(KMAland) -- Maryville's Emily Long is a sectional champ and a state qualifier, and Nebraska City and Syracuse golfed at the state tournament on Monday.
Missouri Sectional Tournament
Maryville’s Emily Long is moving to the Missouri state golf tournament. Long shot an 84 to win her Class 1 Sectional 4 Tournament.
Stanberry’s Allie Gage was the runner-up with a 98 while her teammate Brianna Newman also advanced with a 105.
Nebraska State Tournament
Nebraska City shot a 404 and is in seventh place of the Class B Tournament after one day of play.
Sydney Blum fired a first round 95 to rank 22nd in the individual tournament. Brynn Bohlen is tied for 29th with a 98.
Others from Nebraska City:
T40. Natalie Turner (103)
T50. Ella Welsh (108)
T50. Taelyn Allen (108)
In the Class C Tournament, Syracuse finished the opening day with a 428 and is in 13th place.
Auburn senior Kacynn Jones leads KMAland golfers with a 95 and is tied for 24th. Syracuse junior Shaylee Staack is tied for 30th with a 98.
38. Carissa Lijewski, Tri County (102)
T59. Jennifer Daharsh, Syracuse (109)
T59. Kirsten Bischoff, Syracuse (109)
T67. Lorelei Bassinger, Syracuse (112)
T74. Tommi Gobber, Syracuse (114)