(KMAland) -- The Platte Valley girls won their state semifinal and will play for a Missouri state championship.
1 SF: Platte Valley 43 South Iron 34
Kaylin LaMaster had 16 points while Ashley Mattson added seven points and 10 boards and Jaclyn Pappert finished with six points and 10 boards of her own to lead Platte Valley.
1 SF: Walnut Grove 52 Community 47
Faith Gilkey had 19 points and Makayla McVay added 17 for Walnut Grove.
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1 Semifinals
Class 1 Semifinals
Walnut Grove 52 Community 47