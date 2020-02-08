Red Oak Tigers

(KMAland) -- Red Oak edged St. Albert in OT, short-handed LC handled Norwalk, Glenwood moved to 20-0 and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

H-10: Red Oak 80 St. Albert 76 — OT 

Lexi Johnson’s bucket at the regulation buzzer forced overtime, and Red Oak picked up the overtime win. Ellie Rengstorf had 18 points while Chloe DeVries put in 17. Chloe and Lexi Johnson added 13 apiece, and Allie West finished with 11.

Allie Petry poured in 25 points for St. Albert. Isabel Pershing had 22, and Jordyn Blaha had 13.

IA NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 70 Kuemper Catholic 27 

Katie Cooke had 15 points and Ella Skinner added 13 for Heelan in the win. Katelyn Stanley pitched in 12.

IA NC: Lewis Central 47 Norwalk 25 

Megan Witte had 19 points and Isabella Smith added 10 for short-handed Lewis Central. 

IA/MO NC: Glenwood 59 Maryville 37 (ON KMA 960) 

Jenna Hopp had 22 points for Glenwood, which moved to 20-0 on the season.

Serena Sundell led Maryville with a game-high 25 points.

IA NC: Riverside 39 Heartland Christian 36 

Bella Dingus had 14 points and Sarah Stile added 13 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Heartland Christian. 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Red Oak 80 St. Albert 76 — OT

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Bishop Heelan Catholic 70 Kuemper Catholic 27

Lewis Central 47 Norwalk 25

Glenwood 59 Maryville 37

Riverside 39 Heartland Christian 36

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Battle 62 Lafayette 34

Union Star at East Harrison 

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Raymond Central at Platteview 

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Championship: Weeping Water 48 Malcolm 44

3rd Place: Elmwood-Murdock 39 Yutan 30

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (G) at Diller-Odell, 6:00 PM

3rd Place: Sterling 43 Diller-Odell 28

Metro Conference

Omaha Northwest 77 Omaha North 33

Elkhorn South 57 Elkhorn 44

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Crete 59 Blair 33

Norris 47 Columbus 37

Lincoln Southeast 55 Omaha Bryan 17

Lincoln East 60 Papillion-La Vista 52

Omaha Marian 64 Grand Island 32

Westside 52 Lincoln Southwest 44 — OT

Papillion-La Vista South 66 Kearney 51

Norfolk 47 Omaha Benson 38 

Lincoln High 57 Bellevue East 37

Lincoln North Star 66 Bellevue West 58

Lincoln Northeast 48 Millard North 36

Millard South 77 Fremont 59