(KMAland) -- St. Albert upset Red Oak, East Mills & Fremont-Mills rolled along, IKM-Manning picked up a big WIC win, Exira/EHK downed CAM and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: St. Albert 57 Red Oak 44
Jordyn Blaha had 19 points and four assists for the Saintes in the upset victory. Allie Petry added 12 points while Makenna Shepard had 10.
Ellie Rengstorf and Sophie Walker had 11 points apiece for the Tigers.
H-10: Lewis Central 58 Harlan 34
Grace Ruzicka and Megan Witte had 15 points each for Lewis Central, and Delaney Esterling finished with 12 points.
Harlan’s Ashley Hall scored nine points.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 58 Kuemper Catholic 26
Payton Goslar led the way for Denison-Schleswig with 21 points. Paige Andersen added 11.
CORNER: East Mills 58 Essex 22
Miah Urban led four players in double figures for East Mills with 15 points to go with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Natalie Goodman added 11 points while Emily Williams and Alex Knop had 10 points apiece. Knop also had nine steals in the victory.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 49 Griswold 27
Kaelyn Driskell had a game-high 14 points for Fremont-Mills while Malea Moore finished with 10 points.
Mikala Pelzer had 10 points and seven rebounds for Griswold.
WIC: AHSTW 48 Treynor 39 (On KMA 960)
Kinsey Scheffler had 18 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists for AHSTW in the win.
Mandy Stogdill led Treynor with 10 points.
WIC: Underwood 57 Missouri Valley 40
Lauren Brown had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Erin McMains finished with 12 points and Kendra Kuck hard 11 points for Underwood.
Morghan Herman led Missouri Valley with 11 points.
WIC: IKM-Manning 64 Logan-Magnolia 58
Lexie Branning led IKM-Manning with 18 points and five rebounds, and Bre Muhlbauer added 16 points for the Wolves. Alexa Ahrenholtz chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds.
Kylie Morrison topped Logan-Magnolia with 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Violet Lapke had 14 points, and Emilie Thompson scored 13 for the Panthers.
POI: Southwest Valley 51 Bedford 31
Southwest Valley outscored Bedford 33-12 in the middle quarters to pull away for the win.
Macie Sefrit had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for Bedford.
POI: Central Decatur 60 Wayne 20
Alaina Applegate had 16 points, seven rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals to lead Central Decatur. Riley Bell added 13 points and six boards.
POI: Mount Ayr 65 Nodaway Valley 42 (On KMA-FM 99.1)
Channler Henle led Mount Ayr with 22 points on seven made 3-pointers.
RVC: Exira/EHK 38 CAM 32
Shay Burmeister had eight points while Quinn Grubbs and Macy Emgarten finished with seven each for Exira/EHK in the important win.
Sammi Jahde topped CAM with 10 points while Zoey Baylor finished with nine.
RVC: Boyer Valley 64 West Harrison 26
Katelyn Neilsen scored 23 points while Leah Cooper put in 16 points to lead Boyer Valley.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 35 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25
Hannah Whitver had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead Glidden-Ralston in the win.
IA NC: Le Mars 74 Unity Christian 61
Shaniah Temple had 30 points and four steals to lead Le Mars in the victory.
BLUEGRASS: Murray 45 Mormon Trail 23
Kinzee Eggers scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Murray in the win.
FRONTIER: Heartland Christian 60 Omaha Christian Academy 33
Bella Dingus had 28 points and five steals to lead Heartland Christian in the conference victory. Shelena Cochran also hit double digits with 10 points and added 14 rebounds and five steals.
275: East Atchison 61 Osborn 37
Brynnann Poppa led East Atchison with 12 points. Four others scored at least eight points in the win.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 57 Red Oak 44
Lewis Central 58 Harlan 34
Denison-Schleswig 58 Kuemper Catholic 26
Corner Conference
East Mills 58 Essex 22
Fremont-Mills 49 Griswold 27
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 48 Treynor 39
IKM-Manning 64 Logan-Magnolia 58
Underwood 57 Missouri Valley 40
Tri-Center 46 Riverside 31
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 51 Bedford 31
Central Decatur 60 Wayne 20
Mount Ayr 65 Nodaway Valley 42
Martensdale-St. Marys 54 Southeast Warren 36
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 64 West Harrison 26
Glidden-Ralston 35 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25
Exira/EHK 38 CAM 32
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 49 Ankeny Christian 9
Murray 45 Mormon Trail 23
Orient-Macksburg 48 Moravia 33
Seymour 48 Melcher-Dallas 39
Lamoni at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
West Bend-Mallard 40 Paton-Churdan 20
Bishop Heelan Catholic 66 South Sioux City 42
Le Mars 74 Unity Christian 61
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 52 Dakota Valley 35
Sioux City North 65 Omaha Bryan 32
Heartland Christian 60 Omaha Christian Academy 33
275 Conference
East Atchison 61 Osborn 37
Rock Port 31 Mound City 24
Platte Valley def. DeKalb
South Holt 41 Nodaway-Holt 36
North Nodaway 50 West Nodaway 32
Stewartsville 55 Union Star 22
Midland Empire Conference
Maryville 51 St. Pius X 42
Pioneer Conference
Tri County 47 Friend 23
Lourdes Central Catholic 47 Johnson-Brock 32
Metro Conference
Millard North 56 Elkhorn South 28
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
East Buchanan 68 Cameron 54
Albany 46 North Andrew 39
Worth County 43 Stanberry 37
Falls City 45 Nebraska City 35
Plattsmouth 49 Louisville 45
Arlington 48 Wisner-Pilger 36
Ashland-Greenwood 44 Omaha Brownell Talbot 28
Douglas County West 51 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 25
West Point-Beemer 52 Fort Calhoun 19
Platteview 45 Roncalli Catholic 42
Lincoln Lutheran 47 Wahoo 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 45 Elmwood-Murdock 40
Mead 63 Cedar Bluffs 31
Sterling 67 Palmyra 30
Yutan 47 Omaha Concordia 29
Meridian 55 Lewiston 18
Lincoln High 50 Omaha Benson 31
Omaha Central 48 Omaha Mercy 39