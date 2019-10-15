(KMAland) -- The Nebraska state girl's golf tournaments finished up on Tuesday. Here's a look at the results:
Nebraska City shot a 414 on day two and finished seventh in the Class B Tournament. Brynn Bohlen led the way for the Pioneers with a two-day total of 194 (98-96) and finished 25th in the individual tournament.
Sydney Blum tied for 30th with a 198 (95-103), and Natalie Turner tied for 41st with a 210 (103-107). Other KMAlanders:
T49. Taelyn Allen, Nebraska City (216 108-108)
56. Ella Welsh, Nebraska City (221 108-113)
In the Class C Tournament, Syracuse was 13th with an 843 (428-415). Shaylee Staack tied for 17th with a two-day total of 186 (98-88) while Auburn’s Kacynn Jones finished in a tie for 24th with a 190 (95-95).
Other KMAlanders:
T35. Carissa Lijewski, Tri County (200 102-98)
T64. Tommi Gobber, Syracuse (219 114-105)
T67. Kirsten Bischoff, Syracuse (220 109-111)
T74. Jennifer Daharsh, Syracuse (223 109-114)
T74. Lorelei Bassinger, Syracuse (223 112-111)