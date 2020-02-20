NSAA

(KMAland) -- Louisville, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart, Syracuse and Weeping Water all won subdistrict finals while Maryville locked up an MEC championship in KMAland girls hoops on Thursday.

TT C1-2: Louisville 51 Ashland-Greenwood 36 

Faye Jacobsen had 15 points and McKenzie Norris put in 11 for Louisville in the win.

Ashland-Greenwood’s Kiara Libal had 15 points.

TT C1-6: Syracuse 34 Fairbury 30 

Lily Vollertsen had 12 points for Syracuse in a low-scoring subdistrict final win.

TT D1-2: Weeping Water 53 Humboldt-TRS 35 

Grace Cave had 28 points to lead Weeping Water in the win. Peyton Barrett added 14 points.

MEC: Maryville 49 Savannah 17 

Serena Sundell broke the single-season scoring record at Maryville, finishing the game with 26 points. The Spoofhounds also clinched the MEC championship.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail

Subdistrict Finals

C1-2: Louisville 51 Ashland-Greenwood 36

C1-4: North Bend Central 65 Wahoo 61 — OT

C1-5: Lincoln Christian 49 Malcolm 42

C1-6: Syracuse 34 Fairbury 30

C2-1: Lourdes Central Catholic 42 Elmwood-Murdock 31

C2-2: Oakland-Craig 52 Yutan 39

C2-3: Freeman 33 Southern 14

D1-2: Weeping Water 53 Humboldt-TRS 35

D1-7: Diller-Odell 46 Meridian 41

D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 35 Sterling 31

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville 49 Savannah 17

Benton 55 Bishop LeBlond 24