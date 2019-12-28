(KMAland) -- Maryville advanced to the LeBlond final, Rock Port won again in Trenton, Sterling took down Weeping Water and more from the day in KMAland girls basketball action.
LEBLOND: Maryville 47 Mid-Buchanan 17 (Semifinal)
Anastyn Pettlon had 15 points for Maryville in the victory.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Semifinal: East Buchanan 54 Bishop LeBlond 34
Semifinal: Maryville 47 Mid-Buchanan 17
Consolation: North Andrew 46 Falls City 35
Consolation: Hogan Prep Academy 59 Kansas City East 20
NCMC Holiday Hoops (at Trenton)
Rock Port 44 Southwest Livingston 24
Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout (at Wayne State)
Semifinal: West Point-Beemer 40 Arlington 26
Semifinal: Hastings St. Cecilia 47 Pender 35
Consolation: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 41 Auburn 29
Consolation: Hartington Cedar Catholic 65 Wayne 49
Adams Central Holiday Tournament
Championship: Bennington 59 Broken Bow 42
Consolation: Adams Central 48 Boone Central/Newman Grove 43
David City Holiday Tournament
Championship: Aquinas Catholic vs. David City
Consolation: Douglas County West def. Palmyra
Doane Holiday Tournament
Championship: Crete 45 Northwest 31
Consolation: Skutt Catholic 52 Savannah 35
Freeman Holiday Tournament
Championship: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Falls City Sacred Heart
Consolation: Syracuse 55 Freeman 36
Malcolm Winter Tournament
Championship: Oakland-Craig 55 Centennial 41
Consolation: Malcolm 59 Wilber-Clatonia 21
Nebraska City Holiday Tournament
Championship: Fillmore Central 41 Louisville 27
Consolation: Ralston 49 Nebraska City 47
Platteview Holiday Tournament
Championship: Beatrice 34 North Platte 33
Consolation: Elkhorn 60 Platteview 38
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament
Championship: Clarkson/Leigh 72 Shelby-Rising City 25
Consolation: Arcadia-Loup City vs. Friend (G), 12:00 PM
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament
Championship: Thayer Central 43 Southern 33
Consolation: Johnson County Central 38 Nebraska Christian 37
Bishop Neumann Tournament
Championship: Wahoo 59 Seward 52
Consolation: Bishop Neumann 64 Lexington 46
Waverly Holiday Tournament
Championship: Lincoln Christian 54 South Sioux City 40
Consolation: Norris 65 Waverly 22
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament — A Division
Championship: Sterling 48 Weeping Water 44
Consolation: East Butler 60 Lewiston 29
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament — B Division
Championship: Raymond Central vs. Dorchester
Consolation: Conestoga 57 Cedar Bluffs 12
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Roncalli Catholic 54 Archbishop Bergan 49
Ashland-Greenwood 60 Plattsmouth 59
Aurora Holiday Tournament
Gross Catholic 49 Omaha Duchesne Academy 26
Blair 40 Aurora 27
Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament
Johnson-Brock 46 Deshler 24
Humboldt-TRS vs. Pawnee City (G), 5:45 PM
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament
Brownell-Talbot 54 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 40
Elmwood-Murdock 62 Fort Calhoun 26