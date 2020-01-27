High School Basketball

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah beat Clarinda, IKM-Manning took down Audubon, Exira/EHK kept winning, TJ beat St. Albert, East Atchison & Worth County moved on in the NW Missouri Tournament & more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.

H-10: Shenandoah 56 Clarinda 32 

Shenandoah scored 13 of the first 15 and led 32-12 at halftime.

Clarinda’s Jessalee Neihart finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

IA NC: Thomas Jefferson 41 St. Albert 37 

Allison and Allisa Schubert had 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Thomas Jefferson in the win.

Jordyn Blaha scored 13 points for St. Albert while Bel Pershing had 10.

IA NC: Kuemper Catholic 69 Greene County 17 

Mallory Badding had 18 points while Maci Wittrock finished with 11 and Catherine Mayhall and Kyndal Hilgenberg put in 10 each.

IA NC: Fremont-Mills 49 Bedford 42 — ON KMA-FM 99.1

Courtney Goodman scored 18 points for Fremont-Mills in the win.

WIC: IKM-Manning 60 Audubon 42 

Leah Subbert scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds and three steals for Audubon in the loss.

IA NC: Westwood 83 Missouri Valley 26 

Missouri Valley’s Morghan Herman had a team-high nine points in the defeat.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 56 Clarinda 32

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 60 Audubon 42

Rolling Valley Conference

Exira/EHK 73 Boyer Valley 36

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East 48 Sioux City West 41

Bluegrass Conference Tournament  

Consolation: Twin Cedars 54 Mormon Trail 25

Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)

Thomas Jefferson 41 St. Albert 37

Kuemper Catholic 69 Greene County 17

Fremont-Mills 49 Bedford 42

Westwood 83 Missouri Valley 26

ACGC 57 Southwest Valley 49

Winterset 51 Martensdale-St. Marys 50

Central Decatur 43 Van Meter 37

Ogden 43 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Glidden-Ralston 39 Grand View Christian 37

Ridge View 58 Ar-We-Va 26 

St. Edmond at Paton-Churdan 

Northwest Missouri Tournament

East Atchison 75 West Nodaway 35

Worth County 53 Nodaway-Holt 15

North Platte Tournament

Platte Valley 59 North Platte 9

Mid-Buchahan 42 Mound City 20

King City Tournament

Stanberry 66 Northeast Nodaway 7

DeKalb 41 King City 34

Albany 51 Stewartsville 26

South Holt 42 Marysville 33

Cameron Tournament

Maryville 54 Lawson 43

Smithville 61 Higginsville 27

Richmond Winter Classic

Bishop LeBlond vs. Richmond 

Basehor-Linwood Invitational

Fifth Place: Blue Valley 43 Benton 28

Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)

Savannah at University Academy 

Lafayette at Platte County 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Syracuse 48 Fort Calhoun 29

Arlington 49 Douglas County West 44

Platteview 51 Ashland-Greenwood 35

Wahoo 55 Raymond Central 21