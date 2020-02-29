(KMAland) -- East Atchison bowed out while the MEC’s Savannah and Benton both advanced on in girls tournament trail action on Saturday.
Morgan Parshall had 11 points and Mercedes Parshall added nine in a district final loss for East Atchison. View the complete story linked here.
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 2 District 16 Final (at Gower)
East Buchanan 57 East Atchison 43
Class 4 District 16 First Round (at Kearney)
Savannah 62 Platte County 28
Benton 47 Lafayette 24