High School Basketball
(KMAland) -- Atlantic and Creston lost while Stanton and Martensdale-St. Marys opened with wins in KMAland high school girls basketball action on Friday.

GIRLS: Des Moines Christian 55 Creston 54 

Sam Dunphy scored 18 points, Sydney Hartsock added 14 and Kelsey Fields put in 11 for Creston in the tight loss.

GIRLS: Martensdale-St. Marys 51 Madrid 24 

Skylyr Stewart hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Martensdale-St. Marys. Jensen Archibald added 11 points and Anna Parrott had 10.

Non-Conference (Iowa)

GIRLS: Bondurant-Farrar 52 Atlantic 42

GIRLS: Stanton 60 Diagonal 28

