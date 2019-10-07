(KMAland) -- Nebraska City girls are on to state, Maryville and East Atchison advanced on to district play and more from the day in district golf.
MISSOURI: Class 1 District 8 - Area Sectional Qualifiers
The Maryville girls, four East Atchison golfers and more from the area advanced on to sectionals on Monday with their play at the Mozingo Lake Golf Course. View the sectional qualifying list below from the area:
Teams: 2. Maryville 467
Individuals: 1. Emily Long, Maryville (87); 3. Allie Gage, Stanberry (95); 4. Hadley Mundorf, Maryville (101); 5. Jacqueline Barnett, East Atchison (103); 6. Mary McLevain, Worth County (107); 8. Lauren Padgitt, Maryville (115); 12. Brianna Newman, Stanberry (116); 15. Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison (122); 18. Bryli Staten, East Atchison (129); 20. Justina Wimer, Worth County (134); 23. Keelin Engel, Worth County (140); 23. Ashlynn Meyer, East Atchison (140)
NEBRASKA: Class B District 1 - Area State Qualifiers
The Nebraska City girls are on to the Class B state tournament. The Pioneers were second as a team and had two in the top six. View the qualifiers below:
Team: Nebraska City (389, 2nd place)
Individuals: 4. Brynn Bohlen, Nebraska City (86); 6. Sydney Blum, Nebraska City (91)