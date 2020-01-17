(KMAland) -- Glenwood kept rolling, East Mills edged F-M, AHSTW nabbed a big win over Underwood, Mount Ayr snapped CD’s long win streak and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Glenwood 76 Kuemper Catholic 36
Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp had 15 points apiece for Glenwood in the dominant win. Emma Hughes added 11 points.
IA NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Denison-Schleswig 38
Kenzie Foley and Emma Salker had 16 points each, and Maddie Hinkel finished with 14 for the Warriors.
Hannah Neumann had 19 points for Denison-Schleswig.
CORNER: East Mills 51 Fremont-Mills 45
Alex Knop scored 16 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added five steals and four blocks for East Mills. Emily Williams chipped in 14 points, nine rebounds, six steals, three blocks and three assists.
Kaelynn Driskell scored 22 points for Fremont-Mills.
CORNER: Griswold 49 Essex 33
Mikala Pelzer led Griswold with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and McKenna Wiechman added 12 points. Hope Ogg also had a double-double with 11 points, 10 assists and four steals.
IA NC: Stanton 49 Southwest Valley 34 (On KMA-FM 99.10
Marleigh Johnson had 15 points while Jenna Stephens added 11 points and 10 rebounds in leading Stanton to the win.
WIC: AHSTW 67 Underwood 53
Claire Harris put in 27 points and had five assists for AHSTW. Kinsey Scheffler and Kailey Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds each, and Claire Denning added 10 points.
Leah Hall had 20 points to lead Underwood while Kendra Kuck had 13 and Erin McMains put in 10.
POI: Mount Ayr 53 Central Decatur 39
Mount Ayr snapped Central Decatur’s 64-game Pride of Iowa Conference win streak. Sam Stewart had 19 points and six assists, and MaKayla Jones added 10 points for the Raiderettes.
IA NC: Southeast Warren 49 Twin Cedars 27
Josie Hartman had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Alivia Ruble added 13 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. Makayla Ruble added 10 points, five rebounds and five steals.
RVC: CAM 78 West Harrison 44
Zoey Baylor had 20 points and Sammi Jahde finished with 15 to lead CAM.
Haley Koch led three West Harrison players in double figures with 16 points. Sabrina Rife and Emily McIntosh added 11 points and 10 rebounds apiece.
MRC: Sioux City East 58 Le Mars 36
Kayla Benson scored 15 points off the bench, and Nyamer Diew added 13 points and six blocks for East.
FAIRFAX INVITE: St. Joseph Christian 39 West Nodaway 36 (Consolation)
Riley Linville had 11 points and Lexi Moore finished with 10 for West Nodaway in the defeat.
FAIRFAX INVITE: Savannah JV 27 Nodaway-Holt 24 (Consolation)
Shaina Culp had 20 points for Nodaway-Holt.
STANBERRY INVITE: Worth County 60 Albany 32 (Semifinal)
Regan Allee led the way for Worth County with 20 points while Anna Gladstone had 12 and Kristen New put in 11.
STANBERRY INVITE: Stanberry 32 Platte Valley 27 (Semifinal)
Elle Ellis had a team-high nine points for Stanberry while Jaclyn Pappert had a game-high 11 points.
MO NC: Maryville 66 Falls City 35
Rylee Vierthaler led Maryville with 23 points while Serena Sundell had 20 for the Spoofhounds.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 53 Creston 49
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 96 Riverside 29
Treynor 52 Missouri Valley 14
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Lenox 37
Nodaway Valley 77 East Union 21
Rolling Valley Conference
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Abraham Lincoln 38
Sioux City West 66 Sioux City North 38
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Sidney 54 Clarinda 11
Wayne 57 Moravia 31
Woodward-Granger 45 Coon Rapids-Bayard 23
Lamoni at Grand View Christian
Centerville 71 Seymour 28
Fairfax Invitational
Stanberry Invitational
Osborn Invitational
Fifth Place: Pattonsburg 67 Stewartsville 59
Third Place: Polo 56 Orrick 31
Championship: Osborn 53 DeKalb 44
South Harrison Invitational
Semifinal: Princeton 37 North Harrison 21
Semifinal: Mercer 52 Tri-County 29
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Bishop LeBlond 50 Excelsior Springs 38
St. Pius X 57 St. Michael 50
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 65 Waverly 25
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Ashland-Greenwood 53 Raymond Central 30
Wahoo 47 Platteview 31
Metro Conference
Bellevue East 51 Omaha Bryan 25
Elkhorn South 74 Omaha South 29
Millard South 73 Omaha Marian 38
Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha North
Omaha Northwest 85 Omaha Burke 83
Papillion-La Vista 51 Millard North 49
Millard West 58 Omaha Benson 41
Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)
Roncalli Catholic 61 Plattsmouth 48
Blair 55 Skutt Catholic 51
Weeping Water 58 Fort Calhoun 23
Mead 65 Boys Town 35
Lincoln Christian 57 Louisville 20
Osceola 40 Friend 23
Lincoln Pius X 74 Bellevue West 43
Gretna 56 Grand Island 40
Lincoln East def. Omaha Central
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Diller-Odell 25
Semifinal: BDS 52 Sterling 46
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Semifinal: Southern 30 Pawnee City 24
Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS 60 Johnson County Central 36