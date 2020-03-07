High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- All the results from the final day of the Iowa and Nebraska state tournaments and plenty of Missouri action from Saturday.

IA 4A FINAL: North Scott 49 Lewis Central 35 

Grace Boffeli scored 21 points with 17 rebounds to lead North Scott in the win.

McKenna Pettepier and Delaney Esterling scored eight points each while Megan Witte went for seven points and six steals.

IA 1A FINAL: Newell-Fonda 65 Bishop Garrigan 63 

Megan Morenz scored on a layup just before the buzzer to finish a 16-point comeback. Macy Sievers had 25 points and was one of four players with at least four steals for Newell-Fonda.

IA 2A FINAL: North Linn 66 Osage 42 

Grace Flanagan had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Abby Flanagan added 21 points for North Linn.

IOWA GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 4A Championship 

North Scott 49 Lewis Central 35

Class 2A Championship 

North Linn 66 Osage 42

Class 1A Championship 

Newell-Fonda 65 Bishop Garrigan 63

MISSOURI GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

South Iron 46 Naylor 45

Walnut Grove 65 Montrose 31

Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Oran 41 Thayer 40

East Buchanan 51 Miller 41

Tipton 57 Paris 41

Blue Eye 60 Mansfield 46

Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Licking 52 Saxony Lutheran 46

Macon 43 Maryville 40

Whitfield 63 Lutheran St. Charles 36

Strafford 56 Southern Boone 37

NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD

Class A State Championship 

Lincoln Pius X 45 Lincoln East 37

Class B State Championship 

Crete 53 Beatrice 26

Class C1

State Championship: North Bend 48 Lincoln Christian 32

Consolation: Adams Central 44 St. Paul 41

Class C2 

State Championship: Hastings St. Cecilia 41 Ponca 37

Consolation: Crofton 58 Oakland-Craig 40

Class D1 

State Championship: Pleasanton 47 Archbishop Bergan 38

Consolation: CWC 66 Hartington Cedar Catholic 54

Class D2 

State Championship: Wynot 59 Humphrey St. Francis 51

Consolation Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Mullen 36