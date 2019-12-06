Jenna Hopp, Elle Scarborough, Madison Camden.jpg
Photo: Jenna Hopp, Elle Scarborough, Madison Camden

(KMAland) -- Red Oak edged LC, Driskell led FM to a win, AHSTW kept on winning and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.

H-10: Harlan 58 Shenandoah 28  

Claire Schmitz and Jocelyn Cheek, Harlan.jpg
Photo: Claire Schmitz and Jocelyn Cheek, Harlan

Jocelyn Cheek and Claire Schmitz finished with 13 points each for Harlan in the victory. Caitlyn Leinen chipped in 12 points.

Nichole Gilbert and Ava Wolf scored eight points for Shenandoah.

H-10: St. Albert 58 Clarinda 30 

Allie Petry scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Saintes in the victory. Isabel Pershing added 15 points for the winners.

Faith Espinosa scored 11 points for Clarinda.

H-10: Red Oak 57 Lewis Central 56 

Ellie Rengstorf scored 13 points and made a game-winning free throw with about four seconds remaining.

Sohpie Walker added 14 points while Chloe Johnson had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Lexi Johnson put in 12 points.

Megan Witte had 15 points to lead Lewis Central. Hadley Hill and McKenna Pettepier added 10 points each. 

H-10: Glenwood 71 Atlantic 45 

Jenna Hopp had 17 points while Elle Scarborough put in 15 and Madison Camden scored 13.

CORNER: Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 11 

Kaelynn Driskell, Fremont-Mills.jpg
Kaelynn Driskell scored 20 points on 4/7 from 3 while Malea Moore put in 11.

CORNER: Sidney 60 Stanton 51 

Maddy Duncan had 23 points and Avery Dowling scored 11 for Sidney.

WIC: AHSTW 39 Underwood 31  

Kinsey Scheffler scored 11 points while Kailey Jones added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings. Claire Harris chipped in nine points and five steals, and Claire Denning had eight points and four steals.

Erin McMains put in 12 points to lead the Eagles.

WIC: Audubon 58 Tri-Center 21 

Jaci Christensen and Leah Subbert led Audubon with 12 points apiece.

POI: Lenox 33 Bedford 26 

Cambria Michael led Lenox with 11 points and seven rebounds while Jynessa Cox hit a trio of treys on her way to nine points.

POI: Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 44  

Sam Stewart had 29 points while Maddie Stewart finished with 11 points. Channler Henle added eight points and seven rebounds.

Rylee Jacobs topped Southwest Valley with 16 points.

RVC: CAM, Anita 68 West Harrison 53  

Mallory Behnken, CAM.jpg
Mallory Behnken led CAM with 13 points and seven rebounds, and Zoey Baylor and Marissa Spieker finished with 13 points of her own. Molly Venteicher added 12 points.

BLUEGRASS: Murray 39 Twin Cedars 29 

Kinzee Eggers finished with 12 points while Destiny Ashby scored 10 points.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Harlan 58 Shenandoah 28

St. Albert 58 Clarinda 30 

Red Oak 57 Lewis Central 56

Glenwood 71 Atlantic 45

Kuemper Catholic 56 Denison-Schleswig 50

Corner Conference

Fremont-Mills 61 Essex 11

Sidney 60 Stanton 51

Western Iowa Conference

AHSTW 39 Underwood 31

Audubon 58 Tri-Center 21

IKM-Manning 74 Riverside 14

Treynor 54 Missouri Valley 11

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox 33 Bedford 26

Mount Ayr 59 Southwest Valley 44

Central Decatur 65 East Union 23

Martensdale-St. Marys 69 Wayne 39

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 44 Ar-We-Va 32

CAM, Anita 68 West Harrison 53

Coon Rapids-Bayard Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Paton-Churdan 51 Glidden-Ralston 35

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 67 Sioux City North 37

Thomas Jefferson 45 Sioux City West 35

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell 58 Diagonal 49

Lamoni at Moravia 

Murray 39 Twin Cedars 29

Seymour at Orient-Macksburg 

Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas 

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Nodaway Valley 66 Grand View Christian 44

Mound City Invitational

Championship: East Atchison 46 South Holt 17

5th Place: Mound City 40 Nodaway-Holt 37

Platte Valley Invitational

3rd Place: St. Joseph Christian 38 North Nodaway 24

Championship: Osborn 41 DeKalb 33

Albany Invitational

5th Place: King City 35 Pattonsburg 29

3rd Place: Stanberry 50 Albany 28

Savannah Invitational

3rd Place: Maryville 63 Chillicothe 37

5th Place: Smithville vs. Benton 

Eastern Midlands Conference

Bennington 55 Nebraska City 14

Norris 56 Plattsmouth 51

East Central Nebraska Conference

Johnson County Central 46 Mead 41

Weeping Water 57 Malcolm 41

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 60 Humboldt-TRS 56 — OT

Falls City Sacred Heart 65 Sterling 29 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Northwest 66 Waverly 44

Aquinas Catholic 49 Raymond Central 27

Syracuse 55 Falls City 28

Wahoo 40 Aurora 37

Southern 42 Palmyra 24

Frankfort KS 55 Pawnee City 32