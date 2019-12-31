Serena Sundell, Maryville
Buy Now

Pictured: Serena Sundell

 Photo: Austin McNorton/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Serena Sundell lifted Maryville to the Bishop LeBlond championship and more from the Monday in KMAland girls hoops.

LEBLOND: Maryville 36 East Buchanan 34 

Serena Sundell scored 24 points, including two from the free throw line with 2.8 seconds left, to lift Maryville to the win. 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Metro Conference Tournament

Millard South 83 Omaha North 14

Omaha Marian 55 Bellevue West 47

Omaha Burke 66 Papillion-La Vista South 57

Millard North 49 Elkhorn South 37

Omaha Westside 52 Gretna 40

Millard West 73 Omaha Central 67

Omaha Northwest 49 Omaha Benson 47

Papillion-La Vista 64 Bellevue East 39

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament

Championship: Maryville 36 East Buchanan 34

3rd Place: Mid-Buchanan 55 Bishop LeBlond 44

5th Place: North Andrew 66 Hogan Prep 35

7th Place: Falls City 74 Kansas City East 17

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament

Championship: Roncalli Catholic 54 Ashland-Greenwood 50 — OT

Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 45 Plattsmouth 35

Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament

Championship: Humboldt-TRS 41 Johnson-Brock 34

Consolation: Pawnee City 37 Deshler 17

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament

Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 49 Omaha Brownell Talbot 27

Consolation: Fort Calhoun 43 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 29

Mead Holiday Tournament

Osceola 46 Cornerstone Christian 21