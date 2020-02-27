Martensdale St. Marys Blue Devils

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia and Martensdale-St. Marys advanced to state while East Atchison, South Holt and Maryville also moved in district play on Wednesday.

Allie Petry had 24 points to lead three players in double figures, and St. Albert clinched their first state tournament in 20 years. View the full recap here.

Kylie Morrison and Emilie Thompson led Logan-Magnolia with 13 points each, and the Panthers advanced to their second state tournament. View the full recap here.

Jaycee Graves had 28 points and 21 rebounds for East Atchison in the victory.

MO 3-16: Maryville 55 Lawson 49 

Serena Sundell had 20 points and Anaystyn Pettlon added 18 for Maryville in the victory.

IOWA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Regional Finals

Region 7: St. Albert 65 No. 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54

Region 6: Martensdale-St. Marys 41 No. 3 North Mahaska 39

Region 1: Gehlen Catholic 73 No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson 63

Region 2: No. 4 Bishop Garrigan 63 East Buchanan 46

Region 3: No. 7 Saint Ansgar 60 No. 13 Central Elkader 51

Region 4: No. 2 Marquette Catholic 57 No. 11 Burlington Notre Dame 49

Region 5: No. 5 Montezuma 77 No. 10 Springville 57

Region 8: No. 1 Newell-Fonda 83 Woodbury Central 50

Class 2A Regional Finals

Region 8: No. 12 Logan-Magnolia 36 No. 13 AHSTW 35

Region 1: No. 8 Western Christian 60 Central Lyon 52

Region 2: No. 5 Osage 67 No. 14 Emmetsburg 60

Region 3: No. 2 West Hancock 67 No. 15 Panorama 28

Region 4: Denver 49 Grundy Center 31

Region 5: No. 1 Cascade 47 Regina Catholic 36

Region 6: No. 6 West Branch 58 No. 9 Van Buren 38

Region 7: No. 3 North Linn 72 Van Meter 34

MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at King City)

South Holt 42 King City 31

DeKalb 43 Osborn 31

Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Gower)

East Buchanan 48 North Platte 31

East Atchison 68 Mid-Buchanan 56

Class 3 District 14 Semifinals (at Chillicothe)

Chillicothe 47 Carrollton 31

Trenton 42 Brookfield 32

Class 3 District 16 Semifinals (at Cameron)

Maryville 55 Lawson 49

St. Pius X 50 Cameron 44