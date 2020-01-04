Allie Petry, St. Albert.jpg
(KMAland) -- Another big game for Allie Petry, LC takes down Indianola, Lourdes beat Neumann and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: St. Albert 56 Atlantic 48 

St. Albert’s Allie Petry had another big night with 20 points while Isabel Pershing and Jordyn Blaha put in nine points apiece.

McKenzie Waters led Atlantic with 19 points, and Haley Rasmussen added 11.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 49 OABCIG 32 

Ellie Magnuson had 16 points and Hannah Neemann added 14 for Denison-Schleswig in the win.

NC: Sioux City East 76 Marshalltown 29 

Nyamer Drew had 20 points, five rebounds and three steals for Sioux City East.

FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 53 Whiting 36 

Sarah Stile led Heartland Christian with 18 points and nine rebounds while Bella Dingus added 14 points and eight boards. Shelena Cochran chipped in 10 points and 12 boards.

NC: Platteview 52 Plattsmouth 42 

Chloe Sabatka had 18 points for Plattsmouth in the loss.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert 56 Atlantic 48

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)  

Lewis Central 71 Indianola 55

Denison-Schleswig 49 OABCIG 32

Panorama 56 Mount Ayr 53 -- OT

Urbandale 54 Thomas Jefferson 35

Sioux City West 61 Skutt Catholic 47

Sioux City East 76 Marshalltown 29

Sioux Center 48 Le Mars 34

Interstate 35 50 Twin Cedars 31

Denver 89 Ankeny Christian Academy 4

Heartland Christian 53 Whiting 36

Pioneer Conference

Pawnee City 40 Friend 17

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)

Bennington 71 South Sioux City 63

Elkhorn 56 Roncalli Catholic 35

Platteview 52 Plattsmouth 42

Waverly at Gross Catholic 

North Bend Central 77 Raymond Central 34

Freeman 48 Southern 18

Johnson County Central 56 Tri County 35

Hanover KS 56 Diller-Odell 46

Lourdes Central Catholic 41 Bishop Neumann 32

Ralston 45 Omaha South 34