KMAland Softball

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAalnd golf, tennis, softball and soccer scoreboard from Thursday night.

GOLF SCOREBOARD 

GIRLS: Central 212 Maryville 218 Lafayette 236

TENNIS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Maryville 9 Lafayette 0

Nebraska City at Omaha Bryan (B)

SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Maryville at Bishop LeBlond (B)

SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Albany 1 Platte Valley 0

Braymer at North Andrew

Stewartsville 10 Northeast Nodaway 0

Worth County 18 Pattonsburg 8

DeKalb 9 South Holt 8

Stanberry 8 King City/Union Star 1

Benton at Maryville

Lafayette at Bishop LeBlond

Cameron 15 St. Pius X 0

Savannah at Chillicothe 

Waverly 10 Blair 1

Elkhorn 5 Norris 0

Millard South 8 Gretna 0

Nebraska City 11 Syracuse 1

Auburn 13 Plattsmouth 4

Plattsmouth vs. Falls City (at Auburn)

Guardian Angels Central Catholic at Arlington

DC West/Concordia at Raymond Central 

Duchesne/Roncalli 3 Wahoo 2

Platteview at Auburn

Platteview 12 Falls City 3

Cass County Central 7 Freeman 5

Malcolm 13 Blue River 6

Malcolm 12 Centennial 3

Crete at Southern/Diller-Odell

Elkhorn South at Papillion-LaVista South

Omaha South 18 Omaha Benson 10

Omaha Central 14 Omaha Bryan 4

Papillion-LaVista 14 Omaha Marian 3