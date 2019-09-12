(Plattsmouth) -- Nebraska City girl’s golf placed second at the Plattsmouth Invitational on Thursday.
The Pioneers shot a 401 to finish a distant second to Duchesne, which shot a 342. Gross Catholic was third with a 409 while Bennington (413) and Blair (420) rounded out the top five. Waverly, Syracuse, Auburn, Platteview and Plattsmouth are the rest of the top 10.
The individual championship went to Lauren Goertz of Duchesne. Goertz fired a 72 to win the tournament by 12 strokes over teammate Bridget Duffy. Nebraska City’s Brynn Bohlen placed third with an 89 while Bennington’s Claire Thompson had a 90 in fourth and Katie Speer of Duchesne was fifth with a 91.
Other medalists from the area in the top 15 included Auburn’s Kacy Jones (13th, 103) and Nebraska City’s Taelyn Allen (14th, 103) and Sydney Blum (15th, 104).
