(KMAland) -- Lamoni won the Bluegrass, Heartland Christian fell in the Frontier final, Syracuse took the NCC, AL rolled past St. Albert and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
IA NC: Abraham Lincoln 62 St. Albert 36
Bailey Girres had 19 points and Alexis Pomernackas added 12 for Abraham Lincoln in the win.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry and Makenna Shepard had 12 points each.
POI: Bedford 60 Southeast Warren 44
Kennedy Weed had 20 points while Jaelin Daly put in 15 for Bedford in the win. Emily Baker pitched in eight points and 13 rebounds.
IA NC: Nodaway Valley 66 Earlham 36
Maddax DeVault had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Nodaway Valley. Alyssa Davis added 15, Lexi Shike pitched in 12 and Corinne Bond had 10.
BLUEGRASS TOURNAMENT: Lamoni 63 Seymour 51 (Championship)
Abby Martin poured in 24 points for Lamoni in the win.
FRONTIER TOURNAMENT: Brownell Talbot 58 Heartland Christian 29
Heartland Christian’s Bella Dingus had 15 points and seven steals in the Frontier Conference Tournament final.
CAMERON TOURNAMENT: Smithville 54 Maryville 51
Serena Sundell had 20 points for Maryville in the defeat.
