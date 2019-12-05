(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig rolled, Johnson-Brock took down Sidney, Stanton had five in double figures to move to 4-0 and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.
NC: Denison-Schleswig 68 Storm Lake 34
Paige Andersen put in 19 points, and Hannah Neemann added 14 for the Monarchs in the win.
NC: Johnson-Brock 46 Sidney 38
Maddy Duncan led Sidney with 21 points in the defeat.
NC: Stanton 70 Riverside 20
Marleigh Johnson had 15 points to five players in double figures. Kami Tibben pitched in 13 points, Hope Ogletree and Abby Burke had 12 each and Jenna Stephens scored 10.
NC: Bedford 47 Murray 32
Kennedy Weed score 22 points to lead Bedford while Kelly Weed had eight and Macie Sefrit scored seven.
Kinzee Eggers led Murray with 12 points.
SI: Staley 49 Maryville 39
Serena Sundell scored 28 of Maryville’s 39 points. The Spoofhounds will play for third place in the Savannah Invitational.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri River Conference
Le Mars 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Denison-Schleswig 68 Storm Lake 34
Johnson-Brock 46 Sidney 38
Stanton 70 Riverside 20
Bedford 47 Murray 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 46 Woodward-Granger 40
West Monona 71 West Harrison 15
Earlham 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Sioux City West 48 Spirit Lake 43
Platte Valley Invitational
Stewartsville 51 Union Star 13
Northeast Nodaway 29 West Nodaway 28
Albany Invitational
Platte Valley 41 Albany 23
Worth County 41 Stanberry 29
Savannah Invitational
Staley 49 Maryville 39
Chillicothe vs. William Chrisman , 8:30 PM
Non-Conference (Missouri)
Cameron 75 Plattsburg 44
St. Pius X 48 East Buchanan 36
North Andrew 51 West Platte 35
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Platteview def. Fort Calhoun
East Central Nebraska Conference
Louisville 55 Conestoga 38
Freeman 56 Palmyra 34
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 42 Pawnee City 38
Friend at Lewiston
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Bennington 68 Wahoo 53
Omaha Mercy 43 Blair 42
Arlington 43 West Point-Beemer 37
Douglas County West 38 Omaha Brownell Talbot 31
Wilber-Clatonia 34 Tri County 31 — OT
Lincoln Southwest 44 Millard West 27
Papillion-La Vista 67 Kearney 30
Papillion-La Vista South 66 Grand Island 15