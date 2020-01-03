(KMAland) -- Red Oak took down Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood held off LC, St. Albert rolled on the road, AL took down Harlan, East Mills blasted Bedford and more from the night in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Atlantic 58 Shenandoah 35
Haley Rasmussen had 17 points and five steals for the Trojans while McKenzie Waters had a game-high 18 points.
Ava Wolf topped Shenandoah with 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
H-10: Creston 61 Clarinda 21
Sam Dunphy scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Creston while Kelsey Fields added 13 and eight with three blocks. Sydney Hartsock also had eight points, five assists and three steals.
Hallee Fine led Clarinda with seven points while McKenna Yearington added six points.
H-10: Red Oak 61 Denison-Schleswig 45
Chloe Johnson scored 14 points and had 14 rebounds to lead Red Oak, which moved to 9-0 on the season. Ellie Rengstorf added 14 points, and Sophie Walker finished with 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five blocks. Allie West chipped in eights points and nine rebounds.
Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann had 14 points each for Denison-Schleswig.
H-10: Glenwood 61 Lewis Central 56
Jenna Hopp had 18 points and Madison Camden and Elle Scarborough added 12 each for Glenwood.
H-10: St. Albert 67 Kuemper Catholic 39
Allie Petry poured in 32 points for St. Albert in the dominant win. Lauren Williams added 12 points, and Jordyn Blaha had 10 for the Saintes.
Mallory Badding topped the Knights with 11 points.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 64 Harlan 39
Julia Wagoner hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 total points for Abraham Lincoln in the victory.
CORNER: Stanton 55 Griswold 39
Jenna Stephens had 15 points and Kami Tibben added 14 points and eight steals for Stanton. Hope Ogletree chipped in 10 points and six steals.
NC: East Mills 50 Bedford 30
Emily Williams scored 14 points and had 14 rebounds for East Mills while Alex Knop added 12 points and six boards. Miah Urban put in 10 points for the Wolverines.
Bedford’s Darcy Davis had 12 points while Kennedy Weed added nine.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 57 Audubon 40
Violete Lapke had 22 points and Kylie Morrison scored 21 for Logan-Magnolia in a key WIC win.
WIC: Underwood 51 Tri-Center 17
Erin McMains scored 12 points and had 10 steals for Underwood in the win.
POI: Southwest Valley 69 Southeast Warren 50
Jentry Schafer and Rylee Jacobs scored 19 points apiece for Southwest Valley.
NC: Lenox 55 Diagonal 31
TJ Stoaks scored 19 points and had four rebounds for Lenox in the victory. McKinna Hogan had 11 points, Cassidy Nelson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds and Jynessa Cox added nine points.
For Diagonal, Kerrigan Mobley scored 14 points. Taylor Lumbard added seven.
NC: Mount Ayr 68 Worth County 51
Samantha Stewart scored 29 points and had four steals for Mount Ayr in the victory. Rachel Sobotka added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Channler Henle finished with nine points, seven assists and six rebounds.
Regan Allee had 12 points for Worth County while Kristen New scored 11.
RVC: CAM, Anita 65 Woodbine 36
Molly Venteicher and Sammi Jahde scored 15 points each for the Cougars in the dominant win. Zoey Baylor chipped in 12 points.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 West Harrison 23
Brynn Bass had 15 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Haley Koch scored 15 points for West Harrison in the defeat.
275: East Atchison 77 West Nodaway 15
East Atchison scored 34 straight points in the first quarter to put the game on ice. Jaycee Graves led the Wolves with 17 points while Morgan Parshall had 14 and Natalie Hedlund put in 10.
Reagan Hagey had eight points for West Nodaway.
NC: Syracuse 64 Wilber-Clatonia 17
Lilly Volertsen had 14 points for Syracuse to lead three players in double figures. Sam Pester added 13, and Grace Damme finished with 10 points.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 58 Shenandoah 35
Creston 61 Clarinda 21
Red Oak 61 Denison-Schleswig 45
Glenwood 61 Lewis Central 56
St. Albert 67 Kuemper Catholic 39
Corner Conference
Stanton 55 Griswold 39
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 57 Audubon 40
IKM-Manning 92 Missouri Valley 37
Underwood 51 Tri-Center 17
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 69 Southeast Warren 50
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 47 Ar-We-Va 43
CAM, Anita 65 Woodbine 36
Boyer Valley 50 Paton-Churdan 47
Coon Rapids-Bayard 48 West Harrison 23
Non-Conference/Other (Iowa)
Abraham Lincoln 64 Harlan 39
East Mills 50 Bedford 30
Lenox 55 Diagonal 31
Mount Ayr 68 Worth County 51
Central Decatur 59 Chariton 31
Western Christian 68 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54
Centerville 60 Moravia 35
275 Conference
East Atchison 77 West Nodaway 15
Rock Port 47 Platte Valley 17
Osborn 43 Mound City 33
North Nodaway 49 Stewartsville 30
Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb
South Holt 64 Union Star 14
Eastern Midlands Conference
Bennington 53 Blair 50
East Central Nebraska Conference
Freeman 57 Johnson County Central 43
Malcolm 42 Louisville 32
Pioneer Conference
Falls City Sacred Heart 62 Tri County 24
Sterling 41 Johnson-Brock 27
Metro Conference Tournament
Consolation: Gretna 57 Omaha Central 47
Consolation: Omaha Benson 80 Omaha South 26
Championship: Millard South 54 Westside 40
Non-Conference/Other (Missouri & Nebraska)
Nodaway-Holt at North Harrison
Elkhorn 61 Omaha Duchesne 32
Ashland-Greenwood 50 Nebraska City 38
Norris 60 Aurora 32
Plattsmouth 55 Conestoga 36
Yutan 55 Raymond Central 34
Syracuse 64 Wilber-Clatonia 17
Auburn def. Falls City
Pawnee City at Weeping Water
Cross County 54 Friend 12
Fairbury 53 Humboldt-TRS 27