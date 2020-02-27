(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia and Martensdale-St. Marys advanced to state while East Atchison, South Holt and Maryville also moved in district play on Wednesday.
IA 1A-7: St. Albert 65 No. 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
Allie Petry had 24 points to lead three players in double figures, and St. Albert clinched their first state tournament in 20 years. View the full recap here.
IA 2A-8: No. 12 Logan-Magnolia 36 No. 13 AHSTW 35
Kylie Morrison and Emilie Thompson led Logan-Magnolia with 13 points each, and the Panthers advanced to their second state tournament. View the full recap here.
MO 2-16: East Atchison 68 Mid-Buchanan 56
Jaycee Graves had 28 points and 21 rebounds for East Atchison in the victory.
MO 3-16: Maryville 55 Lawson 49
Serena Sundell had 20 points and Anaystyn Pettlon added 18 for Maryville in the victory.
IOWA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Regional Finals
Region 7: St. Albert 65 No. 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
Region 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 41 No. 3 North Mahaska 39
Region 1: Gehlen Catholic 73 No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson 63
Region 2: No. 4 Bishop Garrigan 63 East Buchanan 46
Region 3: No. 7 Saint Ansgar 60 No. 13 Central Elkader 51
Region 4: No. 2 Marquette Catholic 57 No. 11 Burlington Notre Dame 49
Region 5: No. 5 Montezuma 77 No. 10 Springville 57
Region 8: No. 1 Newell-Fonda 83 Woodbury Central 50
Class 2A Regional Finals
Region 8: No. 12 Logan-Magnolia 36 No. 13 AHSTW 35
Region 1: No. 8 Western Christian 60 Central Lyon 52
Region 2: No. 5 Osage 67 No. 14 Emmetsburg 60
Region 3: No. 2 West Hancock 67 No. 15 Panorama 28
Region 4: Denver 49 Grundy Center 31
Region 5: No. 1 Cascade 47 Regina Catholic 36
Region 6: No. 6 West Branch 58 No. 9 Van Buren 38
Region 7: No. 3 North Linn 72 Van Meter 34
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at King City)
South Holt 42 King City 31
DeKalb 43 Osborn 31
Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Gower)
East Buchanan 48 North Platte 31
East Atchison 68 Mid-Buchanan 56
Class 3 District 14 Semifinals (at Chillicothe)
Chillicothe 47 Carrollton 31
Trenton 42 Brookfield 32
Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at Cameron)
Maryville 55 Lawson 49
St. Pius X 50 Cameron 44