(KMAland) -- Serena Sundell lifted Maryville to the Bishop LeBlond championship and more from the Monday in KMAland girls hoops.
LEBLOND: Maryville 36 East Buchanan 34
Serena Sundell scored 24 points, including two from the free throw line with 2.8 seconds left, to lift Maryville to the win.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Metro Conference Tournament
Millard South 83 Omaha North 14
Omaha Marian 55 Bellevue West 47
Omaha Burke 66 Papillion-La Vista South 57
Millard North 49 Elkhorn South 37
Omaha Westside 52 Gretna 40
Millard West 73 Omaha Central 67
Omaha Northwest 49 Omaha Benson 47
Papillion-La Vista 64 Bellevue East 39
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
Championship: Maryville 36 East Buchanan 34
3rd Place: Mid-Buchanan 55 Bishop LeBlond 44
5th Place: North Andrew 66 Hogan Prep 35
7th Place: Falls City 74 Kansas City East 17
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament
Championship: Roncalli Catholic 54 Ashland-Greenwood 50 — OT
Consolation: Archbishop Bergan 45 Plattsmouth 35
Humboldt-TRS Holiday Tournament
Championship: Humboldt-TRS 41 Johnson-Brock 34
Consolation: Pawnee City 37 Deshler 17
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 49 Omaha Brownell Talbot 27
Consolation: Fort Calhoun 43 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 29
Mead Holiday Tournament
Osceola 46 Cornerstone Christian 21