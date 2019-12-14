(KMAland) -- Ava Wolf scored 24 in a Shenandoah win over Clarinda, HC took down Essex, Exira/EHK edged IKM-Manning and more from Saturday in KMAland girls basketball.
H-10: Shenandoah 58 Clarinda 44
Ava Wolf scored a career-high 24 points for Shenandoah in the victory.
NC: Carroll 57 Denison-Schleswig 39
Paige Andersen finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Denison-Schleswig in the defeat.
NC: Heartland Christian 57 Essex 54
Bella Dingus had 22 points, six steals and four rebounds for Heartland Christian. Sarah Stile added 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Shelena Cochran pitched in 13 points, 13 rebounds and six steals.
Elise Dailey had 17 points for Essex while Desi Glasgow added 14 and Brianne Johnson finished with 10.
NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 IKM-Manning 50
Lexie Branning had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nicole Hanson added 12 points for IKM-Manning.
NC: Moulton-Udell 51 Moravia 24
Chelsey Boettcher led Moulton-Udell with 17 points, and Isabel Hanes topped Moravia with 12.
NC: Elmwood-Murdock 29 Auburn 18
Sydney Anderson scored 15 points for Elmwood-Murdock.
NC: Ashland-Greenwood 50 Louisville 39
Louisville’s McKenzie Norris scored 18 points.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 58 Clarinda 44
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell 51 Moravia 24
Non-Conference (Iowa)
Carroll 57 Denison-Schleswig 39
Red Oak 48 Treynor 31
Heartland Christian 57 Essex 54
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54 IKM-Manning 50
Davis County 62 Wayne 50
Sioux City East 51 South Sioux City 42
Western Christian 41 Le Mars 35
Albia 31 Twin Cedars 21
Melcher-Dallas def. Cardinal
Eastern Midlands Conference
Blair 34 Norris 32
Nebraska Capitol Conference
Syracuse 55 Raymond Central 30
East Central Nebraska Conference
Elmwood-Murdock 29 Auburn 18
Freeman 67 Conestoga 32
Metro Conference
Bellevue West 60 Bellevue East 50
Westside 63 Papillion-La Vista South 46
Papillion-La Vista 64 Omaha Marian 43
Non-Conference (Nebraska)
Gross Catholic 53 Bennington 49
Plattsmouth 50 Schuyler 13
Ashland-Greenwood 50 Louisville 39
Douglas County West 37 Mead 36
Johnson County Central 50 Pawnee City 38
Malcolm at Cross County
Sandy Creek 56 Friend 22
Southern 33 Deshler 23
Centennial 65 Tri County 13
Lincoln North Star 53 Elkhorn South 48
Millard West 57 Norfolk 36
Millard South 75 Kearney 43
Millard North 42 Lincoln Southwest 41
Omaha Benson 51 Lincoln Southeast 20
Fremont 94 Omaha Bryan 20
Omaha Burke 62 Lincoln Northeast 44
Lincoln East 90 Omaha Northwest 44
Grand Island 58 Omaha South 30
Lincoln High 63 Omaha Central 59