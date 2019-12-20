(KMAland) -- Red Oak held off Harlan, Glenwood stayed unbeaten, Megan Witte went over 1,000 points, Emily Williams had a big night and more from the evening in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 36 

Allie Petry, St. Albert.jpg

Allie Petry scored 22 points and had six rebounds while Isabel Pershing added 14 points, seven assists and five steals for St. Albert. Jordyn Blaha added 10 points and five steals.

Sidda Rodewald led the way for Shenandoah with 13 points while Brenna Godfread had 11.

H-10: Denison-Schleswig 54 Clarinda 23 

Hannah Neemann scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds while Paige Andersen added 10 points and nine boards.

Clarinda’s Jessalee Neihart finished with 9 points and 12 rebounds.

H-10: Red Oak 53 Harlan 50 

Sophie Walker scored 19 points and Chloe Johnson had 17 for Red Oak in the tight road victory.

Ashley Hall led Harlan with 13 points while Claire Schmitz scored 11 and Macie Leinen had 10.

H-10: Glenwood 71 Creston 53

Elle Scarborough & Madison Camden, Glenwood.jpg
Madison Camden had 16 points, Coryl Matheny scored 10 and Elle Scarborough finished with nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Glenwood.

Sam Dunphy had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Creston, and Kelsey Fields added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Braelyn Baker added eight points, seven assists and six rebounds.

H-10: Lewis Central 57 Atlantic 40

Megan Witte, Lewis Central.jpg
Megan Witte had 27 points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career to lead Lewis Central. Bella Smith and Delaney Esterling had nine points each for the Titans.

Haley Rasmussen finished with 13 points for Atlantic. McKenzie Waters added 12 points.

CORNER: East Mills 52 Griswold 30 

Emily Williams led East Mills with 26 points while Alex Knop put in 10 points.

Mikala Pelzer, McKenna Wiechman and Josie Mundorf had seven points apiece for Griswold.

CORNER: Sidney 67 Essex 41 

Chay Ward had 17 points and Maddy Duncan added 15 for Sidney in the win.

Elise Dailey went for 14 points to lead Essex.

CORNER: Stanton 45 Fremont-Mills 33  

Kami Tibben, Stanton.jpg
Kami Tibben scored nine points, 10 rebounds and seven steals for Stanton in the victory.

WIC: IKM-Manning 37 Treynor 32 

Lexi Branning, IKM-Manning.jpg
Lexie Branning scored 10 points and had nine rebounds, and Alexa Ahrenholtz finished with 11 points for IKM-Manning.

Mandy Stogdill scored 16 points for Treynor in the defeat.

NC: West Monona 78 Underwood 53 

Mallory McCall, West Monona.jpg
Mallory McCall scored 31 points and had six rebounds for West Monona.

Aliyah Humphrey and Lauren Brown had 11 points each for Underwood. Erin McMains had 10 points.

RVC: Boyer Valley 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21 

Katelyn Neilsen and Talia Burkhart scored seven points each for Boyer Valley.

Brynn Bass had a game-high 13 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard.

RVC: Exira/EHK 82 West Harrison 22 

Macy Emgarten put in 28 points to lead Exira/EHK. Find the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.

RVC: Ar-We-Va 62 Glidden-Ralston 47 

Jadeyn Smith scored 23 points while Leslie Luft added 21 for Ar-We-Va in the win.

Glidden-Ralston’s Hannah Whitver had 17 points and Gretchen Wallace put in 10.

MRC: Abraham Lincoln 56 Sioux City West 35 

Kayla Schleifman, AL.jpg
Kayla Schleifman picked up 14 points, five rebounds and five steals for AL.

BLUEGRASS: Moravia 61 Seymour 51 

Kim Chandanais had 14 points for Moravia’s first win over Seymour since 2016.

Seymour was led by Natalee Watters, who had 18 points.

OTHER: Heartland Christian 43 Parkview Christian 23 

Bella Dingus had 17 points and six steals for Heartland Christian in the victory. Shelena Cochran had just four points, but she finished with 10 rebounds and six steals.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 36

Denison-Schleswig 54 Clarinda 23

Red Oak 53 Harlan 50

Glenwood 71 Creston 53

Lewis Central 57 Atlantic 40

Corner Conference

East Mills 52 Griswold 30

Sidney 67 Essex 41

Stanton 45 Fremont-Mills 33

Western Iowa Conference

IKM-Manning 37 Treynor 32

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82 West Harrison 22

Ar-We-Va 62 Glidden-Ralston 47

Woodbine at Paton-Churdan 

Missouri River Conference

Abraham Lincoln 56 Sioux City West 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Thomas Jefferson 29

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75 Sioux City East 62

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni 50 Diagonal 28 

Melcher-Dallas 47 Twin Cedars 43

Moravia 61 Seymour 51

Murray 48 Moulton-Udell 41

Non-Conference (Iowa)

West Monona 78 Underwood 53

Heartland Christian 43 Parkview Christian 23

275 Conference

Rock Port 49 Northeast Nodaway 25

Mound City 50 West Nodaway 42

Union Star at Nodaway-Holt 

Platte Valley 42 Osborn 16

South Holt 74 North Nodaway 49

Other (Missouri)

Cameron 34 Lutheran South 30

North Andrew 43 King City 35

Worth County 54 St. Joseph Christian 20

Stanberry 58 Braymer 50

Eastern Midlands Conference

Elkhorn 57 Nebraska City 33

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Douglas County West 38 Raymond Central 32

Wahoo 62 Fort Calhoun 39

East Central Nebraska Conference

Auburn 35 Freeman 29

Yutan 55 Conestoga 23

Louisville 51 Johnson County Central 39

Pioneer Conference

Diller-Odell 52 Lewiston 15

Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Humboldt-TRS 29

Sterling 50 Pawnee City 37

Metro Conference

Omaha Central 56 Bellevue East 40

Bellevue West 66 Omaha South 21

Papillion-La Vista 66 Elkhorn South 45

Millard South 86 Omaha Bryan 3

Millard North 64 Omaha North 39

Millard West 51 Papillion-La Vista South 46

Omaha Burke 55 Omaha Marian 37

Other (Nebraska)

Bennington 57 Skutt Catholic 38 

Norris 55 Seward 36

Falls City 60 Plattsmouth 55

Arlington 62 Boys Town 14

Syracuse 43 Lincoln Lutheran 33 

Mead 54 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39

Lawrence-Nelson 65 Friend 18

Archbishop Bergan 35 Lourdes Central Catholic 24