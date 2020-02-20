(KMAland) -- Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart, Syracuse and Weeping Water all won subdistrict finals while Maryville locked up an MEC championship in KMAland girls hoops on Thursday.
TT C1-2: Louisville 51 Ashland-Greenwood 36
Faye Jacobsen had 15 points and McKenzie Norris put in 11 for Louisville in the win.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Kiara Libal had 15 points.
TT C1-6: Syracuse 34 Fairbury 30
Lily Vollertsen had 12 points for Syracuse in a low-scoring subdistrict final win.
TT D1-2: Weeping Water 53 Humboldt-TRS 35
Grace Cave had 28 points to lead Weeping Water in the win. Peyton Barrett added 14 points.
MEC: Maryville 49 Savannah 17
Serena Sundell broke the single-season scoring record at Maryville, finishing the game with 26 points. The Spoofhounds also clinched the MEC championship.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail
Subdistrict Finals
C1-2: Louisville 51 Ashland-Greenwood 36
C1-4: North Bend Central 65 Wahoo 61 — OT
C1-5: Lincoln Christian 49 Malcolm 42
C1-6: Syracuse 34 Fairbury 30
C2-1: Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Elmwood-Murdock 31
C2-2: Oakland-Craig 52 Yutan 39
C2-3: Freeman 33 Southern 14
D1-2: Weeping Water 53 Humboldt-TRS 35
D1-7: Diller-Odell 46 Meridian 41
D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 35 Sterling 31
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 49 Savannah 17
Benton 55 Bishop LeBlond 24