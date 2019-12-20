(KMAland) -- Red Oak held off Harlan, Glenwood stayed unbeaten, Megan Witte went over 1,000 points, Emily Williams had a big night and more from the evening in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 36
Allie Petry scored 22 points and had six rebounds while Isabel Pershing added 14 points, seven assists and five steals for St. Albert. Jordyn Blaha added 10 points and five steals.
Sidda Rodewald led the way for Shenandoah with 13 points while Brenna Godfread had 11.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 54 Clarinda 23
Hannah Neemann scored 27 points and had 10 rebounds while Paige Andersen added 10 points and nine boards.
Clarinda’s Jessalee Neihart finished with 9 points and 12 rebounds.
H-10: Red Oak 53 Harlan 50
Sophie Walker scored 19 points and Chloe Johnson had 17 for Red Oak in the tight road victory.
Ashley Hall led Harlan with 13 points while Claire Schmitz scored 11 and Macie Leinen had 10.
H-10: Glenwood 71 Creston 53
Madison Camden had 16 points, Coryl Matheny scored 10 and Elle Scarborough finished with nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Glenwood.
Sam Dunphy had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Creston, and Kelsey Fields added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Braelyn Baker added eight points, seven assists and six rebounds.
H-10: Lewis Central 57 Atlantic 40
Megan Witte had 27 points and surpassed 1,000 points for her career to lead Lewis Central. Bella Smith and Delaney Esterling had nine points each for the Titans.
Haley Rasmussen finished with 13 points for Atlantic. McKenzie Waters added 12 points.
CORNER: East Mills 52 Griswold 30
Emily Williams led East Mills with 26 points while Alex Knop put in 10 points.
Mikala Pelzer, McKenna Wiechman and Josie Mundorf had seven points apiece for Griswold.
CORNER: Sidney 67 Essex 41
Chay Ward had 17 points and Maddy Duncan added 15 for Sidney in the win.
Elise Dailey went for 14 points to lead Essex.
CORNER: Stanton 45 Fremont-Mills 33
Kami Tibben scored nine points, 10 rebounds and seven steals for Stanton in the victory.
WIC: IKM-Manning 37 Treynor 32
Lexie Branning scored 10 points and had nine rebounds, and Alexa Ahrenholtz finished with 11 points for IKM-Manning.
Mandy Stogdill scored 16 points for Treynor in the defeat.
NC: West Monona 78 Underwood 53
Mallory McCall scored 31 points and had six rebounds for West Monona.
Aliyah Humphrey and Lauren Brown had 11 points each for Underwood. Erin McMains had 10 points.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
Katelyn Neilsen and Talia Burkhart scored seven points each for Boyer Valley.
Brynn Bass had a game-high 13 points for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
RVC: Exira/EHK 82 West Harrison 22
Macy Emgarten put in 28 points to lead Exira/EHK. Find the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 62 Glidden-Ralston 47
Jadeyn Smith scored 23 points while Leslie Luft added 21 for Ar-We-Va in the win.
Glidden-Ralston’s Hannah Whitver had 17 points and Gretchen Wallace put in 10.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 56 Sioux City West 35
Kayla Schleifman picked up 14 points, five rebounds and five steals for AL.
BLUEGRASS: Moravia 61 Seymour 51
Kim Chandanais had 14 points for Moravia’s first win over Seymour since 2016.
Seymour was led by Natalee Watters, who had 18 points.
OTHER: Heartland Christian 43 Parkview Christian 23
Bella Dingus had 17 points and six steals for Heartland Christian in the victory. Shelena Cochran had just four points, but she finished with 10 rebounds and six steals.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
St. Albert 61 Shenandoah 36
Denison-Schleswig 54 Clarinda 23
Red Oak 53 Harlan 50
Glenwood 71 Creston 53
Lewis Central 57 Atlantic 40
Corner Conference
East Mills 52 Griswold 30
Sidney 67 Essex 41
Stanton 45 Fremont-Mills 33
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 37 Treynor 32
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 82 West Harrison 22
Ar-We-Va 62 Glidden-Ralston 47
Woodbine at Paton-Churdan
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 56 Sioux City West 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic 50 Thomas Jefferson 29
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 75 Sioux City East 62
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 50 Diagonal 28
Melcher-Dallas 47 Twin Cedars 43
Moravia 61 Seymour 51
Murray 48 Moulton-Udell 41
Non-Conference (Iowa)
West Monona 78 Underwood 53
Heartland Christian 43 Parkview Christian 23
275 Conference
Rock Port 49 Northeast Nodaway 25
Mound City 50 West Nodaway 42
Union Star at Nodaway-Holt
Platte Valley 42 Osborn 16
South Holt 74 North Nodaway 49
Other (Missouri)
Cameron 34 Lutheran South 30
North Andrew 43 King City 35
Worth County 54 St. Joseph Christian 20
Stanberry 58 Braymer 50
Eastern Midlands Conference
Elkhorn 57 Nebraska City 33
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Douglas County West 38 Raymond Central 32
Wahoo 62 Fort Calhoun 39
East Central Nebraska Conference
Auburn 35 Freeman 29
Yutan 55 Conestoga 23
Louisville 51 Johnson County Central 39
Pioneer Conference
Diller-Odell 52 Lewiston 15
Falls City Sacred Heart 58 Humboldt-TRS 29
Sterling 50 Pawnee City 37
Metro Conference
Omaha Central 56 Bellevue East 40
Bellevue West 66 Omaha South 21
Papillion-La Vista 66 Elkhorn South 45
Millard South 86 Omaha Bryan 3
Millard North 64 Omaha North 39
Millard West 51 Papillion-La Vista South 46
Omaha Burke 55 Omaha Marian 37
Other (Nebraska)
Bennington 57 Skutt Catholic 38
Norris 55 Seward 36
Falls City 60 Plattsmouth 55
Arlington 62 Boys Town 14
Syracuse 43 Lincoln Lutheran 33
Mead 54 Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39
Lawrence-Nelson 65 Friend 18
Archbishop Bergan 35 Lourdes Central Catholic 24