the defeat. Grace Damme had 16 points for the Rockets.

NE C2-5: Ponca 39 Lourdes Central Catholic 37 

Libby Baumert had 13 points and Gina McGowen finished with 10 for the Knights in the with defeat.

MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 15 Final (at King City)

South Holt 42 DeKalb 24

Class 3 District 16 Final (at Cameron)

NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class C1 District Finals

1: Lincoln Christian 57 Louisville 27

2: Chadron 46 Roncalli Catholic 34

3: North Bend Central 55 Norfolk Catholic 47 — OT

4: Adams Central 52 Broken Bow 37

5: St. Paul 41 Syracuse 33

6: Malcolm 37 Ogallala 28

7: West Point-Beemer 47 Milford 35

8: Wahoo 51 Chase County 36

Class C2 District Finals

1: Oakland-Craig 55 Wood River 38

2: Crofton 57 Freeman 13 

3: Hastings St. Cecilia 46 Centennial 26

4: Clarkson/Leigh 45 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 44

5: Ponca 39 Lourdes Central Catholic 37

6: Grand Island Central Catholic 54 Bridgeport 32

7: Superior 43 North Central 41

8: BRLD 43 South Loup 32

Class D1 District Finals

1: Weeping Water 55 Twin River 20

2: CWC 77 Alma 28

3: Pleasanton 44 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 38

4: Hartington Cedar Catholic 71 Humphrey/Lindsay Family 59

5: Maywood-Hayes Center 37 Diller-Odell 27 

6: Archbishop Bergan 36 South Platte 31

7: Pender 50 Cambridge 43

8: Dundy County-Stratton 46 North Platte St. Patrick’s 43

Class D2 District Finals

1: Falls City Sacred Heart 55 Wauneta-Palisade 20

2: Humphrey St. Francis 63 Blomfield 21

3: Mullen 51 Leyton 24

4: Wynot 54 Crawford 13

5: Lawrence-Nelson 43 Dorchester 13

6: BDS 44 Stuart 22

7: Sterling 39 Anselmo-Merna 35

8: Loomis 43 Silver Lake 38