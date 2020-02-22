(KMAland) -- Red Oak is on to state, Glenwood, LC, AL and Sioux City East are one more win away, eight tickets punched to Nebraska Class B state and Worth County, Stanberry & Platte Valley all won district openers in KMAland girls hoops Saturday.
IA TT 3A: No. 4 Red Oak 81 Creston 45 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Chloe Johnson had 23 points and eight rebounds, and Ellie Rengstorf recorded 18 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals for Red Oak. Lexi Johnson added 15 points, five steals and three assists.
Sam Dunphy topped Creston with 12 points while Kelsey Fields had 11 points and 17 rebounds.
IA TT 4A-1: No. 3 Glenwood 64 Harlan 44 (ON KMAX-STREAM)
Madison Camden scored 20 points, Jenna Hopp added 19 and Abby Hughes recorded 11 for the Rams.
Claire Schmitz, Raegen Wicks and Macie Leinen had eight points each for Harlan.
IA TT 5A-2: No. 15 Sioux City East 59 Des Moines Roosevelt 54 — OT
Nyamer Drew had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Sioux City East. Megan Callahan added 11 points off the bench, and Katlynn Tucker pitched in 10.
IA TT 5A-3: No. 14 Abraham Lincoln 67 Ankeny 53
Abraham Lincoln pulled away from a two-point halftime lead with a 10-2 third to advance to a regional final at Johnston.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Iowa Girls Tournament Trail
Class 3A Regional Finals
No. 3 Bishop Heelan Catholic 73 No. 11 Cherokee 70
No. 2 Clear Lake 65 No. 7 Okoboji 47
Jesup 53 No. 6 Roland-Story 47
No. 10 Davenport Assumption 55 Waukon 42
No. 1 Dike-New Hartford 54 No. 12 Monticello 38
No. 5 North Polk 45 No. 14 West Liberty 32
No. 9 Des Moines Christian 49 Central Lee 40
Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals
Le Mars 50 Carroll 47 — 2 OT
Class 4A Region 8 — Semifinals
Dallas Center-Grimes 67 No. 13 ADM 55
Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
No. 2 Dowling Catholic 104 Des Moines Lincoln 10
Class 5A Region 3 — Semifinals
No. 3 Johnston 65 Marshalltown 19
Class 5A Region 4 — Semifinals
No. 13 Ames 47 Sioux City West 43
No. 4 Waukee 98 Fort Dodge 29
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Missouri Girls Tournament Trail
Class 1 District 16 at Albany — First Round
Worth County 79 West Nodaway 30
Albany 46 North Nodaway 42 — OT
Stanberry 67 Northeast Nodaway 7
Platte Valley 53 Rock Port 22
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Nebraska Girls Tournament Trail
Class B District Finals
Crete 49 Waverly 20
Beatrice 50 Holdrege 16
Bennington 64 Skutt Catholic 41
Northwest 57 Omaha Mercy 41
Sidney 34 Blair 28
Scottsbluff 62 Gross Catholic 49
Norris 55 York 34
Platteview 38 Hastings 30
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Metro Conference
Omaha Benson 47 Omaha North 41
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Gretna 49 Kearney 37