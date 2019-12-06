(KMAland) -- Red Oak edged LC, Driskell led FM to a win, AHSTW kept on winning and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.
H-10: Harlan 58 Shenandoah 28
Jocelyn Cheek and Claire Schmitz finished with 13 points each for Harlan in the victory. Caitlyn Leinen chipped in 12 points.
Nichole Gilbert and Ava Wolf scored eight points for Shenandoah.
H-10: St. Albert 58 Clarinda 30
Allie Petry scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Saintes in the victory. Isabel Pershing added 15 points for the winners.
Faith Espinosa scored 11 points for Clarinda.
H-10: Red Oak 57 Lewis Central 56
Ellie Rengstorf scored 13 points and made a game-winning free throw with about four seconds remaining.
Sohpie Walker added 14 points while Chloe Johnson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Lexi Johnson put in 12 points.
Megan Witte had 15 points to lead Lewis Central. Hadley Hill and McKenna Pettepier added 10 points each.
H-10: Glenwood 71 Atlantic 45
Jenna Hopp had 17 points while Elle Scarborough put in 15 and Madison Camden scored 13.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 11
Kaelynn Driskell scored 20 points on 4/7 from 3 while Malea Moore put in 11.
CORNER: Sidney 60 Stanton 51
Maddy Duncan had 23 points and Avery Dowling scored 11 for Sidney.
WIC: AHSTW 39 Underwood 31
Kinsey Scheffler scored 11 points while Kailey Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings. Claire Harris chipped in nine points and five steals, and Claire Denning had eight points and four steals.
Erin McMains put in 12 points to lead the Eagles.
WIC: Audubon 58 Tri-Center 21
Jaci Christensen and Leah Subbert led Audubon with 12 points apiece.
POI: Lenox 33 Bedford 26
Cambria Michael led Lenox with 11 points and seven rebounds while Jynessa Cox hit a trio of treys on her way to nine points.
POI: Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 44
Sam Stewart had 29 points while Maddie Stewart finished with 11 points. Channler Henle added eight points and seven rebounds.
Rylee Jacobs topped Southwest Valley with 16 points.
RVC: CAM, Anita 68 West Harrison 53
Mallory Behnken led CAM with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Zoey Baylor and Marissa Spieker finished with 13 points of her own. Molly Venteicher added 12 points.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 39 Twin Cedars 29
Kinzee Eggers finished with 12 points while Destiny Ashby scored 10 points.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 58 Shenandoah 28
St. Albert 58 Clarinda 30
Red Oak 57 Lewis Central 56
Glenwood 71 Atlantic 45
Kuemper Catholic 56 Denison-Schleswig 50
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 11
Sidney 60 Stanton 51
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 39 Underwood 31
Audubon 58 Tri-Center 21
IKM-Manning 74 Riverside 14
Treynor 54 Missouri Valley 11
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 33 Bedford 26
Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 44
Central Decatur 65 East Union 23
Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Wayne 39
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 44 Ar-We-Va 32
CAM, Anita 68 West Harrison 53
Coon Rapids-Bayard Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Paton-Churdan 51 Glidden-Ralston 35
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 37
Thomas Jefferson 45 Sioux City West 35
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 58 Diagonal 49
Lamoni at Moravia
Murray 39 Twin Cedars 29
Seymour at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Nodaway Valley 66 Grand View Christian 44
Mound City Invitational
Championship: East Atchison 46 South Holt 17
5th Place: Mound City 40 Nodaway-Holt 37
Platte Valley Invitational
3rd Place: St. Joseph Christian 38 North Nodaway 24
Championship: Osborn 41 DeKalb 33
Albany Invitational
5th Place: King City 35 Pattonsburg 29
3rd Place: Stanberry 50 Albany 28
Savannah Invitational
3rd Place: Maryville 63 Chillicothe 37
5th Place: Smithville vs. Benton
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 55 Nebraska City 14
Norris 56 Plattsmouth 51
East Central Nebraska Conference
Johnson County Central 46 Mead 41
Weeping Water 57 Malcolm 41
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 60 Humboldt-TRS 56 — OT
Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Sterling 29
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Northwest 66 Waverly 44
Aquinas Catholic 49 Raymond Central 27
Syracuse 55 Falls City 28
Wahoo 40 Aurora 37
Southern 42 Palmyra 24
Frankfort KS 55 Pawnee City 32