(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig rolled, Johnson-Brock took down Sidney, Stanton had five in double figures to move to 4-0 and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball action.

NC: Denison-Schleswig 68 Storm Lake 34 

Paige Andersen put in 19 points, and Hannah Neemann added 14 for the Monarchs in the win.

NC: Johnson-Brock 46 Sidney 38  

Maddy Duncan led Sidney with 21 points in the defeat.

NC: Stanton 70 Riverside 20 

Marleigh Johnson had 15 points to five players in double figures. Kami Tibben pitched in 13 points, Hope Ogletree and Abby Burke had 12 each and Jenna Stephens scored 10.

NC: Bedford 47 Murray 32 

Kennedy Weed score 22 points to lead Bedford while Kelly Weed had eight and Macie Sefrit scored seven.

Kinzee Eggers led Murray with 12 points.

SI: Staley 49 Maryville 39 

Serena Sundell scored 28 of Maryville’s 39 points. The Spoofhounds will play for third place in the Savannah Invitational. 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Missouri River Conference

Le Mars 49 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Denison-Schleswig 68 Storm Lake 34

Johnson-Brock 46 Sidney 38 

Stanton 70 Riverside 20

Bedford 47 Murray 32

Martensdale-St. Marys 46 Woodward-Granger 40

West Monona 71 West Harrison 15

Earlham 44 Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Sioux City West 48 Spirit Lake 43

Platte Valley Invitational

Stewartsville 51 Union Star 13

Northeast Nodaway 29 West Nodaway 28

Albany Invitational

Platte Valley 41 Albany 23

Worth County 41 Stanberry 29

Savannah Invitational

Staley 49 Maryville 39

Chillicothe vs. William Chrisman , 8:30 PM

Non-Conference (Missouri)

Cameron 75 Plattsburg 44

St. Pius X 48 East Buchanan 36

North Andrew 51 West Platte 35

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Platteview def. Fort Calhoun

East Central Nebraska Conference

Louisville 55 Conestoga 38

Freeman 56 Palmyra 34

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 42 Pawnee City 38

Friend at Lewiston 

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Bennington 68 Wahoo 53

Omaha Mercy 43 Blair 42

Arlington 43 West Point-Beemer 37

Douglas County West 38 Omaha Brownell Talbot 31

Wilber-Clatonia 34 Tri County 31 — OT

Lincoln Southwest 44 Millard West 27

Papillion-La Vista 67 Kearney 30

Papillion-La Vista South 66 Grand Island 15