(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East are on to state in Iowa while Worth County and Platte Valley advanced in Missouri on Tuesday.

View the Iowa state tournament brackets linked here.

IA 4A-1: Glenwood 86 LeMars 65 (ON AM 960)

Jenna Hopp scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures, and the Rams advanced to a third state tournament appearance. 

IA 4A-8: Lewis Central 59 Dallas Center-Grimes 41 (ON FM 99.1) 

Megan Witte had 17 points while McKenna Pettepier added 15 and Jayden Cross scored 14 for the Titans in qualifying for their 8th state tournament appearance.

IA 5A-2: Sioux City East 67 Dowling Catholic 63

Nyamer Diew scored 27 points while Katlynn Tucker added 13 and Kennedy McCloy put in 10 to complete a shocking upset.

IOWA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 4A Regional Finals

Region 1: No. 3 Glenwood 86 LeMars 65

Region 8: No. 7 Lewis Central 59 Dallas Center-Grimes 41

Region 2: No. 4 Ballard 58 No. 12 Mason City 45

Region 3: No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock 43 No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 26

Region 4: No. 5 Center Point-Urbana 49 No. 10 Central DeWitt 44

Region 5: No. 1 North Scott 66 No. 11 Keokuk 27

Region 6: No. 15 Clear Creek-Amana 66 No. 2 Marion 49

Region 7: No. 8 Gilbert 55 Grinnell 48

Class 5A Regional Finals

Region 3: No. 4 Johnston 66 No. 15 Abraham Lincoln 45

Region 2: Sioux City East 67 No. 3 Dowling Catholic 63

Region 1: No. 2 Iowa City High 70 Dubuque Hempstead 21

Region 4: No. 1 Waukee 58 No. 13 Ames 35

Region 5: No. 7 Southeast Polk 60 No. 14 Iowa City West 48

Region 6: No. 5 Cedar Falls 51 No. 11 Ankeny Centennial 41

Region 7: No. 6 Waterloo West 46 No. 12 Urbandale 45

Region 8: No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 54 No. 8 Davenport North 45

MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Albany)

Worth County 40 Albany 27

Platte Valley 41 Stanberry 39

NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD

Class A District 2 Semifinals  

Millard South 67 Bellevue East 36

Omaha Northwest 68 South Sioux City 46

Class A District 3 Semifinals

Westside 62 Omaha Benson 40

Millard North 55 Omaha Marian 47 — 2 OT

Class A District 4 Semifinals

Lincoln East 63 Bellevue West 37

Lincoln High 62 Omaha Burke 38

Class A District 5 Semifinals

North Platte 64 Omaha Central 46

Millard West 60 Elkhorn South 45

Class A District 6 Semifinals

Papillion-LaVista 56 Columbus 26

Papillion-LaVista South 67 Elkhorn 62

Class A District 7 Semifinals

Fremont 74 Lincoln North Star 41

Lincoln Southwest 37 Gretna 24

REGULAR SEASON SCOREBOARD

Midland Empire Conference

