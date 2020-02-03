(KMAland) -- Claire Schmitz led Harlan over Atlantic, Paton-Churdan won their seventh straight, Creston edged MSTM, Exira/EHK beat Audubon at the horn, Bella Dingus dropped in 32 and more from the night in KMAland girls hoops.
IA NC: Glenwood 57 Treynor 16
Elle Scarborough scored 14 points and added seven assists, six rebounds and three steals for Glenwood in the win.
H-10: Harlan 64 Atlantic 46
Claire Schmitz had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Macie Leinen added 16 and 11 for Harlan in the win.
Haley Rasmussen topped Atlantic with 16 points while Taylor McCreedy and McKenzie Waters had 10 each.
IA NC: Creston 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 60
Kelsey Fields poured in 25 points while Sam Dunphy had 10 for Creston in the victory.
Jensen Archibald had a team-high 23 for Martensdale-St. Marys. Skylyr Stewart pitched 17 for the Blue Devils.
CORNER: Stanton 63 Griswold 40
Hope Ogletree scored 24 points and had eight steals to lead Stanton. Jenna Stephens added 15 points, and Marleigh Johnson and Abby Burke added 11 points apiece.
IA NC: East Mills 58 West Harrison 26
Miah Urban had a team-high 16 points for East Mills while Emily Williams and Alex Knop had 15 apiece.
Emily McIntosh led Riverside with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, and Haley Koch finished with 11 points and five boards.
IA NC: Exira/EHK 47 Audubon 46
An Exira/EHK hoop with 1.5 seconds left lifted the Spartans to an impressive road victory.
Jaci Christensen led Audubon with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Aleah Hermansen finished with eight points and 12 boards.
POI: Lenox 44 East Union 43
Cassidy Nelson dropped in 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Lenox in the victory. Jordan England added nine points and nine rebounds.
MRC: Sioux City East 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61
Nyamer Diew had a big performance for Sioux City East, scoring 20 points with 14 rebounds to snap SBL’s seven-game win streak. Kayla Benson added five 3-pointers for 15 points off the bench, and Katlynn Tucker had 10 points.
FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 55 Cornerstone Christian 33
Bella Dingus scored 32 points for Heartland Christian in the victory. Shelena Cochran added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
NE NC: Nebraska City 52 Fort Calhoun 47
Abby Balfour put in 15 points for Nebraska City in the victory.
NCC: Syracuse 52 Wahoo 42
Lily Vollertsen had 16 points and Lauren Meyer finished with 15 for the Rockets in the win.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 64 Atlantic 46
Corner Conference
Stanton 63 Griswold 40
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 44 East Union 43
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan 39 Glidden-Ralston 32
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 62 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 61
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Mount Ayr 72 Clarinda 41
Glenwood 57 Treynor 16
Creston 62 Martensdale-St. Marys 60
East Mills 58 West Harrison 26
Exira/EHK 47 Audubon 46
Whiting at Riverside
Grand View Christian 57 Coon Rapids-Bayard 27
Dakota Valley 60 Sioux City North 35
HLV 35 Twin Cedars 29
Melcher-Dallas 62 Tri-County 42
Heartland Christian 55 Cornerstone Christian 33
275 Conference
Stewartsville 34 West Nodaway 25
Osborn 70 Union Star 45
Midland Empire Conference
Benton at Cameron
Other/Non-Conference (Missouri)
Plattsburg 52 North Andrew 49
DeKalb at North Platte
Stanberry 54 St. Joseph Christian 15
Savannah at Penney
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse 52 Wahoo 42
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Pawnee City 46 Lewiston 32
Southern 49 Friend 13
Humboldt-TRS 66 Tri County 25
Other/Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Nebraska City 52 Fort Calhoun 47
Bennington 66 Omaha Mercy 44