Abby Martin, Lamoni.jpg
Pictured: Abby Martin, Lamoni

 Photo: Scott Vicker/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Lamoni won the Bluegrass, Heartland Christian fell in the Frontier final, Syracuse took the NCC, AL rolled past St. Albert and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball. 

IA NC: Abraham Lincoln 62 St. Albert 36 

Bailey Girres had 19 points and Alexis Pomernackas added 12 for Abraham Lincoln in the win.

St. Albert’s Allie Petry and Makenna Shepard had 12 points each.

POI: Bedford 60 Southeast Warren 44 

Kennedy Weed had 20 points while Jaelin Daly put in 15 for Bedford in the win. Emily Baker pitched in eight points and 13 rebounds.

IA NC: Nodaway Valley 66 Earlham 36 

Maddax DeVault had 16 points to lead four players in double figures for Nodaway Valley. Alyssa Davis added 15, Lexi Shike pitched in 12 and Corinne Bond had 10.

BLUEGRASS TOURNAMENT: Lamoni 63 Seymour 51 (Championship) 

Abby Martin poured in 24 points for Lamoni in the win.

FRONTIER TOURNAMENT: Brownell Talbot 58 Heartland Christian 29 

Heartland Christian’s Bella Dingus had 15 points and seven steals in the Frontier Conference Tournament final.

CAMERON TOURNAMENT: Smithville 54 Maryville 51 

Serena Sundell had 20 points for Maryville in the defeat.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Pride of Iowa Conference

Bedford 60 Southeast Warren 44

Bluegrass Conference Tournament (at Moulton-Udell)

Championship: Lamoni 63 Seymour 51

Consolation: Orient-Macksburg 52 Murray 45

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Abraham Lincoln 62 St. Albert 36

Lewis Central 43 Sioux City East 40 

Des Moines Christian 59 Kuemper Catholic 34

Nodaway Valley 66 Earlham 36

West Marshall 60 Glidden-Ralston 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic 57 Western Christian 43

Sioux City West 85 Indianola 78

Brownell Talbot 58 Heartland Christian 29 (Frontier Conference Tournament Championship)

Northwest Missouri Tournament

Third Place: North Nodaway 46 Rock Port 34

North Platte Tournament

Championship: Platte Valley 62 Mid-Buchanan 48

Cameron Tournament

Championship: Smithville 54 Maryville 51

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Arlington)

Championship: Syracuse 56 Wahoo 53

Third Place: Platteview 46 Arlington 27

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Louisville 44 Johnson County Central 26

Auburn 44 Conestoga 30

Mead 50 Palmyra 45

Pioneer Conference

Pawnee City at Tri County 

Metro Conference

Westside 59 Bellevue East 33 

Omaha Northwest 72 Papillion-La Vista South 63

Bellevue West 66 Omaha Bryan 19

Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska) 

Gross Catholic 54 Plattsmouth 25

Lincoln Pius X 43 Elkhorn South 31

Lincoln East 64 Millard West 62 — OT

Lincoln Southwest 73 Omaha South 24

Millard North 61 Lincoln Southeast 20

Omaha Benson 49 Grand Island 44

Omaha Marian 51 Kearney 47

Lincoln High 64 Omaha Burke 42

Lincoln Northeast at Gretna 

Millard South 63 Lincoln North Star 19

Norfolk 51 Omaha Central 44

Fremont 81 Omaha North 31