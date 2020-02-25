(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Lewis Central and Sioux City East are on to state in Iowa while Worth County and Platte Valley advanced in Missouri on Tuesday.
View the Iowa state tournament brackets linked here.
IA 4A-1: Glenwood 86 LeMars 65 (ON AM 960)
Jenna Hopp scored 20 points to lead five players in double figures, and the Rams advanced to a third state tournament appearance.
IA 4A-8: Lewis Central 59 Dallas Center-Grimes 41 (ON FM 99.1)
Megan Witte had 17 points while McKenna Pettepier added 15 and Jayden Cross scored 14 for the Titans in qualifying for their 8th state tournament appearance.
IA 5A-2: Sioux City East 67 Dowling Catholic 63
Nyamer Diew scored 27 points while Katlynn Tucker added 13 and Kennedy McCloy put in 10 to complete a shocking upset.
IOWA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 4A Regional Finals
Region 1: No. 3 Glenwood 86 LeMars 65
Region 8: No. 7 Lewis Central 59 Dallas Center-Grimes 41
Region 2: No. 4 Ballard 58 No. 12 Mason City 45
Region 3: No. 6 Waverly-Shell Rock 43 No. 9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 26
Region 4: No. 5 Center Point-Urbana 49 No. 10 Central DeWitt 44
Region 5: No. 1 North Scott 66 No. 11 Keokuk 27
Region 6: No. 15 Clear Creek-Amana 66 No. 2 Marion 49
Region 7: No. 8 Gilbert 55 Grinnell 48
Class 5A Regional Finals
Region 3: No. 4 Johnston 66 No. 15 Abraham Lincoln 45
Region 2: Sioux City East 67 No. 3 Dowling Catholic 63
Region 1: No. 2 Iowa City High 70 Dubuque Hempstead 21
Region 4: No. 1 Waukee 58 No. 13 Ames 35
Region 5: No. 7 Southeast Polk 60 No. 14 Iowa City West 48
Region 6: No. 5 Cedar Falls 51 No. 11 Ankeny Centennial 41
Region 7: No. 6 Waterloo West 46 No. 12 Urbandale 45
Region 8: No. 9 Cedar Rapids Prairie 54 No. 8 Davenport North 45
MISSOURI GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Albany)
Worth County 40 Albany 27
Platte Valley 41 Stanberry 39
NEBRASKA GIRLS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD
Class A District 2 Semifinals
Millard South 67 Bellevue East 36
Omaha Northwest 68 South Sioux City 46
Class A District 3 Semifinals
Westside 62 Omaha Benson 40
Millard North 55 Omaha Marian 47 — 2 OT
Class A District 4 Semifinals
Lincoln East 63 Bellevue West 37
Lincoln High 62 Omaha Burke 38
Class A District 5 Semifinals
North Platte 64 Omaha Central 46
Millard West 60 Elkhorn South 45
Class A District 6 Semifinals
Papillion-LaVista 56 Columbus 26
Papillion-LaVista South 67 Elkhorn 62
Class A District 7 Semifinals
Fremont 74 Lincoln North Star 41
Lincoln Southwest 37 Gretna 24
REGULAR SEASON SCOREBOARD
Midland Empire Conference
Lafayette at Savannah