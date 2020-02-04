Eslinger.jpg
Photo: Wendi Eslinger (Twitter)

(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Sidney clinched conference title shares, AHSTW’s Scheffler and Orient-Macksburg’s Eslinger went over 1,000 career points, Nod Valley stayed alive in the POI and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.

H-10: Glenwood 70 Shenandoah 36 

Madison Camden poured in 23 points while Coryl Matheny had 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Rams. The win helped Glenwood clinch at least a share of the H-10 championship. 

H-10: Red Oak 66 Atlantic 31 (ON KMAX-STREAM)

Chloe Johnson led the way for Red Oak with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 61 Creston 44 

Paige Andersen had 19 points and Ellie Magnuson and Hannah Neemann scored 14 apiece for the Monarchs.

H-10: Harlan 63 Kuemper Catholic 28 

Harlan won their sixth in a row behind 16 points from Claire Schmitz. Maicie Leinen added 13 and Brecken Van Baale had 11.

IA NC: AHSTW 62 St. Albert 51 

Kinsey Scheffler 10000.jpg

Kinsey Scheffler had 20 points and went over 1,000 for her career. Kailey Jones added 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Claire Denning and Claire Harris had 10 points each.

Allie Petry put in 21 points for St. Albert. Jordyn Blaha added 16.

CORNER: Stanton 38 Fremont-Mills 33 

Jenna Stephens led Stanton with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals. 

CORNER: Sidney 74 Essex 31 

Maddy Duncan had 19 points, Chay Ward added 14 and Sidney clinched at least a share of the Corner Conference regular season championship. 

Elise Dailey led the way for Essex with 12 points in the loss.

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 36 Audubon 23 

Kylie Morrison led a low-scoring game with 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals for Logan-Magnolia. 

Aleah Hermansen had 10 points and eight rebounds for Audubon. 

WIC: IKM-Manning 54 Missouri Valley 20 

Bianca Cadwell and Nicole Hanson had 13 points each for IKM-Manning.

Missouri Valley’s Payton Hilts finished with seven points.

WIC: Treynor 66 Riverside 29 

Mandy Stogdill scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures for Treynor. Clara Teigland pitched in 15 and Tori Castle had 13.

POI: Nodaway Valley 61 Mount Ayr 46 

Nodaway Valley kept their POI hopes alive behind four players in double figures. Maddax DeVault had 15 while Alyssa Davis added 14, Lexi Shike put in 12 and Reagan Weinheimer had 10.

Sam Stewart topped Mount Ayr with 21 points in the loss.

RVC: Paton-Churdan 62 Boyer Valley 40  

Tessa Steiml had 22 points and Danielle Hoyle added 21 for Paton-Churdan in their eighth straight victory.

Katelyn Neilsen had 21 points for Boyer Valley.

RVC: Exira/EHK 70 Ar-We-Va 30 

Exira/EHK clinched a share of the Rolling Valley Conference championship. 

BLUEGRASS: Orient-Macksburg 53 Mormon Trail 29 

Orient-Macksburg’s Kaela Eslinger went over 1,000 career points in the win.

FRONTIER: Brownell-Talbot 49 Heartland Christian 35

Bella Dingus scored 21 points to lead the way for Heartland Christian in the defeat.

275: East Atchison 73 Northeast Nodaway 18 

Morgan Parshall had 14 points, Natalie Hedlund added 12 and Jaycee Graves put in 10 for East Atchison.

275: Platte Valley 48 Mound City 16 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)

Kaylin LaMaster led Platte Valley with 12 points while Jaclyn Pappert had nine points and 15 rebounds.

NE NC: Bennington 58 Platteview 53 

Ally Kuhl had 22 points and Halle Johnson put in 11 for Platteview in the defeat.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 70 Shenandoah 36

Red Oak 66 Atlantic 31

Denison-Schleswig 61 Creston 44

Harlan 63 Kuemper Catholic 28

Corner Conference

Stanton 38 Fremont-Mills 33

East Mills 35 Griswold 18

Sidney 74 Essex 31

Western Iowa Conference

Logan-Magnolia 36 Audubon 23

IKM-Manning 54 Missouri Valley 20

Treynor 66 Riverside 29

Underwood 54 Tri-Center 48

Pride of Iowa Conference  

Nodaway Valley 61 Mount Ayr 46

Bedford 44 Southwest Valley 41

Central Decatur 61 Wayne 35

Martensdale-St. Marys 59 Southeast Warren 39

Rolling Valley Conference

Coon Rapids-Bayard 53 West Harrison 51

Exira/EHK 70 Ar-We-Va 30

Woodbine 61 CAM, Anita 58

Paton-Churdan 62 Boyer Valley 40 

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 55 Sioux City West 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic 63 Thomas Jefferson 38

Le Mars 59 Sioux City North 44

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg 53 Mormon Trail 29

Diagonal 66 Ankeny Christian 18

Seymour 44 Moravia 36

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

AHSTW 62 St. Albert 51

WDM Valley 68 Lewis Central 57

Brownell-Talbot 49 Heartland Christian 35

275 Conference

East Atchison 73 Northeast Nodaway 18

Rock Port 57 Union Star 27

South Holt 70 West Nodaway 18

Platte Valley 48 Mound City 16

Osborn 46 Nodaway-Holt 28

North Nodaway 53 DeKalb 50

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron 60 Savannah 44

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

North Andrew 44 St. Joseph Christian 38

Stanberry 74 Pattonsburg 38

Worth County 62 King City 24

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Arlington 50 Fort Calhoun 36

Syracuse 63 Douglas County West 38

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Weeping Water 52 Louisville 31

Quarterfinal: Elmwood-Murdock 37 Freeman 36 — OT

Quarterfinal: Malcolm 48 Auburn 29

Quarterfinal: Yutan 45 Mead 34

Consolation: Palmyra 38 Conestoga 24

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal: Falls City Sacred Heart 49 Pawnee City 28

Quarterfinal: Diller-Odell 54 Johnson-Brock 42

Quarterfinal: Lourdes Central Catholic 33 Southern 24

Quarterfinal: Sterling def. Humboldt-TRS

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 73 Omaha North 42

Millard South 74 Omaha Northwest 49

Non-Conference/Other (Nebraska)

Waverly 67 Ralston 44

Beatrice 62 Norris 52

Bennington 58 Platteview 53

Lincoln Lutheran 55 Falls City 25

Wahoo 57 Aquinas Catholic 42

Lincoln Pius X 51 Gretna 46

Lincoln Southwest 61 Omaha Burke 29