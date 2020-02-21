(KMAland) -- St. Albert, AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Martensdale-St. Marys and Exira/EHK moved to regional finals on Friday night in KMAland girls hoops.
TT 1A-6: Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Lamoni 40
Martensdale-St. Marys opened a 34-18 lead at half and cruised on from there.
Abby Martin led Lamoni with 12 points in the defeat.
TT 1A-7: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Stanton 50
Macy Emgarten scored 19 points, and Tatum Grubbs went for 10 to lead Exira/EHK to their 21st straight win.
Kami Tibben topped Stanton with 11 points while Jenna Stephens had 10.
TT 1A-7: St. Albert 60 Central Decatur 55
Jordyn Blaha poured in 24 points to send St. Albert to the win.
TT 2A-8: AHSTW 63 Nodaway Valley 58
Kailey Jones scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds for AHSTW in the win. Claire Denning added 15 points, Claire Harris finished with 14 and Kinsey Scheffler chipped in 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Maddox DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 22 points. Alyssa Davis had 16 for the Wolverines.
TT 2A-8: Logan-Magnolia 48 Mount Ayr 35
Kylie Morrison had 23 points for Logan-Magnolia in the victory.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Iowa Girls Tournament Trail
Class 1A Region 6 – Semifinals
North Mahaska 49 Lynnville-Sully 34
Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Lamoni 40
Class 1A Region 7 – Semifinals
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Stanton 50
St. Albert 60 Central Decatur 55
Class 1A Region 8 – Semifinals
Newell-Fonda 76 Paton-Churdan 18
Woodbury Central 43 CAM, Anita 32
Class 2A Region 3 – Semifinals
West Hancock 67 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51
Panorama 69 IKM-Manning 65
Class 2A Region 8 – Semifinals
Logan-Magnolia 48 Mount Ayr 35
AHSTW 63 Nodaway Valley 58
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season
Midland Empire Conference
Chillicothe 53 Cameron 45
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 70 Millard West 62
Gretna 48 Elkhorn South 38
Millard North 56 Omaha Central 47
Millard South 72 Papillion-LaVista 51
Omaha Marian 52 Papillion-LaVista South 50
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Elkhorn 56 Bellevue East 51
Lincoln Southwest 72 Omaha Bryan 17
Omaha Burke 61 Kearney 37
Omaha North 66 Lincoln High 55
Westside 48 Lincoln Southeast 26