(KMAland) -- Sidney and AHSTW clinched outright conference titles, Mount Ayr nabbed a share of their own, AL came back to beat Heelan and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Glenwood 65 Shenandoah 46 

Madison Camden poured in 20 points for Glenwood. Jenna Hopp and Abby Hughes added 10 each, and Elle Scarborough had nine.

IA NC: Logan-Magnolia 43 St. Albert 29 

Kylie Morrison scored 15 points and Violet Lapke had 10 for Logan-Magnolia. 

Isabel Pershing topped St. Albert with 10 points.

CORNER: Sidney 42 East Mills 40 — OT  

Maddy Duncan scored 29 points to help Sidney clinch an outright Corner Conference regular season championship. 

IA NC: Woodbine 51 Fremont-Mills 34 

Alexa Steinkuehler had 21 points to lead Woodbine while Nicole Sherer put in 14.

Kaelynn Driskell had 10 points for Fremont-Mills.

WIC: AHSTW 49 Tri-Center 27 

AHSTW clinched an outright Western Iowa Conference championship behind 19 points from Kinsey Scheffler and 18 from Claire Harris.

Marissa Ausdemore topped Tri-Center with 12 points.

WIC: Audubon 49 IKM-Manning 36 

Aleah Hermann had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Audubon in the victory. Leah Subbert and Jaci Christensen had 10 points apiece.

The IKM-Manning loss snapped their eight-game win streak.

WIC: Underwood 32 Treynor 29 

Macy Vanfossan had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles.

POI: Mount Ayr 73 Bedford 25 

Mount Ayr clinched a share of the Pride of Iowa Conference championship with Nodaway Valley. 

Sam Stewart poured in 34 points while Channler Henle had 13 and Maddie Stewart scored 12 off the bench for the Raiderettes.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55 

Julia Wagoner hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead an 11-point comeback. Lucy Turner pitched in 21 points, including 11-of-12 from the free throw line.

BLUEGRASS: Murray 52 Mormon Trail 50 

Hannah Paschke had 19 points for Murray, which finished the victory on a 39-9 run.

NE NC: Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 37 

Bella Chappell had 12 points for Plattsmouth.

NE NC: Syracuse 43 Auburn 31 

Lauren Meyer scored 14 points for Syracuse in the win.

Jocelyn Lambert added 11 for Auburn.

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Glenwood 65 Shenandoah 46

Corner Conference

Sidney 42 East Mills 40 — OT 

Essex 38 Griswold 32

Western Iowa Conference

Audubon 49 IKM-Manning 36

AHSTW 49 Tri-Center 27

Underwood 32 Treynor 29

Pride of Iowa Conference

Mount Ayr 73 Bedford 25

Missouri River Conference  

Abraham Lincoln 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55

Le Mars 60 Sioux City East 54

Bluegrass Conference

Moravia 36 Melcher-Dallas 20

Murray 52 Mormon Trail 50

Twin Cedars 43 Orient-Macksburg 38

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Lewis Central def. Skutt Catholic

Logan-Magnolia 43 St. Albert 29

Woodbine 51 Fremont-Mills 34

Central Decatur 72 Clarke 32

River Valley 53 West Harrison 38

275 Conference

Rock Port 35 Stewartsville 20

West Nodaway at Osborn 

North Nodaway 42 Mound City 36

Platte Valley at Union Star 

Northeast Nodaway 26 Nodaway-Holt 22

South Holt 50 DeKalb 41

Midland Empire Conference

Maryville at Chillicothe

Benton 47 Lafayette 20

Cameron 52 Bishop LeBlond 39

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair at Nebraska City 

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 40 Johnson County Central 20

Pioneer Conference

Tri County at Humboldt-TRS 

Johnson-Brock 52 Friend 15

Southern 45 Lewiston 18

Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell 

Metro Conference

Gretna 63 Omaha North 27

Millard North 50 Papillion-LaVista South 38 

Millard West 70 Omaha Central 58

Papillion-LaVista 73 Omaha Burke 57

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 37

Syracuse 43 Auburn 31

Louisville 52 Raymond Central 30

Ashland-Greenwood 45 Conestoga 29

Lourdes Central Catholic 72 Brownell-Talbot 35

Lincoln Pius X 66 Elkhorn 39

Bennington 68 Roncalli Catholic 52

Platteview 48 Columbus 41

Wahoo 41 Malcolm 22

Centennial 45  Yutan 42

Sterling 42 Freeman 36

Wayne 59 Omaha South 39

Lincoln North Star 57 Omaha Northwest 55