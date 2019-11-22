(KMAland) -- The previews are in, and now it’s time to rank them. As I did during the volleyball season, the KMAland Power Rankings will be split between Class 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A schools.
Teams eligible for the rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Bluegrass and Council Bluffs teams in the Missouri River.
Here are the KMAland Preseason Girls Basketball Power Rankings (records listed are from last year):
CLASS 3A/4A/5A POWER RANKINGS
1 – Glenwood (18-5): A strong finish to the season and an added piece in Division I recruit Jenna Hopp makes the Rams the top team.
2 – Lewis Central (17-4): Everybody is back from a team that lost just three times to KMAland teams by a total of eight points.
3 – Red Oak (18-5): The tiebreak edge went to Lewis Central for their early-season win last year. Kind of a dumb way to break a tie, but these teams are virtually the same as last year.
4 – Abraham Lincoln (12-10): The Lynx bring back all kinds of talent from a team that was highly competitive against a very strong slate.
5 – Denison-Schleswig (20-3): The Lady Monarchs won last year’s Hawkeye Ten title and made state, but they will need to replace some important seniors while also returning a fearsome junior duo in Hannah Neemann and Paige Andersen.
CLASS 1A/2A POWER RANKINGS
1 – AHSTW (15-7): The Lady Vikes have four girls that could score 20 points on any given night. I’ll take that at the top.
2 – Logan-Magnolia (13-9): A bunch of new faces hit their stride at different points throughout the year. Now, they’re a year older, and they’re working around one of the most complete players in the area (Kylie Morrison).
3 – Mount Ayr (15-7): I considered them in the top spot, but they did lose their second scorer in Keirston Klommhaus. Who will step up and potentially average double digits to supplement 20-point-per-game scorer Sam Stewart? Heck, it might be more than one person.
4 – Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (17-6): Coach Tom Petersen’s team is back in the limelight after winning 17 and bringing back in outstanding core, led by Tatum Grubbs.
5 – Treynor (26-1): They won the state title, but they lose one of their great senior classes ever. This is faith-based, and I’m sure some will still think it’s too low. We will see what’s what very soon.
6 – Martensdale-St. Marys (15-5): Their senior class is loaded and led by two returning girls that averaged 12 or more points. And there’s more depth around them, too. The Blue Devils could also be low.
7 – Nodaway Valley (12-11): The Wolverines were very young last year. Star sophomore Maddax DeVault figures to make a big jump while surrounded by a strong-shooting bunch of athletes.
8 – IKM-Manning (17-5): Alexa Ahrenholtz is a star, and Lexie Branning is formidable in the paint. The Wolves do have to replace a pair of senior starters, though.
9 – Central Decatur (23-1): This could be low, too, but we’ll find out very soon what this program looks like without Emma Atwood and Alli Masters. How big of a leap can Alaina Applegate, Riley Bell, Maizee Lindsey and company make? I can’t wait to find out.
10 – Sidney (20-3): Camryn McClintock was a playmaker, and she’s gone. That said, Maddy Duncan is as good as they get when it comes to pure scoring in the area.
11 – Glidden-Ralston (16-5): Some key seniors are gone, but the Wildcats will lean heavily on Hannah Whitver (11.7 PPG) and Gretchen Wallace (11.4 PPG) this year.
12 – Lamoni (15-5): Sophomore Abby Martin scored nearly 18 points per game last year and had 84 steals. She’s joined by a very experienced and talented group around her.
13 – Stanton (11-11): Big pick here from me, as I believe the freshman class will only boost a Viqueens team that brings back do-everythings like Hope Ogletree, Kami Tibben and Tara Peterson.
14 – Audubon (9-14): Aleah Hermansen and Jaci Christensen move into their sophomore seasons, and they’re experienced in nearly every other spot on the floor.
15 – Southwest Valley (15-8): The T’Wolves bring back an outstanding post duo in Jentry Schafer and Kayley Myers. The loss of Morgan Shuey, though, begs the question: Who will get them the ball? We’ll find out!