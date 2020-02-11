(KMAland) -- Sidney and AHSTW clinched outright conference titles, Mount Ayr nabbed a share of their own, AL came back to beat Heelan and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Glenwood 65 Shenandoah 46
Madison Camden poured in 20 points for Glenwood. Jenna Hopp and Abby Hughes added 10 each, and Elle Scarborough had nine.
IA NC: Logan-Magnolia 43 St. Albert 29
Kylie Morrison scored 15 points and Violet Lapke had 10 for Logan-Magnolia.
Isabel Pershing topped St. Albert with 10 points.
CORNER: Sidney 42 East Mills 40 — OT
Maddy Duncan scored 29 points to help Sidney clinch an outright Corner Conference regular season championship.
IA NC: Woodbine 51 Fremont-Mills 34
Alexa Steinkuehler had 21 points to lead Woodbine while Nicole Sherer put in 14.
Kaelynn Driskell had 10 points for Fremont-Mills.
WIC: AHSTW 49 Tri-Center 27
AHSTW clinched an outright Western Iowa Conference championship behind 19 points from Kinsey Scheffler and 18 from Claire Harris.
Marissa Ausdemore topped Tri-Center with 12 points.
WIC: Audubon 49 IKM-Manning 36
Aleah Hermann had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Audubon in the victory. Leah Subbert and Jaci Christensen had 10 points apiece.
The IKM-Manning loss snapped their eight-game win streak.
WIC: Underwood 32 Treynor 29
Macy Vanfossan had 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles.
POI: Mount Ayr 73 Bedford 25
Mount Ayr clinched a share of the Pride of Iowa Conference championship with Nodaway Valley.
Sam Stewart poured in 34 points while Channler Henle had 13 and Maddie Stewart scored 12 off the bench for the Raiderettes.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55
Julia Wagoner hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points to lead an 11-point comeback. Lucy Turner pitched in 21 points, including 11-of-12 from the free throw line.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 52 Mormon Trail 50
Hannah Paschke had 19 points for Murray, which finished the victory on a 39-9 run.
NE NC: Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 37
Bella Chappell had 12 points for Plattsmouth.
NE NC: Syracuse 43 Auburn 31
Lauren Meyer scored 14 points for Syracuse in the win.
Jocelyn Lambert added 11 for Auburn.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 65 Shenandoah 46
Corner Conference
Sidney 42 East Mills 40 — OT
Essex 38 Griswold 32
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon 49 IKM-Manning 36
AHSTW 49 Tri-Center 27
Underwood 32 Treynor 29
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 73 Bedford 25
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 62 Bishop Heelan Catholic 55
Le Mars 60 Sioux City East 54
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 36 Melcher-Dallas 20
Murray 52 Mormon Trail 50
Twin Cedars 43 Orient-Macksburg 38
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Lewis Central def. Skutt Catholic
Logan-Magnolia 43 St. Albert 29
Woodbine 51 Fremont-Mills 34
Central Decatur 72 Clarke 32
River Valley 53 West Harrison 38
275 Conference
Rock Port 35 Stewartsville 20
West Nodaway at Osborn
North Nodaway 42 Mound City 36
Platte Valley at Union Star
Northeast Nodaway 26 Nodaway-Holt 22
South Holt 50 DeKalb 41
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville at Chillicothe
Benton 47 Lafayette 20
Cameron 52 Bishop LeBlond 39
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair at Nebraska City
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 40 Johnson County Central 20
Pioneer Conference
Tri County at Humboldt-TRS
Johnson-Brock 52 Friend 15
Southern 45 Lewiston 18
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell
Metro Conference
Gretna 63 Omaha North 27
Millard North 50 Papillion-LaVista South 38
Millard West 70 Omaha Central 58
Papillion-LaVista 73 Omaha Burke 57
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Arlington 47 Plattsmouth 37
Syracuse 43 Auburn 31
Louisville 52 Raymond Central 30
Ashland-Greenwood 45 Conestoga 29
Lourdes Central Catholic 72 Brownell-Talbot 35
Lincoln Pius X 66 Elkhorn 39
Bennington 68 Roncalli Catholic 52
Platteview 48 Columbus 41
Wahoo 41 Malcolm 22
Centennial 45 Yutan 42
Sterling 42 Freeman 36
Wayne 59 Omaha South 39
Lincoln North Star 57 Omaha Northwest 55