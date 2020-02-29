MSHSAA
(KMAland) -- East Atchison bowed out while the MEC’s Savannah and Benton both advanced on in girls tournament trail action on Saturday. 

MO 2-16: East Buchanan 57 East Atchison 43

Morgan Parshall had 11 points and Mercedes Parshall added nine in a district final loss for East Atchison. View the complete story linked here.

MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 2 District 16 Final (at Gower)

Class 4 District 16 First Round (at Kearney)

Savannah 62 Platte County 28

Benton 47 Lafayette 24