High School Basketball
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Glenwood kept rolling, East Mills edged F-M, AHSTW nabbed a big win over Underwood, Mount Ayr snapped CD’s long win streak and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Glenwood 76 Kuemper Catholic 36 

Madison Camden and Jenna Hopp had 15 points apiece for Glenwood in the dominant win. Emma Hughes added 11 points.

IA NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Denison-Schleswig 38

Kenzie Foley and Emma Salker had 16 points each, and Maddie Hinkel finished with 14 for the Warriors. 

Hannah Neumann had 19 points for Denison-Schleswig.

CORNER: East Mills 51 Fremont-Mills 45 

Alex Knop scored 16 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added five steals and four blocks for East Mills. Emily Williams chipped in 14 points, nine rebounds, six steals, three blocks and three assists.

Kaelynn Driskell scored 22 points for Fremont-Mills.

CORNER: Griswold 49 Essex 33  

Mikala Pelzer led Griswold with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, and McKenna Wiechman added 12 points. Hope Ogg also had a double-double with 11 points, 10 assists and four steals.

IA NC: Stanton 49 Southwest Valley 34 (On KMA-FM 99.10

Marleigh Johnson had 15 points while Jenna Stephens added 11 points and 10 rebounds in leading Stanton to the win.

WIC: AHSTW 67 Underwood 53 

Claire Harris put in 27 points and had five assists for AHSTW. Kinsey Scheffler and Kailey Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds each, and Claire Denning added 10 points.

Leah Hall had 20 points to lead Underwood while Kendra Kuck had 13 and Erin McMains put in 10.

POI: Mount Ayr 53 Central Decatur 39 

Mount Ayr snapped Central Decatur’s 64-game Pride of Iowa Conference win streak. Sam Stewart had 19 points and six assists, and MaKayla Jones added 10 points for the Raiderettes.

IA NC: Southeast Warren 49 Twin Cedars 27

Josie Hartman had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Alivia Ruble added 13 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. Makayla Ruble added 10 points, five rebounds and five steals.

RVC: CAM 78 West Harrison 44 

Zoey Baylor had 20 points and Sammi Jahde finished with 15 to lead CAM.

Haley Koch led three West Harrison players in double figures with 16 points. Sabrina Rife and Emily McIntosh added 11 points and 10 rebounds apiece.

MRC: Sioux City East 58 Le Mars 36 

Kayla Benson scored 15 points off the bench, and Nyamer  Diew added 13 points and six blocks for East.

FAIRFAX INVITE: St. Joseph Christian 39 West Nodaway 36 (Consolation) 

Riley Linville had 11 points and Lexi Moore finished with 10 for West Nodaway in the defeat.

FAIRFAX INVITE: Savannah JV 27 Nodaway-Holt 24 (Consolation) 

Shaina Culp had 20 points for Nodaway-Holt.

STANBERRY INVITE: Worth County 60 Albany 32 (Semifinal) 

Regan Allee led the way for Worth County with 20 points while Anna Gladstone had 12 and Kristen New put in 11.

STANBERRY INVITE: Stanberry 32 Platte Valley 27 (Semifinal)

Elle Ellis had a team-high nine points for Stanberry while Jaclyn Pappert had a game-high 11 points.

MO NC: Maryville 66 Falls City 35 

Rylee Vierthaler led Maryville with 23 points while Serena Sundell had 20 for the Spoofhounds.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 76 Kuemper Catholic 36

Lewis Central 53 Creston 49

Corner Conference

East Mills 51 Fremont-Mills 45

Griswold 49 Essex 33 

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 67 Underwood 53

IKM-Manning 96 Riverside 29

Treynor 52 Missouri Valley 14

Pride of Iowa Conference

Martensdale-St. Marys 65 Lenox 37

Mount Ayr 53 Central Decatur 39

Nodaway Valley 77 East Union 21 

Rolling Valley Conference

CAM 78 West Harrison 44

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic 56 Abraham Lincoln 38

Sioux City West 66 Sioux City North 38

Sioux City East 58 Le Mars 36

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Sidney 54 Clarinda 11

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58 Denison-Schleswig 38

Stanton 49 Southwest Valley 34

Southeast Warren 49 Twin Cedars 27

Wayne 57 Moravia 31

Woodward-Granger 45 Coon Rapids-Bayard 23

Lamoni at Grand View Christian 

Centerville 71 Seymour 28

Fairfax Invitational

Consolation: St. Joseph Christian 39 West Nodaway 36

Consolation: Savannah JV 27 Nodaway-Holt 24

Stanberry Invitational  

Semifinal: Worth County 60 Albany 32

Semifinal: Stanberry 32 Platte Valley 27

Osborn Invitational

Fifth Place: Pattonsburg 67 Stewartsville 59

Third Place: Polo 56 Orrick 31

Championship: Osborn 53 DeKalb 44

South Harrison Invitational

Semifinal: Princeton 37 North Harrison 21

Semifinal: Mercer 52 Tri-County 29

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Maryville 66 Falls City 35

Bishop LeBlond 50 Excelsior Springs 38

St. Pius X 57 St. Michael 50

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 65 Waverly 25

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Ashland-Greenwood 53 Raymond Central 30

Wahoo 47 Platteview 31

Metro Conference

Bellevue East 51 Omaha Bryan 25

Elkhorn South 74 Omaha South 29

Millard South 73 Omaha Marian 38

Papillion-La Vista South def. Omaha North 

Omaha Northwest 85 Omaha Burke 83

Papillion-La Vista 51 Millard North 49

Millard West 58 Omaha Benson 41

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)  

Roncalli Catholic 61 Plattsmouth 48

Blair 55 Skutt Catholic 51

Weeping Water 58 Fort Calhoun 23

Mead 65 Boys Town 35

Lincoln Christian 57 Louisville 20

Osceola 40 Friend 23 

Lincoln Pius X 74 Bellevue West 43

Gretna 56 Grand Island 40

Lincoln East def. Omaha Central 

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Semifinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Diller-Odell 25

Semifinal: BDS 52 Sterling 46

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Semifinal: Southern 30 Pawnee City 24

Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS 60 Johnson County Central 36