(KMAland) -- Another big game for Allie Petry, LC takes down Indianola, Lourdes beat Neumann and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: St. Albert 56 Atlantic 48
St. Albert’s Allie Petry had another big night with 20 points while Isabel Pershing and Jordyn Blaha put in nine points apiece.
McKenzie Waters led Atlantic with 19 points, and Haley Rasmussen added 11.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 49 OABCIG 32
Ellie Magnuson had 16 points and Hannah Neemann added 14 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.
NC: Sioux City East 76 Marshalltown 29
Nyamer Drew had 20 points, five rebounds and three steals for Sioux City East.
FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 53 Whiting 36
Sarah Stile led Heartland Christian with 18 points and nine rebounds while Bella Dingus added 14 points and eight boards. Shelena Cochran chipped in 10 points and 12 boards.
NC: Platteview 52 Plattsmouth 42
Chloe Sabatka had 18 points for Plattsmouth in the loss.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 56 Atlantic 48
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Lewis Central 71 Indianola 55
Denison-Schleswig 49 OABCIG 32
Panorama 56 Mount Ayr 53 -- OT
Urbandale 54 Thomas Jefferson 35
Sioux City West 61 Skutt Catholic 47
Sioux City East 76 Marshalltown 29
Sioux Center 48 Le Mars 34
Interstate 35 50 Twin Cedars 31
Denver 89 Ankeny Christian Academy 4
Heartland Christian 53 Whiting 36
Pioneer Conference
Pawnee City 40 Friend 17
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Bennington 71 South Sioux City 63
Elkhorn 56 Roncalli Catholic 35
Platteview 52 Plattsmouth 42
Waverly at Gross Catholic
North Bend Central 77 Raymond Central 34
Freeman 48 Southern 18
Johnson County Central 56 Tri County 35
Hanover KS 56 Diller-Odell 46
Lourdes Central Catholic 41 Bishop Neumann 32
Ralston 45 Omaha South 34