MSHSAA.jpg
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- East Atchison advanced on in district play while Mound City and Nodaway-Holt lost on Monday night in KMAland girls basketball action.

MO TT 2-16: East Atchison 66 St. Joseph Christian 34 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)

Jaycee Graves poured in 27 points for East Atchison in the victory.

MISSOURI GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 15 First Round (at King City)

King City 37 Mound City 28

Osborn 48 Nodaway-Holt 33

DeKalb 47 Stewartsville 38

Class 2 District 16 First Round (at Gower)

East Buchanan 49 West Platte 15

North Platte 42 Bishop LeBlond 40

East Atchison 66 St. Joseph Christian 34

Mid-Buchanan 60 North Andrew 28

Class 3 District 14 First Round (at Chillicothe)

Chillicothe 69 Lexington 17

Carrollton 52 Lafayette County 31

Trenton 43 Richmond 32

Brookfield 48 St. Paul Lutheran 41

Class 3 District 16 First Round (at Cameron)

Lawson 61 Lathrop 39

St. Pius X 82 Cristo Rey 20

Cameron 73 Central (Kansas City) 18

NEBRASKA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class A Subdistrict First Round

A-1: Kearney 61 Omaha North 21

A-2: Bellevue East 51 Lincoln Southeast 34

A-3: Omaha Benson 62 Grand Island 32

A-4: Bellevue West 63 Omaha Bryan 24

A-5: Omaha Central 66 Omaha South 24

REGULAR SEASON BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Lafayette 58 Excelsior Springs 27