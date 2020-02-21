IGHSAU

(KMAland) -- St. Albert, AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Martensdale-St. Marys and Exira/EHK moved to regional finals on Friday night in KMAland girls hoops.

TT 1A-6: Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Lamoni 40 

Martensdale-St. Marys opened a 34-18 lead at half and cruised on from there.

Abby Martin led Lamoni with 12 points in the defeat.

TT 1A-7: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Stanton 50 

Macy Emgarten scored 19 points, and Tatum Grubbs went for 10 to lead Exira/EHK to their 21st straight win.

Kami Tibben topped Stanton with 11 points while Jenna Stephens had 10.

TT 1A-7: St. Albert 60 Central Decatur 55 

Jordyn Blaha poured in 24 points to send St. Albert to the win.

TT 2A-8: AHSTW 63 Nodaway Valley 58 

Kailey Jones scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds for AHSTW in the win. Claire Denning added 15 points, Claire Harris finished with 14 and Kinsey Scheffler chipped in 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Maddox DeVault led Nodaway Valley with 22 points. Alyssa Davis had 16 for the Wolverines.

TT 2A-8: Logan-Magnolia 48 Mount Ayr 35 

Kylie Morrison had 23 points for Logan-Magnolia in the victory.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Iowa Girls Tournament Trail

Class 1A Region 6 – Semifinals

North Mahaska 49 Lynnville-Sully 34

Martensdale-St. Marys 55 Lamoni 40

Class 1A Region 7 – Semifinals

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 60 Stanton 50

St. Albert 60 Central Decatur 55

Class 1A Region 8 – Semifinals

Newell-Fonda 76 Paton-Churdan 18

Woodbury Central 43 CAM, Anita 32

Class 2A Region 3 – Semifinals

West Hancock 67 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51

Panorama 69 IKM-Manning 65

Class 2A Region 8 – Semifinals

Logan-Magnolia 48 Mount Ayr 35

AHSTW 63 Nodaway Valley 58

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Regular Season

Midland Empire Conference

Chillicothe 53 Cameron 45

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 70 Millard West 62

Gretna 48 Elkhorn South 38 

Millard North 56 Omaha Central 47

Millard South 72 Papillion-LaVista 51

Omaha Marian 52 Papillion-LaVista South 50

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Elkhorn 56 Bellevue East 51

Lincoln Southwest 72 Omaha Bryan 17

Omaha Burke 61 Kearney 37

Omaha North 66 Lincoln High 55

Westside 48 Lincoln Southeast 26