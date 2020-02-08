(KMAland) -- Red Oak edged St. Albert in OT, short-handed LC handled Norwalk, Glenwood moved to 20-0 and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Red Oak 80 St. Albert 76 — OT
Lexi Johnson’s bucket at the regulation buzzer forced overtime, and Red Oak picked up the overtime win. Ellie Rengstorf had 18 points while Chloe DeVries put in 17. Chloe and Lexi Johnson added 13 apiece, and Allie West finished with 11.
Allie Petry poured in 25 points for St. Albert. Isabel Pershing had 22, and Jordyn Blaha had 13.
IA NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 70 Kuemper Catholic 27
Katie Cooke had 15 points and Ella Skinner added 13 for Heelan in the win. Katelyn Stanley pitched in 12.
IA NC: Lewis Central 47 Norwalk 25
Megan Witte had 19 points and Isabella Smith added 10 for short-handed Lewis Central.
IA/MO NC: Glenwood 59 Maryville 37 (ON KMA 960)
Jenna Hopp had 22 points for Glenwood, which moved to 20-0 on the season.
Serena Sundell led Maryville with a game-high 25 points.
IA NC: Riverside 39 Heartland Christian 36
Bella Dingus had 14 points and Sarah Stile added 13 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Heartland Christian.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Battle 62 Lafayette 34
Union Star at East Harrison
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Raymond Central at Platteview
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Championship: Weeping Water 48 Malcolm 44
3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 39 Yutan 30
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (G) at Diller-Odell, 6:00 PM
3rd Place: Sterling 43 Diller-Odell 28
Metro Conference
Omaha Northwest 77 Omaha North 33
Elkhorn South 57 Elkhorn 44
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Crete 59 Blair 33
Norris 47 Columbus 37
Lincoln Southeast 55 Omaha Bryan 17
Lincoln East 60 Papillion-La Vista 52
Omaha Marian 64 Grand Island 32
Westside 52 Lincoln Southwest 44 — OT
Papillion-La Vista South 66 Kearney 51
Norfolk 47 Omaha Benson 38
Lincoln High 57 Bellevue East 37
Lincoln North Star 66 Bellevue West 58
Lincoln Northeast 48 Millard North 36
Millard South 77 Fremont 59