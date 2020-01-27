(KMAland) -- Shenandoah beat Clarinda, IKM-Manning took down Audubon, Exira/EHK kept winning, TJ beat St. Albert, East Atchison & Worth County moved on in the NW Missouri Tournament & more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.
Shenandoah scored 13 of the first 15 and led 32-12 at halftime.
Clarinda’s Jessalee Neihart finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Allison and Allisa Schubert had 13 and 11 points, respectively, for Thomas Jefferson in the win.
Jordyn Blaha scored 13 points for St. Albert while Bel Pershing had 10.
Mallory Badding had 18 points while Maci Wittrock finished with 11 and Catherine Mayhall and Kyndal Hilgenberg put in 10 each.
Courtney Goodman scored 18 points for Fremont-Mills in the win.
Leah Subbert scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds and three steals for Audubon in the loss.
Missouri Valley’s Morghan Herman had a team-high nine points in the defeat.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 56 Clarinda 32
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 60 Audubon 42
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/EHK 73 Boyer Valley 36
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 48 Sioux City West 41
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Consolation: Twin Cedars 54 Mormon Trail 25
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Thomas Jefferson 41 St. Albert 37
Kuemper Catholic 69 Greene County 17
Fremont-Mills 49 Bedford 42
Westwood 83 Missouri Valley 26
ACGC 57 Southwest Valley 49
Winterset 51 Martensdale-St. Marys 50
Central Decatur 43 Van Meter 37
Ogden 43 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Glidden-Ralston 39 Grand View Christian 37
Ridge View 58 Ar-We-Va 26
St. Edmond at Paton-Churdan
Northwest Missouri Tournament
East Atchison 75 West Nodaway 35
Worth County 53 Nodaway-Holt 15
North Platte Tournament
Platte Valley 59 North Platte 9
Mid-Buchahan 42 Mound City 20
King City Tournament
Stanberry 66 Northeast Nodaway 7
DeKalb 41 King City 34
Albany 51 Stewartsville 26
South Holt 42 Marysville 33
Cameron Tournament
Maryville 54 Lawson 43
Smithville 61 Higginsville 27
Richmond Winter Classic
Bishop LeBlond vs. Richmond
Basehor-Linwood Invitational
Fifth Place: Blue Valley 43 Benton 28
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri)
Savannah at University Academy
Lafayette at Platte County
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Syracuse 48 Fort Calhoun 29
Arlington 49 Douglas County West 44
Platteview 51 Ashland-Greenwood 35
Wahoo 55 Raymond Central 21