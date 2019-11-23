(KMAland) -- Atlantic and Creston lost while Stanton and Martensdale-St. Marys opened with wins in KMAland high school girls basketball action on Friday.
GIRLS: Des Moines Christian 55 Creston 54
Sam Dunphy scored 18 points, Sydney Hartsock added 14 and Kelsey Fields put in 11 for Creston in the tight loss.
GIRLS: Martensdale-St. Marys 51 Madrid 24
Skylyr Stewart hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Martensdale-St. Marys. Jensen Archibald added 11 points and Anna Parrott had 10.
Non-Conference (Iowa)
GIRLS: Bondurant-Farrar 52 Atlantic 42
GIRLS: Stanton 60 Diagonal 28
