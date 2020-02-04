(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Sidney clinched conference title shares, AHSTW’s Scheffler and Orient-Macksburg’s Eslinger went over 1,000 career points, Nod Valley stayed alive in the POI and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
H-10: Glenwood 70 Shenandoah 36
Madison Camden poured in 23 points while Coryl Matheny had 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench for the Rams. The win helped Glenwood clinch at least a share of the H-10 championship.
H-10: Red Oak 66 Atlantic 31 (ON KMAX-STREAM)
Chloe Johnson led the way for Red Oak with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 61 Creston 44
Paige Andersen had 19 points and Ellie Magnuson and Hannah Neemann scored 14 apiece for the Monarchs.
H-10: Harlan 63 Kuemper Catholic 28
Harlan won their sixth in a row behind 16 points from Claire Schmitz. Maicie Leinen added 13 and Brecken Van Baale had 11.
IA NC: AHSTW 62 St. Albert 51
Kinsey Scheffler had 20 points and went over 1,000 for her career. Kailey Jones added 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Claire Denning and Claire Harris had 10 points each.
Allie Petry put in 21 points for St. Albert. Jordyn Blaha added 16.
CORNER: Stanton 38 Fremont-Mills 33
Jenna Stephens led Stanton with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
CORNER: Sidney 74 Essex 31
Maddy Duncan had 19 points, Chay Ward added 14 and Sidney clinched at least a share of the Corner Conference regular season championship.
Elise Dailey led the way for Essex with 12 points in the loss.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 36 Audubon 23
Kylie Morrison led a low-scoring game with 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals for Logan-Magnolia.
Aleah Hermansen had 10 points and eight rebounds for Audubon.
WIC: IKM-Manning 54 Missouri Valley 20
Bianca Cadwell and Nicole Hanson had 13 points each for IKM-Manning.
Missouri Valley’s Payton Hilts finished with seven points.
WIC: Treynor 66 Riverside 29
Mandy Stogdill scored 16 points to lead three players in double figures for Treynor. Clara Teigland pitched in 15 and Tori Castle had 13.
POI: Nodaway Valley 61 Mount Ayr 46
Nodaway Valley kept their POI hopes alive behind four players in double figures. Maddax DeVault had 15 while Alyssa Davis added 14, Lexi Shike put in 12 and Reagan Weinheimer had 10.
Sam Stewart topped Mount Ayr with 21 points in the loss.
RVC: Paton-Churdan 62 Boyer Valley 40
Tessa Steiml had 22 points and Danielle Hoyle added 21 for Paton-Churdan in their eighth straight victory.
Katelyn Neilsen had 21 points for Boyer Valley.
RVC: Exira/EHK 70 Ar-We-Va 30
Exira/EHK clinched a share of the Rolling Valley Conference championship.
BLUEGRASS: Orient-Macksburg 53 Mormon Trail 29
Orient-Macksburg’s Kaela Eslinger went over 1,000 career points in the win.
FRONTIER: Brownell-Talbot 49 Heartland Christian 35
Bella Dingus scored 21 points to lead the way for Heartland Christian in the defeat.
275: East Atchison 73 Northeast Nodaway 18
Morgan Parshall had 14 points, Natalie Hedlund added 12 and Jaycee Graves put in 10 for East Atchison.
275: Platte Valley 48 Mound City 16 (ON KMA-FM 99.1)
Kaylin LaMaster led Platte Valley with 12 points while Jaclyn Pappert had nine points and 15 rebounds.
NE NC: Bennington 58 Platteview 53
Ally Kuhl had 22 points and Halle Johnson put in 11 for Platteview in the defeat.
