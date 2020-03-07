(KMAland) -- All the results from the final day of the Iowa and Nebraska state tournaments and plenty of Missouri action from Saturday.
IA 4A FINAL: North Scott 49 Lewis Central 35
Grace Boffeli scored 21 points with 17 rebounds to lead North Scott in the win.
McKenna Pettepier and Delaney Esterling scored eight points each while Megan Witte went for seven points and six steals.
IA 1A FINAL: Newell-Fonda 65 Bishop Garrigan 63
Megan Morenz scored on a layup just before the buzzer to finish a 16-point comeback. Macy Sievers had 25 points and was one of four players with at least four steals for Newell-Fonda.
IA 2A FINAL: North Linn 66 Osage 42
Grace Flanagan had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and Abby Flanagan added 21 points for North Linn.
IOWA GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 4A Championship
North Scott 49 Lewis Central 35
Class 2A Championship
North Linn 66 Osage 42
Class 1A Championship
Newell-Fonda 65 Bishop Garrigan 63
MISSOURI GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class 1 State Quarterfinals
South Iron 46 Naylor 45
Walnut Grove 65 Montrose 31
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Oran 41 Thayer 40
East Buchanan 51 Miller 41
Tipton 57 Paris 41
Blue Eye 60 Mansfield 46
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Licking 52 Saxony Lutheran 46
Macon 43 Maryville 40
Whitfield 63 Lutheran St. Charles 36
Strafford 56 Southern Boone 37
NEBRASKA GIRLS STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Class A State Championship
Lincoln Pius X 45 Lincoln East 37
Class B State Championship
Crete 53 Beatrice 26
Class C1
State Championship: North Bend 48 Lincoln Christian 32
Consolation: Adams Central 44 St. Paul 41
Class C2
State Championship: Hastings St. Cecilia 41 Ponca 37
Consolation: Crofton 58 Oakland-Craig 40
Class D1
State Championship: Pleasanton 47 Archbishop Bergan 38
Consolation: CWC 66 Hartington Cedar Catholic 54
Class D2
State Championship: Wynot 59 Humphrey St. Francis 51
Consolation Falls City Sacred Heart 59 Mullen 36