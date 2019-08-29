(Syracuse) -- The Lincoln Christian girls placed three in the top eight on their way to winning the Syracuse Invitational on Thursday.
Taylor Van Ostrand shot a 78 and Sara Morden finished with a 90 to place in the top two spots for Lincoln Christian, which finished with a 385 team score.
Lincoln Lutheran shot a 423 in second while Tri-County had a 477, Syracuse a 489 and Humboldt-TRS a 561 to round out the top five.
Rachael Volin shot a 92 and Grace Fahleson had a 98 to finish third and fourth, respectively, for Lincoln Lutheran. Ryan Sand of Tri-County shot a 103 to finish fifth.
The rest of the top 10 went Natalie Barrett of Lincoln Lutheran (105), Rylee Hogue of Elmwood-Murdock (108), Jana DeHaan of Lincoln Christian (108), Humboldt-TRS’ Katie Frey (108) and Shaylee Staack of Syracuse (109).
View the complete results from the meet linked below.