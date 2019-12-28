High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Maryville advanced to the LeBlond final, Rock Port won again in Trenton, Sterling took down Weeping Water and more from the day in KMAland girls basketball action.

LEBLOND: Maryville 47 Mid-Buchanan 17 (Semifinal) 

Anastyn Pettlon had 15 points for Maryville in the victory.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament 

Semifinal: East Buchanan 54 Bishop LeBlond 34

Consolation: North Andrew 46 Falls City 35

Consolation: Hogan Prep Academy 59 Kansas City East 20

NCMC Holiday Hoops (at Trenton)

Rock Port 44 Southwest Livingston 24

Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne State) 

Semifinal: West Point-Beemer 40 Arlington 26

Semifinal: Hastings St. Cecilia 47 Pender 35

Consolation: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41 Auburn 29

Consolation: Hartington Cedar Catholic 65 Wayne 49

Adams Central Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Bennington 59 Broken Bow 42

Consolation: Adams Central 48 Boone Central/Newman Grove 43

David City Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Aquinas Catholic vs. David City 

Consolation: Douglas County West def. Palmyra

Doane Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Crete 45 Northwest 31

Consolation: Skutt Catholic 52 Savannah 35

Freeman Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Falls City Sacred Heart 

Consolation: Syracuse 55 Freeman 36

Malcolm Winter Tournament

Championship: Oakland-Craig 55 Centennial 41

Consolation: Malcolm 59 Wilber-Clatonia 21

Nebraska City Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Fillmore Central 41 Louisville 27

Consolation: Ralston 49 Nebraska City 47

Platteview Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Beatrice 34 North Platte 33

Consolation: Elkhorn 60 Platteview 38

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Clarkson/Leigh 72 Shelby-Rising City 25

Consolation: Arcadia-Loup City vs. Friend (G), 12:00 PM

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Thayer Central 43 Southern 33

Consolation: Johnson County Central 38 Nebraska Christian 37

Bishop Neumann Tournament 

Championship: Wahoo 59 Seward 52

Consolation: Bishop Neumann 64 Lexington 46

Waverly Holiday Tournament 

Championship: Lincoln Christian 54 South Sioux City 40

Consolation: Norris 65 Waverly 22

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament — A Division

Championship: Sterling 48 Weeping Water 44

Consolation: East Butler 60 Lewiston 29

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament — B Division 

Championship: Raymond Central vs. Dorchester 

Consolation: Conestoga 57 Cedar Bluffs 12

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament 

Roncalli Catholic 54 Archbishop Bergan 49

Ashland-Greenwood 60 Plattsmouth 59

Aurora Holiday Tournament 

Gross Catholic 49 Omaha Duchesne Academy 26

Blair 40 Aurora 27

Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament 

Johnson-Brock 46 Deshler 24

Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City (G), 5:45 PM

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament 

Brownell-Talbot 54 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 40

Elmwood-Murdock 62 Fort Calhoun 26