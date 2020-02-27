(KMAland) -- Platte Valley advanced to state with a tight win over Worth County while seven Nebraska Class A teams punched tickets to state on Thursday night.
NE A-2: Millard South 64 Omaha Northwest 49
Jayme Horan had 22 points and Mya Babbitt put in 20 for Millard South in the victory.
Omaha Northwest was led by Ale’jah Douglas, who finished with 26.
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 16 Final (at Albany)
Platte Valley 49 Worth County 47
NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class A District Finals
1: Lincoln Pius X 45 Lincoln Northeast 43
2: Millard South 64 Omaha Northwest 49
3: Westside 46 Millard North 32
4: Lincoln High 66 Lincoln East 23
5: North Platte 53 Millard West 39
6: Papillion-LaVista 65 Papillion-LaVista South 53
7: Fremont 47 Lincoln Southwest 32