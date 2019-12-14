Shenandoah Logo
Buy Now

(KMAland) -- Ava Wolf scored 24 in a Shenandoah win over Clarinda, HC took down Essex, Exira/EHK edged IKM-Manning and more from Saturday in KMAland girls basketball.

H-10: Shenandoah 58 Clarinda 44 

Ava Wolf scored a career-high 24 points for Shenandoah in the victory. 

NC: Carroll 57 Denison-Schleswig 39 

Paige Andersen finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.

NC: Heartland Christian 57 Essex 54 

Bella Dingus had 22 points, six steals and four rebounds for Heartland Christian. Sarah Stile added 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Shelena Cochran pitched in 13 points, 13 rebounds and six steals.

Elise Dailey had 17 points for Essex while Desi Glasgow added 14 and Brianne Johnson finished with 10.

NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 IKM-Manning 50 

Lexie Branning had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nicole Hanson added 12 points for IKM-Manning.

NC: Moulton-Udell 51 Moravia 24 

Chelsey Boettcher led Moulton-Udell with 17 points, and Isabel Hanes topped Moravia with 12.

NC: Elmwood-Murdock 29 Auburn 18 

Sydney Anderson scored 15 points for Elmwood-Murdock.

NC: Ashland-Greenwood 50 Louisville 39 

Louisville’s McKenzie Norris scored 18 points.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah 58 Clarinda 44

Bluegrass Conference

Moulton-Udell 51 Moravia 24

Non-Conference (Iowa)

Carroll 57 Denison-Schleswig 39

Red Oak 48 Treynor 31

Heartland Christian 57 Essex 54

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 IKM-Manning 50

Davis County 62 Wayne 50

Sioux City East 51 South Sioux City 42

Western Christian 41 Le Mars 35

Albia 31 Twin Cedars 21

Melcher-Dallas def. Cardinal

Eastern Midlands Conference

Blair 34 Norris 32

Nebraska Capitol Conference

Syracuse 55 Raymond Central 30

East Central Nebraska Conference

Elmwood-Murdock 29 Auburn 18

Freeman 67 Conestoga 32

Metro Conference

Bellevue West 60 Bellevue East 50

Westside 63 Papillion-La Vista South 46

Papillion-La Vista 64 Omaha Marian 43

Non-Conference (Nebraska)

Gross Catholic 53 Bennington 49

Plattsmouth 50 Schuyler 13

Ashland-Greenwood 50 Louisville 39

Douglas County West 37 Mead 36

Johnson County Central 50 Pawnee City 38

Malcolm at Cross County 

Sandy Creek 56 Friend 22

Southern 33 Deshler 23

Centennial 65 Tri County 13

Lincoln North Star 53 Elkhorn South 48

Millard West 57 Norfolk 36

Millard South 75 Kearney 43

Millard North 42 Lincoln Southwest 41

Omaha Benson 51 Lincoln Southeast 20

Fremont 94 Omaha Bryan 20

Omaha Burke 62 Lincoln Northeast 44

Lincoln East 90 Omaha Northwest 44

Grand Island 58 Omaha South 30

Lincoln High 63 Omaha Central 59